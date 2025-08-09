Raksha Bandhan Special: 7 Real-Life Brother Duos In B-Town Stealing The Spotlight With Their Unbreakable Bonds

5 / 7

Siddhant and Sanskaar Chaturvedi share a deeply rooted bond. While Siddhant has carved a strong place in the industry with his versatile performances, Sanskaar is forging his own path as a promising musician. Their love and support for one another is rarely on display, but the glimpses speak volumes. Chaturvedi brothers keep things low-key, but at the heart of it, they are each other's biggest strength.