Rainy Day Cravings? 7 Guilt-Free Snacks To Enjoy This Monsoon

1 / 9

When the monsoon breeze sweeps in and the aroma of fresh rain fills the air, cravings for something hot and comforting are almost irresistible. While crispy samosas and pakoras paired with steaming chai seem like the obvious choice, the rainy season also brings increased humidity and a higher risk of stomach troubles, making deep-fried, oily snacks harder to digest. But eating healthy doesn’t have to mean settling for bland or boring food. Across India, you'll find countless, flavourful snacks that satisfy your cravings and keep your stomach happy.

Here’s your ultimate monsoon-ready snack list to enjoy guilt-free: