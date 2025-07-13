Sawan 2025: Bhog To Offer Mahadev THIS Shravan Based On Your Zodiac
Sawan, the holy month that runs from July to August, is one of the best periods to pray to Lord Shiva. To honor Mahadev, devotees fast, recite "Om Namah Shivaya," and give special bhog (offerings). In 2025, Sawan starts from July 11, and will end in Aug 9.
Bhog To Offer Mahadev THIS Shravan
Let us dive into what each zodiac sign should offer to Mahadev during this Sawan 2025, as shared by Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Chief Astrologer, NumroVani.
Aries
Aries should give pomegranate, jaggery, and Bel Patra that has been dipped in honey. These help quiet down heated energy and bring everything back into equilibrium. Red fruits and sweets fit with Aries' aggressive personality and make Lord Shiva happy.
Taurus
People born under the sign of Taurus should provide milk, white sandalwood, and mishri (rock sugar). These soft, cold gifts bring tranquility and wealth. Milk is very sacred and has a strong connection to Venus energy.
Gemini
Geminis do well when they give green cardamom, sugarcane juice, and durva grass. Mercury-ruled Gemini loves these sweet and sattvic things since they help with mental clarity and communication.
Cancer
Cancer natives should give white rice, curd, and lotus flowers. These things help you feel calm, pure, and devoted. These gifts are soft and gentle, just like Cancer's caring disposition.
Leo
Leos may provide you with saffron milk, ghee lamps, and orange marigolds. These make you stronger on the inside and offer you divine grace. Bright colors and brightness complement Leo's vibrant, sun-driven demeanor.
Virgo
Virgos should give moong dal, tulsi leaves, and jaggery water (panakam). These are good for your health, let you see things clearly, and clean your karma. The pure, natural quality of these gifts goes well with Virgo's accuracy and purity.
Libra
Rose petals, delicious curd, and sandalwood paste are the ideal things for Libras to give. These things bring beauty, peace of mind, and harmony, which is exactly what Libra's Venus-ruled balance and elegance need.
Scorpio
Scorpios should give away coconut, black sesame seeds, and neem leaves. These assist get rid of negative energy and heal emotional wounds. These deep and cleansing things go nicely with Scorpio's changing energy.
Sagittarius
Sagittarians should give banana, turmeric milk, and peda, which is a sweet. These things make you smarter, luckier, and more spiritual. Sagittarius' dharmic path is best served by yellow-colored gifts that are associated to Jupiter.
Capricorn
Giving Capricorns rice kheer, custard apple, and black sesame oil lamps is good for them. These help with stability, discipline, and career growth. Capricorn's grounded energy goes well with earthy, nutritious gifts.
Aquarius
People born under the sign of Aquarius can provide bhang leaves, camphor, and mishri water. These things help you see things spiritually, clear your aura, and improve your inner focus. These magical gifts fit with the strange and airy spirit of Aquarius.
Pisces
Pisces should give sandalwood, banana blossom, and raw milk. These bring tranquility, genuine devotion, and a relationship to God. Pisces, which is ruled by Jupiter and Neptune, responds well to soft, devotional gifts.
