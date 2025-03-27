Samosa To Dal Bhat: 7 Indian Dishes That Are Actually Not Indian
India is known for its diverse and flavorful cuisine, but not all dishes commonly associated with Indian food actually originate from the country. Over the years, India has embraced and adapted various culinary influences from around the world, making them an integral part of its food culture.
From street food favourites to restaurant staples, some of the most beloved "Indian" dishes have surprising foreign roots. Here are 7 popular dishes that may seem Indian but actually come from different parts of the world.
Samosa
While a beloved Indian snack, samosas originated in the Middle East and were brought to India in the 13th or 14th century.
Naan
Naan, a popular bread, has its roots in Persian and Iranian cuisine and was likely brought to India during the Mughal era.
Jalebi
This sweet, crispy treat, enjoyed by many in India, also originates from the Middle East, thanks to Persian invaders.
Gulab Jamun
This popular Indian dessert, made from milk solids and soaked in syrup, has its origins in the Mediterranean region.
Chicken Tikka Masala
While a popular dish in India, Chicken Tikka Masala was actually created in a Glasgow restaurant in 1971 by a chef who was trying to improve a dry dish.
Dal Bhat
This dish, a combination of lentils and rice, is actually a staple in Nepali cuisine.
Biryani
While widely enjoyed in India and considered a South Asian dish, some chefs believe that Biryani originated in Persia.
