Raksha Bandhan Special: 7 Real-Life Brother Duos In B-Town Stealing The Spotlight With Their Unbreakable Bonds
Raksha Bandhan 2025: On this special occasion, Let's celebrate real-life Bollywood brother duos whose journeys prove that while the spotlight may shift, brotherhood remains a constant rooted in shared dreams, unwavering support, and unspoken strength. From Sidharth-Harshad to Vicky-Sunny, these pairs embody the true spirit of sibling love, both on and off the camera.
Sunny Deol & Bobby Deol
Sons of the legendary Dharmendra, the Deol brothers walked through fame and challenges hand-in-hand. Sunny brought power to the big screen, while Bobby brought charm and a remarkable comeback story sith Animal. Their bond is unshaken by time or tide it's rooted in legacy, loyalty, and lifelong love.
Sidharth Malhotra & Harshad Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra and Harshad Malhotra make for a perfectly matched sibling duo. While they keep appearances low-key, their charming bond is evident whenever they are spotted together. Despite working in different fields, Sidharth in acting and Harshad in banking. They share an adorable relationship built on mutual respect and constant support for each other.
Shahid Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter
Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter' s playful banter is a fan favourite, with their loud cheers and unwavering support for each other serving as their strongest pillar. The duo often delights fans with unseen childhood pictures and never shy away from expressing their love for one another.
Ayushmann Khurrana & Aparshakti Khurana
The Talented Khurrana brothers cheer for each other like teammates and joke like best friends. Despite their hectic lives, their sibling bond remains intact filled with playful jabs, goofy memories, and mutual admiration
Siddhant Chaturvedi & Sanskaar Chaturvedi
Siddhant and Sanskaar Chaturvedi share a deeply rooted bond. While Siddhant has carved a strong place in the industry with his versatile performances, Sanskaar is forging his own path as a promising musician. Their love and support for one another is rarely on display, but the glimpses speak volumes. Chaturvedi brothers keep things low-key, but at the heart of it, they are each other's biggest strength.
Pulkit Samrat & Ullas Samrat
Pulkit Samrat is known for his vibrant screen energy, but behind the scenes, his anchor has always been his elder brother, Ullas. Now stepping into the industry himself, Ullas has had Pulkit’s unwavering support right from the start. The Samrat brothers are bound by shared dreams.
Vicky Kaushal & Sunny Kaushal
Vicky and Sunny Kaushal have always had each other’s backs - never competing, only celebrating. Vicky often calls Sunny the “more sorted one,” while Sunny openly shares how his brother's journey inspires him. Their shared moments are less about grand gestures and more about shared laughter, old memories, and an unspoken promise to always show up for each other.
(All Images: Instagram/ X)
