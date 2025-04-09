Advertisement
Sadhguru's 13 Transformative Food Habits To Boost Health, Energy, And Longevity

Sadhguru shares powerful food wisdom rooted in yogic science to help you eat mindfully, stay healthy, and live long.

 

Updated:Apr 09, 2025, 06:59 PM IST
We Are What We Eat

We Are What We Eat

Sadhguru reminds us that food is not just fuel—it's a vital part of how we function and feel. He stresses the importance of how, what, and when we eat, not just the food content. His insight, “The content of food definitely has a big impact, but how you consume it is equally important,” lays the foundation for conscious eating.

 

Don’t Eat by Routine

According to Sadhguru, eating shouldn’t be mechanical. Instead of eating by the clock, we should listen to our bodies. He encourages tuning into physical cues and eating only when truly needed.

Eat with Awareness and Gratitude

Sadhguru emphasizes that eating is not just a physical act, but a conscious exchange between two life forms. The joy of eating lies in being aware that another life is merging with yours to become a part of you.

Sit Cross-Legged While Eating

Referencing yogic tradition, he says sitting on the floor with crossed legs during meals is ideal. It allows for a grounded, respectful posture that aligns you with higher energy states while eating.

Touch Your Food Before You Eat

Sadhguru says touching food enhances awareness. You should be able to feel your food, not just taste it. Using forks and spoons may disconnect you from your meal’s energy and quality.

Chew Your Food 24 Times

He advises chewing every bite 24 times to fully process the food. This not only aids digestion but also allows the body to understand what’s being consumed and respond accordingly.

Eat in Silence

Sadhguru promotes eating in silence to focus on nourishment. Talking while eating disrupts the digestion process and diminishes the act of receiving food with attention.

Limit to Two Meals a Day

To cleanse the body effectively, he suggests eating only two meals a day with no snacks in between. This gives the body time to purify itself and supports metabolic health.

 

Keep a 3-Hour Gap Before Bedtime

There should be a three-hour gap between dinner and sleep. He also recommends a short walk after your evening meal to support better digestion and overall health.

Fast on Ekadashi

Following the lunar cycle, Sadhguru recommends eating light or fasting entirely on Ekadashi (the 11th day after the full and new moon). According to him, digestion is at its weakest on these days.

Always Eat Fresh Food

In yogic culture, food should be consumed within 1.5 hours of cooking. Sadhguru warns that eating stale or refrigerated food can weaken vitality and health.

Embrace a Plant-Based Diet

He encourages shifting towards a plant-based diet, as cooking already destroys some of the life force in food. Consuming more raw or fresh plant foods brings more pranic energy to the body.

Include More Fruits

Fruits are considered highly digestible and ideal for maintaining the digestive fire (jatharagni). Sadhguru recommends including more fruit in your diet for sustained energy and vitality.

Avoid a Single-Cereal Diet

He cautions against eating only rice or wheat. A single-cereal diet is linked to lifestyle diseases like diabetes. Instead, he promotes a multigrain diet for balanced nutrition and better health outcomes.

Sadhguru’s timeless wisdom reminds us that eating is not merely about sustenance—it's a sacred connection to life itself. By incorporating these mindful food habits, we don't just enhance our physical health but also align our bodies and minds with greater clarity, balance, and vitality. 

As we move toward conscious consumption and deeper self-awareness, we realize that true well-being begins with what—and how—we eat. Let every meal be a step toward a healthier, more vibrant you.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by  qualified medical professionals.)

NEWS ON ONE CLICK