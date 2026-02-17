Ring Of Fire 2026: This Surya Grahan Could Shift Your Destiny, Check What The Solar Eclipse Means For Your Zodiac

15 / 17

Chanting the Gayatri Mantra during the eclipse is particularly recommended, as it invokes Surya’s divine light and strengthens inner clarity. Acts of daan, especially food donation or service to those in need after the eclipse, are believed to pacify Rahu’s shadow influence and stabilise karmic vibrations. These practices are not rituals of fear, but acts of grounding and humility.

It is important to note that although this annular eclipse will not be visible in India, traditional Jyotish holds that the grahan’s impact is not dependent on physical visibility. The planetary alignment itself carries symbolic significance. The energy is considered subtle rather than dramatic.