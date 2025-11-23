Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2988440https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/sadhguru-shares-7-home-remedies-to-deal-with-constipation-2988440
NewsPhotosSadhguru Shares 7 Home Remedies To Deal With Constipation
photoDetails

Sadhguru Shares 7 Home Remedies To Deal With Constipation

Constipation and bloating are common digestive issues often linked to what, how, and when we eat. Experts explain that constipation occurs when bowel movements become infrequent, hard, or difficult to pass, which can lead to bloating and discomfort. When stool remains in the colon for too long, it dries out and becomes compact, making elimination more strenuous. 

 

Updated:Nov 23, 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Follow Us

7 Home Remedies To Deal With Constipation

1/8
7 Home Remedies To Deal With Constipation

If ignored, constipation may cause abdominal pain, gas, a sense of heaviness, reduced appetite, and the persistent feeling of incomplete evacuation. This makes it essential to eat the right foods in the right manner. In a recent video shared by the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru outlined seven simple home remedies to help relieve constipation. Here’s a summary:

 

Follow Us

Eat water-rich foods

2/8
Eat water-rich foods

According to Sadhguru, excessive consumption of street or junk food can reduce your intake of water-rich foods. Since the human body is about 70% water, it’s important to include plenty of hydrating foods—especially water-rich fruits—daily.

 

Follow Us

Avoid snacking between meals

3/8
Avoid snacking between meals

Sadhguru says eating itself isn’t the issue, but constant snacking is. When you eat frequently, your digestive system never gets adequate rest, which can strain gut function over time and lead to irregular bowel movements and constipation.

 

Follow Us

Start your meal with ghee

4/8
Start your meal with ghee

He recommends beginning meals with a small amount of ghee. Traditionally, ghee was eaten first because it acts as a natural lubricant for the entire digestive tract, making digestion smoother. However, consuming ghee together with sugar or carbohydrates can increase fat storage, so it’s best taken at the start of a meal to support digestion rather than weight gain.

 

Follow Us

Begin your day with neem and turmeric

5/8
Begin your day with neem and turmeric

Sadhguru also suggests starting the morning with neem leaves and turmeric. Neem is known for its antioxidant, antifungal, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties. Turmeric—rich in curcumin—supports immunity, joint health, digestion, and may help prevent constipation. Together, neem and turmeric help cleanse the body, eliminate toxins or parasites, and support overall digestive health.

 

Follow Us

Adults should limit dairy products

6/8
Adults should limit dairy products

He explains that dairy contains enzymes used even in making certain textile adhesives, which are not water-soluble. Consuming too much dairy may cause sticky residue to build up in the colon, preventing waste from passing easily.

 

Follow Us

Take Triphala or castor oil

7/8
Take Triphala or castor oil

Sadhguru recommends Triphala—a blend of amla, baheda, and haritaki—taken with water, milk, or honey to cleanse the gut and colon. If Triphala isn’t available, half a spoon of warm castor oil in a glass of water at night can also support smoother bowel movements.

 

Follow Us

Don’t be “shit-scared”

8/8
Don’t be “shit-scared”

He emphasizes that emotional or mental stress can influence gut health, since the brain is connected to every part of the body. Keeping your thoughts and emotions clear can help maintain a healthy, regular digestive system.

 

 

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)

 

Follow Us
Sadhguruconstipation remediesHome remedies for constipationnatural digestion tipsGut healthBloating Reliefayurvedic remedieswater-rich foodsavoid snackingghee benefitsneem and turmericTriphalaCastor oildigestive health tips
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Shares 7 Home Remedies To Deal With Constipation
camera icon6
title
World's Top Best Cities: It's Not Delhi Or Mumbai, THIS City Of India Ranks At….
camera icon8
title
Virat Kohli
From Angry Finger To Roar In Edgbaston: 8 Iconic Virat Kohli Century Celebrations - In Pics
camera icon11
title
clean air cities India
Skip Delhi! 10 Indian Cities With The Cleanest Air Having Low AQI
camera icon10
title
Mitchell Starc
Meet Mitchell Starc: The Left Arm Warrior Who Survived Multiple Injuries, Skipped Million-Dollar IPL Deals, And Won Every ICC Tournament For Australia