NewsPhotosRaksha Bandhan 2025: 10 Tasty Breakfast Recipes To Celebrate Your Sunday Morning Post-Rakhi
Raksha Bandhan 2025: 10 Tasty Breakfast Recipes To Celebrate Your Sunday Morning Post-Rakhi

Celebrate the joy of Raksha Bandhan 2025 with a delicious Sunday morning feast alongside your cousins. From traditional Indian favorites like aloo puri and chole bhature to light, healthy options like idli and fruit parfaits, these recipes will keep the festive spirit alive. Perfect for a post-Rakhi family gathering, these breakfast ideas combine taste, tradition, and togetherness. Start your day with love, laughter, and mouth-watering flavours.

Updated:Aug 08, 2025, 09:53 AM IST
Raksha Bandhan

1/12
Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is a festival of love, laughter, and togetherness. In 2025, with Rakhi falling on a Sunday, it’s the perfect excuse to extend the celebrations with a fun-filled breakfast gathering the next morning. Whether you’re planning a hearty family meal or a light brunch with cousins, these breakfast recipes will keep the festive mood going strong.

Paneer Paratha with Mint Chutney

2/12
Paneer Paratha with Mint Chutney

Nothing beats the comfort of warm, stuffed paneer parathas served with refreshing mint chutney. The soft paneer filling, seasoned with mild spices, will be a hit with everyone, especially after a night of celebration.

Masala Poha

3/12
Masala Poha

A light yet satisfying option, masala poha made with flattened rice, onions, potatoes, and spices is perfect for a morning when you want something quick but flavorful. It’s wholesome and great for sharing.

Aloo Puri

4/12
Aloo Puri

A festive breakfast classic, aloo puri pairs fluffy, deep-fried puris with a tangy, spiced potato curry. The rich flavours will instantly bring back the warmth of family traditions.

Vegetable Upma

5/12
Vegetable Upma

For a healthy yet tasty choice, vegetable upma made from semolina and fresh veggies can be a great crowd-pleaser. It’s light on the stomach but packed with flavour.

Chole Bhature

6/12
Chole Bhature

If you want to go grand, chole bhature is the way to go. Soft, puffed bhature with spicy chickpea curry will make everyone’s Sunday morning feel like another mini-feast.

Idli with Coconut Chutney and Sambar

7/12
Idli with Coconut Chutney and Sambar

For a South Indian touch, soft idlis with tangy sambar and creamy coconut chutney offer a balanced, nourishing start to the day, while keeping the vibe light and fresh.

Stuffed Besan Chilla

8/12
Stuffed Besan Chilla

Chillas made with gram flour and filled with paneer or mixed vegetables are a protein-packed breakfast that’s both delicious and filling. Perfect if your cousins are health-conscious.

Cheese Sandwiches with Fresh Juice

9/12
Cheese Sandwiches with Fresh Juice

Sometimes simple is best. Crispy, buttery cheese sandwiches served with a glass of fresh juice make for a quick and fun breakfast option everyone can enjoy while chatting.

Moong Dal Dosa

10/12
Moong Dal Dosa

These thin, crispy dosas made from moong dal batter are rich in protein and pair well with green chutney or tomato chutney. They’re light, healthy, and satisfying.

Fruit and Yoghurt Parfaits

11/12
Fruit and Yoghurt Parfaits

For a refreshing end to your breakfast, layer yogurt with fresh fruits and a sprinkle of granola. This is a colourful, sweet, and healthy treat that adds a cool twist to the morning.

12/12

Raksha Bandhan isn’t just about tying the sacred thread — it’s about spending quality time with siblings and cousins. With these 10 breakfast recipes, your Sunday morning after Rakhi can turn into another delightful memory filled with laughter, delicious food, and love.

