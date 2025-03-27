Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2878138https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/samosa-to-dal-bhat-7-indian-dishes-that-are-actually-not-indian-2878138
NewsPhotosSamosa To Dal Bhat: 7 Indian Dishes That Are Actually Not Indian
photoDetails

Samosa To Dal Bhat: 7 Indian Dishes That Are Actually Not Indian

India is known for its diverse and flavorful cuisine, but not all dishes commonly associated with Indian food actually originate from the country. Over the years, India has embraced and adapted various culinary influences from around the world, making them an integral part of its food culture. 

 

Updated:Mar 27, 2025, 01:26 PM IST
Follow Us

7 Indian Dishes That Are Actually Not Indian

1/8
7 Indian Dishes That Are Actually Not Indian

From street food favourites to restaurant staples, some of the most beloved "Indian" dishes have surprising foreign roots. Here are 7 popular dishes that may seem Indian but actually come from different parts of the world.

 

Follow Us

Samosa

2/8
Samosa

While a beloved Indian snack, samosas originated in the Middle East and were brought to India in the 13th or 14th century. 

 

Follow Us

Naan

3/8
Naan

Naan, a popular bread, has its roots in Persian and Iranian cuisine and was likely brought to India during the Mughal era. 

 

Follow Us

Jalebi

4/8
Jalebi

This sweet, crispy treat, enjoyed by many in India, also originates from the Middle East, thanks to Persian invaders. 

 

Follow Us

Gulab Jamun

5/8
Gulab Jamun

This popular Indian dessert, made from milk solids and soaked in syrup, has its origins in the Mediterranean region. 

 

Follow Us

Chicken Tikka Masala

6/8
Chicken Tikka Masala

While a popular dish in India, Chicken Tikka Masala was actually created in a Glasgow restaurant in 1971 by a chef who was trying to improve a dry dish.

 

Follow Us

Dal Bhat

7/8
Dal Bhat

This dish, a combination of lentils and rice, is actually a staple in Nepali cuisine. 

 

Follow Us

Biryani

8/8
Biryani

While widely enjoyed in India and considered a South Asian dish, some chefs believe that Biryani originated in Persia.

 

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

 

Follow Us
Indian Dishes That Are Actually Not IndianIndian cuisinenon-Indian origin dishesforeign-influenced Indian foodIndian food historysurprising food originsPopular Indian Dishesglobal culinary influencesSamosaNaanJalebigulab jamunChicken Tikka MasalaDal BhatBiryani
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Indian Dishes That Are Actually Not Indian
Samosa To Dal Bhat: 7 Indian Dishes That Are Actually Not Indian
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Why You Should Not Drive Your Car On Low Fuel – Hidden Dangers You Must Know!
camera icon9
title
Fixed Deposit
Fixed Deposit Schemes Expiring On March 31: Check List Of 5 Banks Offering Big Interest Rates; SBI, PNB In List
camera icon11
title
highest T20 score ever
Top 10 Highest Scores In T20 Cricket History; Sunrisers Hyderabad Not At Top, Check Full List - In Pics
camera icon11
title
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Orange & Purple Cap Race: Top 10 Players Dominating Leaderboards - In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK