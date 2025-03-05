Advertisement
NewsPhotos Ramadan Special: 7 Filling Foods For Suhoor Ramadan Special: 7 Filling Foods For Suhoor
Ramadan Special: 7 Filling Foods For Suhoor

During Ramadan, Sehri is the pre-dawn meal that is consumed to provide energy for the whole day of fasting. You can eat filling foods like oatmeal, eggs, chicken, fish, quinoa, smoothies and fruits that help sustain energy, keeping you full and hydrated throughout the day so that you can fast comfortably during the day.

 

Updated:Mar 05, 2025, 11:21 PM IST
Oatmeal

1/7
Oatmeal

Oatmeal fills you up quickly because it’s high in fiber which helps in keeping you full longer hours. For Sehri, you have it with fruits, nuts, and seeds for a healthy meal and extra energy for the day ahead.

 

Egg-Based Dishes

2/7
Egg-Based Dishes

 Eggs are completely packed with protein, helping you stay full throughout the day. You can choose from various options which suit your taste buds such as scrambled eggs, omelets, or boiled eggs for your meal before dawn.

Smoothie Bowls

3/7
Smoothie Bowls

 Smoothie bowls are a fun option full of fiber and protein. You can make several types of smoothie bowls using yogurt, fruits and seeds. One of the most preferred smoothie bowls is Blueberry Smoothie Bowl.

Chicken

4/7
Chicken

Chicken is rich in protein and takes a lot of time to digest which keeps you full for hours. You can make various dishes to satisfy your cravings such as grilled chicken, chicken salad, or chicken stew for Sehri.

Fried Fish

5/7
Fried Fish

Fried fish is packed with healthy fats as well as protein, which helps you retain your energy levels throughout the day. You can pair it with whole grain bread or a salad for a filling and satisfying Sehri meal.

Quinoa Salad

6/7
Quinoa Salad

Quinoa feels light to consume but is filled with fiber and protein. It is perfect for a quick to make meal and you can make a quinoa salad with vegetables and olive oil dressing for a quick meal.

Fruits

7/7
Fruits

Fruits are full of water and natural sugars which is actually pretty great for keeping you hydrated and full. You must try fruits like bananas and berries along with yogurt or nuts for a hearty yet satisfying meal.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK