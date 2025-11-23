Sadhguru Shares 7 Home Remedies To Deal With Constipation
Constipation and bloating are common digestive issues often linked to what, how, and when we eat. Experts explain that constipation occurs when bowel movements become infrequent, hard, or difficult to pass, which can lead to bloating and discomfort. When stool remains in the colon for too long, it dries out and becomes compact, making elimination more strenuous.
7 Home Remedies To Deal With Constipation
If ignored, constipation may cause abdominal pain, gas, a sense of heaviness, reduced appetite, and the persistent feeling of incomplete evacuation. This makes it essential to eat the right foods in the right manner. In a recent video shared by the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru outlined seven simple home remedies to help relieve constipation. Here’s a summary:
Eat water-rich foods
According to Sadhguru, excessive consumption of street or junk food can reduce your intake of water-rich foods. Since the human body is about 70% water, it’s important to include plenty of hydrating foods—especially water-rich fruits—daily.
Avoid snacking between meals
Sadhguru says eating itself isn’t the issue, but constant snacking is. When you eat frequently, your digestive system never gets adequate rest, which can strain gut function over time and lead to irregular bowel movements and constipation.
Start your meal with ghee
He recommends beginning meals with a small amount of ghee. Traditionally, ghee was eaten first because it acts as a natural lubricant for the entire digestive tract, making digestion smoother. However, consuming ghee together with sugar or carbohydrates can increase fat storage, so it’s best taken at the start of a meal to support digestion rather than weight gain.
Begin your day with neem and turmeric
Sadhguru also suggests starting the morning with neem leaves and turmeric. Neem is known for its antioxidant, antifungal, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties. Turmeric—rich in curcumin—supports immunity, joint health, digestion, and may help prevent constipation. Together, neem and turmeric help cleanse the body, eliminate toxins or parasites, and support overall digestive health.
Adults should limit dairy products
He explains that dairy contains enzymes used even in making certain textile adhesives, which are not water-soluble. Consuming too much dairy may cause sticky residue to build up in the colon, preventing waste from passing easily.
Take Triphala or castor oil
Sadhguru recommends Triphala—a blend of amla, baheda, and haritaki—taken with water, milk, or honey to cleanse the gut and colon. If Triphala isn’t available, half a spoon of warm castor oil in a glass of water at night can also support smoother bowel movements.
Don’t be “shit-scared”
He emphasizes that emotional or mental stress can influence gut health, since the brain is connected to every part of the body. Keeping your thoughts and emotions clear can help maintain a healthy, regular digestive system.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
