Sawan 2025 Fasting Recipes You Can’t Resist - 10 Traditional Vrat Dishes That Taste Divine

From comforting Dahi Aloo to festive favorites like Sabudana Kheer and Singhare ka Halwa, each dish is steeped in tradition and tailored for fasting. These meals exclude grains, onions, garlic, and processed ingredients - yet they burst with flavour and texture.

So, if you’re planning your Sawan vrat menu for 2025, here are 10 traditional, mouth-watering recipes that will elevate your fasting days into a delicious celebration of devotion and simplicity.