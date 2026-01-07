Advertisement
NewsPhotosPongal 2026: From Medu Vada To Idiyappam, Here Are 8 Traditional Festival Dishes That Celebrate Harvest, Culture And Togetherness
Pongal 2026: From Medu Vada To Idiyappam, Here Are 8 Traditional Festival Dishes That Celebrate Harvest, Culture And Togetherness

Pongal 2026 is a celebration of harvest, tradition, and delicious food in Tamil Nadu. From crispy Medu Vada to soft Idiyappam, here are 8 traditional dishes that make the festival feast truly special.

Updated:Jan 07, 2026, 01:19 PM IST
Pongal 2026

Pongal 2026

Pongal is one of the most beloved harvest festivals in Tamil Nadu, celebrated with joy, gratitude, and of course, delicious food! The festival is all about thanking nature and the Sun God for a bountiful harvest, and no celebration is complete without these traditional dishes.

If you’re planning your Pongal 2026 celebrations, here are 8 must-try dishes that you simply cannot miss.

Ven Pongal

Ven Pongal

Ven Pongal is a savory version of Pongal, made with rice, moong dal (yellow lentils), black pepper, and cumin. It’s often garnished with ghee, curry leaves, and cashews. This dish is usually served with coconut chutney and sambar and is a breakfast favorite during the festival.

Sakkarai Pongal (Sweet Pongal)

Sakkarai Pongal (Sweet Pongal)

Sakkarai Pongal is the star dish of the festival, prepared with rice, milk, jaggery, ghee, cashews, and raisins. It is cooked in a clay pot and allowed to boil over as a symbol of abundance and prosperity, while families chant “Pongalo Pongal” in joy.

Medu Vada

Medu Vada

These crispy lentil doughnuts are a must-have with Sambar or coconut chutney. Medu Vada is made from urad dal and lightly spiced, making it the perfect savory accompaniment to the sweet Pongal dish.

Coconut Chutney

Coconut Chutney

Coconut chutney is a simple yet essential side dish during Pongal. Made from fresh coconut, green chilies, ginger, and tempered with mustard seeds and curry leaves, it pairs perfectly with Ven Pongal and Medu Vada.

Sambar

Sambar

Sambar, the flavourful lentil and vegetable stew, is another festival essential. Packed with tamarind, vegetables, and spices, it complements Ven Pongal and Medu Vada beautifully and adds a comforting taste to the festive meal.

Payasam (Kheer)

Payasam (Kheer)

Payasam is a sweet pudding made with rice or vermicelli, milk, sugar or jaggery, and flavored with cardamom, nuts, and raisins. Often served at the end of the Pongal feast, it represents sweetness, happiness, and prosperity.

Appam

Appam

Appam is a soft, lacy pancake made from rice batter and coconut milk, often enjoyed with coconut milk or vegetable stew. This dish adds variety and richness to the festival breakfast table.

Idiyappam (String Hoppers)

Idiyappam (String Hoppers)

Idiyappam is a steamed rice noodle dish, soft and delicate, usually served with coconut milk or curry. It’s light, healthy, and a must-have in traditional Pongal celebrations.

Pongal is a festival of joy, gratitude, and togetherness, and these 8 traditional dishes make it extra special. From the sweet and overflowing Sakkarai Pongal to savory Ven Pongal, crispy Medu Vada, and comforting Payasam, each dish has its own charm and significance. As you celebrate Pongal 2026, don’t miss out on these culinary delights that bring families together and make the harvest festival truly memorable.

