Raksha Bandhan 2025 Horoscope: You Might Have To Deal With Old Sibling Problems Again, Be Prepared
Raksha Bandhan 2025 is just around the corner, and while the festival is all about love, protection, and that special bond between siblings, this year’s stars have a slightly different story to tell. According to the horoscope, unresolved sibling issues from the past may resurface—yes, even that old fight about who got the bigger piece of cake!
Whether you're the peacekeeper or the instigator, the cosmos suggests it’s time to face these emotional flashbacks with maturity, humor, and maybe a rakhi thread or two. Get ready—this Raksha Bandhan, the stars are bringing back more than just nostalgia. Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Chief Astrologer, NumroVani shares Raksha Bandhan 2025 horoscope for all 12 zodiacs.
Aries
This Raksha Bandhan is a good mix of exploring inside yourself and connecting with others. When Mars is in Virgo, you probably want to show your siblings that you care by doing things for them. Small, considerate gestures will mean more than grandiose displays. You could want to help with health or employment issues. While you work, don't be too hard on yourself. This is a great time to rectify any difficulties you had in the past and show that you are loyal.
Taurus
Rahu is in Aquarius and Venus is in Gemini. This could suggest that you switch your focus between work and relationships. Even so, it is an excellent day to talk to your brothers and sisters again. Venus in Ardra states that being honest with each other or remembering things together can make people closer. Consider giving gifts that demonstrate your love through words, writing, or art. A brother or sister could talk to you in a way that seems very close and helps you heal.
Gemini
This Raksha Bandhan is really important to you emotionally. Mercury, your ruling planet, is in Cancer, and both Jupiter and Venus are in your sign. This makes you think about how to do better and talk to people more clearly. You might have to deal with old sibling problems again, which will give you a chance to act like an adult. Mercury retrograde can make things confusing, so be careful what you say. It's still a good moment to get back in touch and talk honestly.
Cancer
You may feel emotionally steady and contemplative right now because the Sun and Mercury are in retrograde in your sign. When the Moon is in Capricorn, it makes you feel more responsible in your interactions with your siblings. You could have to lead or host ceremonies this year. It will make a tremendous difference if you are straightforward and direct about how you feel. This is a very emotional day, especially for restoring or renewing trust and love between siblings.
Leo
Because Ketu is in your sign and the Sun is in Cancer, this Raksha Bandhan may be more reflective than usual. You might want your relationships to mean more and not just be based on routines that are simply on the surface. Instead of offering gifts, appreciate periods of peace and meaningful deeds. You may have a spiritual or metaphorical connection with your sibling if you haven't been close to them emotionally lately.
Virgo
Mars is in your sign during Raksha Bandhan, which provides you the drive and energy to handle family issues. This could include anything from helping a brother or sister who needs it to preparing the ceremony. People will care more about what you do than what you say, especially if you try to be helpful. It's also a wonderful time to reconcile issues by expressing true support or stating you're sorry.
Libra
Saturn is in Pisces and moving backwards, which could make you feel emotionally shut off. But Venus, the planet that rules you, is in Gemini and wants you to converse more. Today is a terrific day to talk to a sibling about nice things or memories you both have. Don't think too much about what you're doing. A quick phone call or a small, thoughtful gift will mean a lot. Be honest with the persons you talk to.
Scorpio
You can have a high feeling of duty to your family because Mars is in Virgo and Ketu is in your eleventh house. You might really want to work things out with your siblings. If there has been emotional baggage in the relationship, now is a good time to deal with it directly. Don't try to control things; instead, be honest and open with your brothers and sisters.
Sagittarius
Gemini is the sign of your enemy, and Jupiter is in Gemini. This means you should spend some time thinking about your connections and what you can learn from them. Sibling ties may feel emotionally stressful or karmic. But there is also a moment to say you're sorry or ask someone to forgive you. Keep chatting to each other even if it feels strange. Talking to each other in a meaningful way can help people heal and change their relationships.
Capricorn
Because the Moon is in your sign and Pluto is going through Capricorn, this Raksha Bandhan will be more emotional and personal. You could feel like it's your job to keep the family together. Your siblings will feel more stable when you're around. Take the initiative in making connections stronger, especially with those you haven't talked to in a while. The day gives you the chance to be the emotional rock for your family.
Aquarius
Rahu in your sign and Saturn in your second house may make things with your family less stable, but they may also provide you a chance to start over and make your relationships stronger. You might feel emotionally distant, but today is a fantastic day to reconnect with your siblings in a fun or unconventional way. Humor, creativity, or a light-hearted present could help break any lingering distance.
Pisces
Because Saturn and Neptune are in your sign, you can be more contemplative and sensitive to your sentiments on Raksha Bandhan. You might feel like you should aid a younger person or your brother or sister might seek you for help. You could feel like you have too much to do, but you shouldn't ignore how you feel either. Participating in all of your family's rituals will help you feel more grounded
