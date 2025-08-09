Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2943604https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/raksha-bandhan-2025-8-gen-z-approved-last-minute-outfits-to-slay-festive-fashion-2943604
NewsPhotosRaksha Bandhan 2025: 8 Gen Z-Approved Last-Minute Outfits To Slay Festive Fashion
photoDetails

Raksha Bandhan 2025: 8 Gen Z-Approved Last-Minute Outfits To Slay Festive Fashion

Raksha Bandhan Fashion 2025: Still clueless about your festive fit? Don’t stress! These last-minute Rakhi outfit ideas inspired by Manushi’s ethereal vibes and Khushi’s bold style will have you looking radiant in no time. From Gen Z-approved fusion looks to timeless festive glam, find the perfect outfit that blends comfort, confidence, and tradition for the big day.

Updated:Aug 09, 2025, 10:46 AM IST
Follow Us

Sharvari Wagh

1/6
Sharvari Wagh
Follow Us

Khushi Kapoor

2/6
Khushi Kapoor
Follow Us

Suhana Khan

3/6
Suhana Khan
Follow Us

Janhvi Kapoor

4/6
Janhvi Kapoor
Follow Us

Mrunal Thakur

5/6
Mrunal Thakur
Follow Us

Manushi Chhillar

6/6
Manushi Chhillar
Follow Us
Raksha Bandhan Fashion 2025Raksha Bandhan Style Guideraksha bandhan Gen Z style inspoRaksha Bandhan Fashion InspoGen ZCelebs Ethnic FashionTrending#Bollywood #lifestyle
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson IPL Trade: A Look At Rajasthan Royals Captain's Journey, Records & More - Check In Pics
camera icon9
title
Bigg Boss
Meet Bigg Boss Contestant Who Watched His Kid’s FIRST Step Inside The House
camera icon8
title
rajasthan royals
4 Players Rajasthan Royals Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer And...
camera icon7
title
raksha bandhan 2025
Raksha Bandhan 2025: 7 Power-Packed Investment Gifts Your Sister Will Thank You For
camera icon11
title
Virat Kohli
Top 10 Players With Most Runs In Men's T20 Asia Cup: Virat Kohli Leads The Chart, Mohammad Rizwan Trails Behind; Rohit Sharma At…
NEWS ON ONE CLICK