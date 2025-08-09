Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2943856https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/raksha-bandhan-special-7-real-life-brother-duos-in-b-town-stealing-the-spotlight-with-their-unbreakable-bonds-2943856
NewsPhotosRaksha Bandhan Special: 7 Real-Life Brother Duos In B-Town Stealing The Spotlight With Their Unbreakable Bonds
photoDetails

Raksha Bandhan Special: 7 Real-Life Brother Duos In B-Town Stealing The Spotlight With Their Unbreakable Bonds

Raksha Bandhan 2025: On this special occasion, Let's celebrate real-life Bollywood brother duos whose journeys prove that while the spotlight may shift, brotherhood remains a constant rooted in shared dreams, unwavering support, and unspoken strength. From Sidharth-Harshad to Vicky-Sunny, these pairs embody the true spirit of sibling love, both on and off the camera.

Updated:Aug 09, 2025, 06:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Sunny Deol & Bobby Deol

1/7
Sunny Deol & Bobby Deol

 Sons of the legendary Dharmendra, the Deol brothers walked through fame and challenges hand-in-hand. Sunny brought power to the big screen, while Bobby brought charm and a remarkable comeback story sith Animal. Their bond is unshaken by time or tide it's rooted in legacy, loyalty, and lifelong love.

Follow Us

Sidharth Malhotra & Harshad Malhotra

2/7
Sidharth Malhotra & Harshad Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra and Harshad Malhotra make for a perfectly matched sibling duo. While they keep appearances low-key, their charming bond is evident whenever they are spotted together. Despite working in different fields, Sidharth in acting and Harshad in banking. They share an adorable relationship built on mutual respect and constant support for each other.

Follow Us

Shahid Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter

3/7
Shahid Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter' s playful banter is a fan favourite, with their loud cheers and unwavering support for each other serving as their strongest pillar. The duo often delights fans with unseen childhood pictures and never shy away from expressing their love for one another.

Follow Us

Ayushmann Khurrana & Aparshakti Khurana

4/7
Ayushmann Khurrana & Aparshakti Khurana

The Talented Khurrana brothers cheer for each other like teammates and joke like best friends. Despite their hectic lives, their sibling bond remains intact filled with playful jabs, goofy memories, and mutual admiration

Follow Us

Siddhant Chaturvedi & Sanskaar Chaturvedi

5/7
Siddhant Chaturvedi & Sanskaar Chaturvedi

Siddhant and Sanskaar Chaturvedi share a deeply rooted bond. While Siddhant has carved a strong place in the industry with his versatile performances, Sanskaar is forging his own path as a promising musician. Their love and support for one another is rarely on display, but the glimpses speak volumes. Chaturvedi brothers   keep things low-key, but at the heart of it, they are each other's biggest strength. 

Follow Us

Pulkit Samrat & Ullas Samrat

6/7
Pulkit Samrat & Ullas Samrat

Pulkit Samrat is known for his vibrant screen energy, but behind the scenes, his anchor has always been his elder brother, Ullas. Now stepping into the industry himself, Ullas has had Pulkit’s unwavering support right from the start. The Samrat brothers are bound by shared dreams. 

Follow Us

Vicky Kaushal & Sunny Kaushal

7/7
Vicky Kaushal & Sunny Kaushal

Vicky and Sunny Kaushal have always had each other’s backs - never competing, only celebrating. Vicky often calls Sunny the “more sorted one,” while Sunny openly shares how his brother's journey inspires him. Their shared moments are less about grand gestures and more about shared laughter, old memories, and an unspoken promise to always show up for each other. 

(All Images: Instagram/ X)

Follow Us
Raksha Bandhan specialraksha bandhan 2025Raksha Bandhan Celebs PicBrother DuosPopular siblings of Bollywood
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Raksha Bandhan special
Raksha Bandhan Special: 7 Real-Life Brother Duos In B-Town Stealing The Spotlight With Their Unbreakable Bonds
camera icon10
title
Mumbai Indians former players
Shikhar Dhawan, Joss Buttler To Kuldeep Yadav : 9 Players You Didn't Know Once Played For Mumbai Indians
camera icon6
title
Indian Railways
Indian Railways Achieves Rs 2,56,00,00,00,000 Revenue With Rs 3,260 Crore Profit Milestone- Check How
camera icon8
title
Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals exit
5 IPL Teams That Could Sign Sanju Samson If He Leaves Rajasthan Royals
camera icon8
title
India’s Most Surreal Places Where Nature Breaks Its Own Rules — From Reverse Waterfalls To Ghost Lights
NEWS ON ONE CLICK