NewsPhotosSawan 2025 Fasting Recipes You Can’t Resist - 10 Traditional Vrat Dishes That Taste Divine
photoDetails

Sawan 2025 Fasting Recipes You Can’t Resist - 10 Traditional Vrat Dishes That Taste Divine

Sawan is a time of divine devotion, reflection, and internal cleansing, and your meals should support that journey. With these 10 vrat-special recipes, your fasting days will be full of comforting flavors, traditional ingredients, and deeply satisfying nourishment. Whether you’re fasting for faith or for wellness, these dishes keep you energised, happy, and spiritually aligned.

Updated:Jul 13, 2025, 09:49 AM IST
The holy month of Sawan (Shravan) in 2025 brings not just devotion, but also a beautiful tradition of mindful, sattvik eating. During this sacred period, which is especially devoted to Lord Shiva, millions across India observe fasts as an act of spiritual purification. But let’s face it - fasting doesn’t mean you have to compromise on flavor.

Whether you’re fasting on Mondays, observing the entire month, or just looking to nourish your body with simple, soulful food, Sawan brings a treasure trove of recipes that are wholesome, easy to make, and incredibly satisfying.

From comforting Dahi Aloo to festive favorites like Sabudana Kheer and Singhare ka Halwa, each dish is steeped in tradition and tailored for fasting. These meals exclude grains, onions, garlic, and processed ingredients - yet they burst with flavour and texture.

So, if you’re planning your Sawan vrat menu for 2025, here are 10 traditional, mouth-watering recipes that will elevate your fasting days into a delicious celebration of devotion and simplicity.

1. Vrat-Friendly Dahi Aloo

A classic comfort dish made with boiled potatoes, curd, and vrat spices like sendha namak (rock salt). The yogurt adds a creamy tang, while cumin and green chilies lend a gentle heat. Perfect for lunch or dinner during fasts.

Recipe:

Boil and peel 4 medium potatoes, then roughly dice them. In a pan, heat 1 tbsp ghee, add 1 tsp cumin seeds, 1 chopped green chili, and sauté. Add the potatoes, 1 cup whisked curd, rock salt (sendha namak), and ½ tsp black pepper. Cook on low heat for 5–7 minutes until the gravy thickens. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with vrat roti or kuttu puri. 

2. Crispy Kuttu Puri

Made from kuttu ka atta (buckwheat flour), this deep-fried delight is crispy on the outside and soft inside. Pair it with dahi aloo or arbi curry for a satisfying meal during your Sawan vrat.

Recipe:

In a bowl, combine 1 cup buckwheat flour (kuttu ka atta), 1 boiled and mashed potato, ½ tsp cumin seeds, sendha namak, and a little water to form a soft dough. Roll out small puris using a rolling pin (you can use a plastic sheet to avoid sticking). Deep-fry in hot ghee or oil until they puff and turn golden brown. Serve with dahi aloo or arbi sabzi.

3. Creamy Makhana Kheer

A dessert that’s both light and luscious. Roasted fox nuts (makhana) are simmered in milk with sugar, saffron, and cardamom. Garnish with chopped almonds and pistachios for a divine finish.

Recipe:

Heat 1 tbsp ghee in a pan and roast 1 cup makhana (fox nuts) for 5–6 minutes until crisp. Coarsely crush them. In another pan, boil 500 ml milk, add the crushed makhana, ¼ cup sugar, ¼ tsp cardamom powder, and a few saffron strands. Simmer for 10–15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the milk thickens. Garnish with chopped almonds and pistachios.

4. Sabudana Kheer With Cardamom And Saffron

Sabudana (tapioca pearls) soaked and boiled in milk, then infused with cardamom and saffron. A fragrant, velvety dessert that’s perfect as bhog or after a light vrat meal.

Recipe:

Soak ½ cup sabudana (tapioca pearls) in water for 3 hours. Drain and add to 500 ml boiling milk. Stir frequently and cook until the pearls turn translucent and the milk thickens. Add ¼ cup sugar, ¼ tsp cardamom powder, and a pinch of saffron. Simmer for 5 more minutes. Serve warm or chilled, garnished with nuts.

5. Vrat Special Aloo Chaat

Boiled and pan-tossed potatoes with green chilies, rock salt, lemon juice, and a sprinkle of cumin powder—tangy, spicy, and ideal as a quick fasting snack.

Recipe:

Boil 3–4 medium potatoes, peel, and dice them. Heat 1 tsp ghee, add cumin seeds, 1 finely chopped green chili, and the potatoes. Sprinkle sendha namak, roasted cumin powder, and black pepper. Toss well. Finish with lemon juice and chopped coriander. Serve immediately as a tangy, satisfying snack.

6. Singhare Ka Halwa (Water Chestnut Flour Dessert)

A festive treat made with Singhare ka atta, ghee, sugar, and cardamom. Rich and fudgy, this halwa is often offered to Lord Shiva and makes a perfect prasad or post-fast indulgence.

Recipe:

Heat 2 tbsp ghee in a pan, add 1 cup singhare ka atta (water chestnut flour), and roast until it turns aromatic and golden. Gradually add 2 cups of hot water while stirring to avoid lumps. Add ½ cup sugar, ½ tsp cardamom powder, and continue cooking until it thickens and leaves the sides of the pan. Garnish with chopped dry fruits.

7. Arbi Masala For Vrat

Taro root (arbi) lightly fried and tossed with vrat-friendly spices. It’s a delicious, filling main dish when paired with kuttu puri or rajgira roti.

Recipe:

Boil or steam 6–8 medium arbi (taro roots), peel, and slice them. Heat 1 tbsp ghee, add cumin seeds, grated ginger, and the arbi slices. Add sendha namak, black pepper, and a pinch of amchur (if allowed in your vrat). Cook until crisp and golden on the outside. Serve hot with kuttu puri or vrat paratha. (Pic Credit: Maayeka)

8. Rajgira Paratha With Curd

Made with amaranth flour, this paratha is gluten-free and packed with nutrients. Soft and nutty in flavor, it pairs beautifully with chilled curd or dahi aloo.

Recipe:

Mix 1 cup rajgira flour with 1 boiled, mashed potato, cumin seeds, and sendha namak. Knead into a soft dough using a little water. Roll into small parathas using a rolling pin (dust with dry flour if needed). Cook on a hot tawa with ghee until both sides are golden. Serve with plain curd or dahi aloo.

9. Coconut Ladoo With Jaggery

A naturally sweet dessert made from fresh coconut, jaggery, and a touch of cardamom. No refined sugar or grains—just pure, traditional goodness.

Recipe:

In a pan, add 2 cups freshly grated coconut and ¾ cup grated jaggery. Cook on low flame until the jaggery melts and blends with the coconut. Add ½ tsp cardamom powder and stir continuously for 8–10 minutes. Once the mixture thickens, turn off the heat, let it cool slightly, and shape into small ladoos.

10. Lauki (Bottle Gourd) Ki Sabzi

A light, hydrating veggie curry that’s sattvik and ideal for fasting. Made with minimal spices and cooked in ghee, it’s simple yet soul-satisfying.

Recipe:

Peel and chop 2 cups of lauki (bottle gourd). In a pressure cooker or pan, heat 1 tbsp ghee, add cumin seeds, chopped green chili, and grated ginger. Add lauki, sendha namak, and a little water. Cook until soft. Finish with a dash of lemon juice and chopped coriander. Light, sattvik, and perfect for fasting!

From crispy kuttu puris to creamy makhana kheer, these Sawan 2025 fasting recipes are delicious, sattvik, and perfect for your spiritual journey.

(Pic Credits: Freepik)

