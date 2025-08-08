Raksha Bandhan 2025 Horoscope: You Might Have To Deal With Old Sibling Problems Again, Be Prepared

4 / 13

This Raksha Bandhan is really important to you emotionally. Mercury, your ruling planet, is in Cancer, and both Jupiter and Venus are in your sign. This makes you think about how to do better and talk to people more clearly. You might have to deal with old sibling problems again, which will give you a chance to act like an adult. Mercury retrograde can make things confusing, so be careful what you say. It's still a good moment to get back in touch and talk honestly.