Rainy Day Cravings? 7 Guilt-Free Snacks To Enjoy This Monsoon
Craving snacks on a rainy day? Swap oily, fried foods for light, tasty monsoon treats like fruit chaat, grilled corn and paneer skewers. Stay healthy, satisfied, and guilt-free this monsoon season.
Monsoon Cravings
When the monsoon breeze sweeps in and the aroma of fresh rain fills the air, cravings for something hot and comforting are almost irresistible. While crispy samosas and pakoras paired with steaming chai seem like the obvious choice, the rainy season also brings increased humidity and a higher risk of stomach troubles, making deep-fried, oily snacks harder to digest. But eating healthy doesn’t have to mean settling for bland or boring food. Across India, you'll find countless, flavourful snacks that satisfy your cravings and keep your stomach happy.
Here’s your ultimate monsoon-ready snack list to enjoy guilt-free:
Tangy Fruit Chaat
Seasonal fruits chopped and tossed with lemon juice, black salt, and chaat masala transform into a refreshing, vitamin-rich treat. It’s light on the stomach yet bursting with flavours, perfect for boosting immunity on damp days.
Khakhra with Hummus
Crunchy, roasted khakhra paired with creamy hummus brings together fibre, protein, and a fun fusion twist to tea time. It’s satisfying, delicious, and keeps you full without the grease.
Bhutta (Corn on the Cob)
A timeless monsoon favourite, fresh corn roasted over hot coals, sprinkled with salt, chilli powder, and a squeeze of lemon. High in fibre and minerals, roasted corn is warming, filling, and naturally wholesome.
Sprouts Salad
Sprouted moong or mixed lentils tossed with onions, tomatoes, coriander, and chaat masala, finished with fresh lemon juice. It’s crunchy, protein-packed, and excellent for digestion—an energising snack for cloudy afternoons.
Fresh Coconut Slices
Mildly sweet, hydrating, and full of healthy fats, coconut slices are perfect when the weather turns gloomy. They offer quick nourishment while keeping you light and refreshed.
Grilled Paneer Skewers
Soft paneer cubes marinated in aromatic spices, then lightly grilled. Rich in protein and flavour, they feel indulgent without being heavy and especially when paired with tangy mint chutney.
Steamed or Grilled Veggies with Spices
Sweet potatoes, bell peppers or carrots, gently steamed or grilled and sprinkled with chaat masala and lemon juice. Warm and surprisingly addictive!
While the monsoon may tempt you towards fried street food, high humidity and reused oil can increase the risk of stomach upsets. Instead, choosing fresh, lightly prepared, or protein-rich snacks lets you relish the season’s magic without guilt. So brew a cup of tea and reach for these nourishing treats. They’ll keep you warm and ready to savour every moment of the monsoon.
