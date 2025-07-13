Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2931108https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/sawan-2025-bhog-to-offer-mahadev-this-shravan-based-on-your-zodiac-2931108
NewsPhotosSawan 2025: Bhog To Offer Mahadev THIS Shravan Based On Your Zodiac
photoDetails

Sawan 2025: Bhog To Offer Mahadev THIS Shravan Based On Your Zodiac

Sawan, the holy month that runs from July to August, is one of the best periods to pray to Lord Shiva. To honor Mahadev, devotees fast, recite "Om Namah Shivaya," and give special bhog (offerings). In 2025, Sawan starts from July 11, and will end in Aug 9. 

 

Updated:Jul 13, 2025, 12:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Bhog To Offer Mahadev THIS Shravan

1/13
Bhog To Offer Mahadev THIS Shravan

Let us dive into what each zodiac sign should offer to Mahadev during this Sawan 2025, as shared by Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Chief Astrologer, NumroVani.

 

Follow Us

Aries

2/13
Aries

Aries should give pomegranate, jaggery, and Bel Patra that has been dipped in honey. These help quiet down heated energy and bring everything back into equilibrium. Red fruits and sweets fit with Aries' aggressive personality and make Lord Shiva happy.

 

Follow Us

Taurus

3/13
Taurus

People born under the sign of Taurus should provide milk, white sandalwood, and mishri (rock sugar). These soft, cold gifts bring tranquility and wealth. Milk is very sacred and has a strong connection to Venus energy.

 

Follow Us

Gemini

4/13
Gemini

Geminis do well when they give green cardamom, sugarcane juice, and durva grass. Mercury-ruled Gemini loves these sweet and sattvic things since they help with mental clarity and communication.

 

Follow Us

Cancer

5/13
Cancer

Cancer natives should give white rice, curd, and lotus flowers. These things help you feel calm, pure, and devoted. These gifts are soft and gentle, just like Cancer's caring disposition.

 

Follow Us

Leo

6/13
Leo

Leos may provide you with saffron milk, ghee lamps, and orange marigolds. These make you stronger on the inside and offer you divine grace. Bright colors and brightness complement Leo's vibrant, sun-driven demeanor.

 

Follow Us

Virgo

7/13
Virgo

Virgos should give moong dal, tulsi leaves, and jaggery water (panakam). These are good for your health, let you see things clearly, and clean your karma. The pure, natural quality of these gifts goes well with Virgo's accuracy and purity.

 

Follow Us

Libra

8/13
Libra

Rose petals, delicious curd, and sandalwood paste are the ideal things for Libras to give. These things bring beauty, peace of mind, and harmony, which is exactly what Libra's Venus-ruled balance and elegance need.

 

Follow Us

Scorpio

9/13
Scorpio

Scorpios should give away coconut, black sesame seeds, and neem leaves. These assist get rid of negative energy and heal emotional wounds. These deep and cleansing things go nicely with Scorpio's changing energy.

 

Follow Us

Sagittarius

10/13
Sagittarius

Sagittarians should give banana, turmeric milk, and peda, which is a sweet. These things make you smarter, luckier, and more spiritual. Sagittarius' dharmic path is best served by yellow-colored gifts that are associated to Jupiter.

 

Follow Us

Capricorn

11/13
Capricorn

Giving Capricorns rice kheer, custard apple, and black sesame oil lamps is good for them. These help with stability, discipline, and career growth. Capricorn's grounded energy goes well with earthy, nutritious gifts.

 

Follow Us

Aquarius

12/13
Aquarius

People born under the sign of Aquarius can provide bhang leaves, camphor, and mishri water. These things help you see things spiritually, clear your aura, and improve your inner focus. These magical gifts fit with the strange and airy spirit of Aquarius.

 

Follow Us

Pisces

13/13
Pisces

Pisces should give sandalwood, banana blossom, and raw milk. These bring tranquility, genuine devotion, and a relationship to God. Pisces, which is ruled by Jupiter and Neptune, responds well to soft, devotional gifts.

 

Follow Us
Sawan 2025shravan 2025Bhog to offer MahadevShravan bhog by zodiacSawan rituals by zodiac signSawan bhog for Shivawhat to offer Lord Shiva in Shravanzodiac-based offering to ShivaSawan 2025 astrological bhogShravan 2025 zodiac tipsMahadev offerings by zodiacSawan 2025 special bhogShravan Shiva pujazodiac-based Sawan ritualsofferings to Lord Shiva by Rashi
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Railways
India’s Most Scenic Toy Trains: A Bucket-List Ride For Every Train Lover
camera icon10
title
Ind vs Eng
10 Indian Bowlers With Most Wickets In International Cricket: Anil Kumble At Top, Ravindra Jadeja On 5th Spot, Jasprit Bumrah At...
camera icon13
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly Health Horoscope For July 14- 20: You're Full Of Fire THIS Week, Zodiacs
camera icon10
title
KL Rahul
KL Rahul's Net Worth In 2025: Cars, Brand Deals, IPL Salary & More; Check Jaw-Dropping Earnings Of India Cricketer
camera icon7
title
Ananya Panday
MEET The Man Behind India's First Ever Heart Transplant And His Connection To Actress Ananya Panday
NEWS ON ONE CLICK