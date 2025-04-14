Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2886166https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/pohela-boishakh-2025-non-veg-bengali-delicacies-to-savour-2886166
NewsPhotosPohela Boishakh 2025: Non-Veg Bengali Delicacies To Savour
photoDetails

Pohela Boishakh 2025: Non-Veg Bengali Delicacies To Savour

Pohela Boishakh, the Bengali New Year, is a vibrant celebration marked by cultural festivities, traditional attire, and, most notably, a sumptuous spread of delectable dishes. For those who relish non-vegetarian fare, this occasion offers a delightful array of flavours that showcase the rich culinary heritage of Bengal.​

 

Updated:Apr 14, 2025, 05:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Pohela Boishakh 2025: Non-Veg Bengali Delicacies To Savour

1/8
Pohela Boishakh 2025: Non-Veg Bengali Delicacies To Savour

Pohela Boishakh is not just about food; it's about celebrating with loved ones, sharing stories, and creating memories. Whether you're hosting a grand feast or enjoying a quiet meal at home, the spirit of the festival lies in togetherness and joy.

 

Follow Us

Shorshe Ilish (Hilsa in Mustard Sauce)

2/8
Shorshe Ilish (Hilsa in Mustard Sauce)

A quintessential Bengali dish, Shorshe Ilish features the prized hilsa fish cooked in a pungent mustard sauce, delivering a perfect balance of heat and tanginess.

 

Follow Us

Kosha Mangsho (Spicy Mutton Curry)

3/8
Kosha Mangsho (Spicy Mutton Curry)

This slow-cooked mutton curry is rich in spices and flavors, making it a festive favorite.

 

Follow Us

Chingri Malai Curry (Prawn in Coconut Gravy)

4/8
Chingri Malai Curry (Prawn in Coconut Gravy)

A creamy coconut-based curry with prawns, this dish is a luxurious addition to the Pohela Boishakh feast.

 

Follow Us

Daab Chingri (Prawns in Tender Coconut)

5/8
Daab Chingri (Prawns in Tender Coconut)

Prawns cooked inside a tender coconut, absorbing its natural sweetness, offer a unique and aromatic flavor.

 

Follow Us

Kancha Aam Diye Mangsho (Mutton with Raw Mango)

6/8
Kancha Aam Diye Mangsho (Mutton with Raw Mango)

This dish combines the tanginess of raw mango with the richness of mutton, creating a delightful contrast of flavors.

 

Follow Us

Lau Pata Bhapa Ilish (Hilsa in Bottle Gourd Leaves)

7/8
Lau Pata Bhapa Ilish (Hilsa in Bottle Gourd Leaves)

Hilsa fish wrapped in bottle gourd leaves and steamed with mustard paste offers a unique twist to the traditional Ilish preparations.

 

Follow Us

Bhaater Kofta (Rice Balls in Yogurt Gravy)

8/8
Bhaater Kofta (Rice Balls in Yogurt Gravy)

Flavored rice balls in a creamy yogurt gravy provide a sweet and savory combination that's both comforting and festive.

 

Follow Us
Pohela Boishakh 2025bengali new yearBengali cuisinenon-veg Bengali dishesBengali food 2025traditional Bengali recipesBengali Fish Currymutton curry Bengali styleBengali chicken recipesPohela Boishakh foodfestive Bengali disheskolkata cuisineBengali cultural festivalBengali non-vegetarian foodauthentic Bengali flavours
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
budget 2025
8th Pay Commission: Will Govt Replace CGHS With A New Healthcare Scheme For Central Govt Employees? What Did Previous Pay Commissions Suggest?
camera icon10
title
MS Dhoni Ranchi farmhouse
Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 Crore Bandra House To Virat Kohli’s 32 Crore Alibaug Farmhouse: 10 Most Luxurious Mansions Owned By Indian Cricketers - In Pics
camera icon6
title
Vasuki Snake
Meet Vasuki Indicus: World's Largest Snake Weighing 1000 Kgs, 49-Feet Long Unearthed In India's...
camera icon7
title
PPF
As PPF Interest Rates Remain Unchanged, How Much Return Depositors Will Get On 5 Years Extended Period Withdrawals - Check Calculation
camera icon8
title
7 South Indian Actors Who Are Proud Owners Of Private Jets
7 South Indian Actors Who Are Proud Owners Of Private Jets Worth Crores: Allu Arjun's Luxurious 6-Seater Plane To Ram Charan's Trujet
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK