NewsPhotosSawan Somwar 2025: What Each Zodiac Sign Must Do And Avoid To Please Lord Shiva
Sawan Somwar 2025: What Each Zodiac Sign Must Do And Avoid To Please Lord Shiva

Sawan Somwar 2025: The holy month of Shravan is here, discover the most powerful dos and don’ts tailored to your zodiac sign to maximise Lord Shiva’s blessings this Sawan.

Updated:Jul 14, 2025, 09:08 AM IST
Sawan Somwar 2025 zodiac predictions

1/19
Sawan Somwar 2025 zodiac predictions

As the monsoon clouds gather, so does spiritual energy, for today marks the first Monday of Sawan 2025, a day held sacred by millions of Lord Shiva devotees across India. Worshipping Mahadev during the month of Shravan, especially on Mondays, is believed to bring peace, prosperity, and divine blessings.

Shravan 2025 dos and don'ts

2/19
Sawan Somwar 2025, Sawan 2025, Sawan Somwar 2025 zodiac predictions, Shravan 2025 dos and don'ts

The sacred month of Sawan (Shravan) is devoted to Lord Shiva, observed with deep devotion and spiritual practices. According to Vedic astrology, every zodiac sign carries unique traits and challenges. Shweta Bhardwaj, numerologist and astrologer, Gaura AstroPredictions, says, "Aligning your actions during Sawan based on your zodiac sign helps you connect better with divine energies and overcome personal obstacles."

Let’s explore the key dos and don’ts for each zodiac sign during the holy month of Sawan.

Aries

3/19
Sawan Somwar 2025, Sawan 2025, Sawan Somwar 2025 zodiac predictions, Shravan 2025 dos and don'ts

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Do:

1. Wake up early and offer water mixed with honey to the Shivling.

2. Chant Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra to control anger and aggression.

3. Wear red or saffron for energized devotion.

Don't:

1. Avoid ego clashes or arguments, especially on Mondays.

2. Don’t skip your routine—discipline is crucial this month.

Taurus

4/19
Sawan Somwar 2025, Sawan 2025, Sawan Somwar 2025 zodiac predictions, Shravan 2025 dos and don'ts

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Do:

1. Perform Shiva Abhishek with milk and white flowers.

2. Meditate to calm the mind and increase patience.

3. Light a diya with ghee in the southwest direction.

Don't:

1. Don’t hold on to grudges—release emotional baggage.

2. Avoid overeating or indulgence in luxury.

Gemini

5/19
zodiac-wise Sawan rituals, Sawan fasting tips by zodiac, Lord Shiva worship per zodiac sign

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Do:

1. Chant “Om Namah Shivaya” 108 times daily.

2. Donate books or help students in Lord Shiva’s name.

3. Practice silence for a few minutes every day.

Don't:

1. Avoid gossip, negative talk, and restlessness.

2. Don’t switch between multiple tasks—focus is key.

Cancer

6/19
zodiac-wise Sawan rituals, Sawan fasting tips by zodiac, Lord Shiva worship per zodiac sign

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Do:

1. Perform Jalabhishek daily with devotion.

2. Visit Shiva temples near water bodies.

3. Fast on Mondays to balance emotions.

Don't:

1. Don’t get emotionally drained by others’ problems.

2. Avoid overreacting to situations—practice calmness.

Leo

7/19
zodiac-wise Sawan rituals, Sawan fasting tips by zodiac, Lord Shiva worship per zodiac sign

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Do:

1. Offer red flowers and kumkum to the Shivling.

2. Practice humility and gratitude.

3. Spend time serving or helping others.

Don't:

1. Avoid arrogance or dominating behavior.

2. Don’t ignore spiritual duties out of pride.

Virgo

8/19
zodiac-wise Sawan rituals, Sawan fasting tips by zodiac, Lord Shiva worship per zodiac sign

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Do:

1. Clean your home temple or altar regularly.

2. Offer rice, curd, and durva grass during puja.

3. Meditate for 15 minutes daily to calm the overactive mind.

Don't:

1. Don’t micromanage or become overly critical of others.

2. Avoid worrying too much about perfection in rituals.

Libra

9/19
Sawan astrology guide, Sawan Somwar vrat rules, Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2025, Sawan 2025 spirit

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Do:

1. Offer sandalwood, rosewater, and white flowers to Shiva.

2. Recite Shiv Chalisa for inner balance.

3. Donate clothing or help poor couples.

Don't:

1. Don’t delay decisions—trust your instincts.

2. Avoid superficial relationships—focus on meaningful bonds.

Scorpio

10/19
Sawan astrology guide, Sawan Somwar vrat rules, Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2025, Sawan 2025 spirit

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Do:

1. Chant Rudra Gayatri Mantra for spiritual transformation.

2. Offer red sandalwood and mustard oil.

3. Practice karma yoga or voluntary service.

Don't:

1. Don’t hold onto past resentment—let go through prayer.

2. Avoid intense debates or power struggles.

Sagittarius

11/19
Sawan astrology guide, Sawan Somwar vrat rules, Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2025, Sawan 2025 spirit

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Do:

1. Read a chapter of Shiva Purana or Bhagavad Gita daily.

2. Donate food or yellow items on Mondays.

3. Perform abhishekam with honey and turmeric water.

Don't:

1. Don’t be careless with promises or responsibilities.

2. Avoid excessive optimism without grounding.

Capricorn

12/19
Sawan astrology guide, Sawan Somwar vrat rules, Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2025, Sawan 2025 spirit

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Do:

1. Offer black sesame and raw milk during Shiva puja.

2. Light a lamp near Peepal tree on Saturdays.

3. Practice disciplined fasting and introspection.

Don't:

1. Avoid overworking and neglecting your spiritual side.

2. Don’t carry emotional burden without processing it.

Aquarius

13/19
Sawan astrology guide, Sawan Somwar vrat rules, Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2025, Sawan 2025 spirit

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Do:

1. Perform Shiva abhishek with coconut water and sugar.

2. Meditate on Lord Shiva’s form as the cosmic teacher.

3. Participate in group prayers or kirtans.

Don't:

1. Don’t isolate yourself emotionally.

2. Avoid being too rigid or cold in relationships.

Pisces

14/19
Sawan Somwar 2025, Sawan 2025, Sawan Somwar 2025 zodiac predictions, Shravan 2025 dos and don'ts,

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Do:

1. Offer kheer or sweet rice as prasad to Lord Shiva.

2. Chant Om Namah Shivaya near flowing water.

3. Write Shiva’s name 108 times daily.

Don't:

1. Don’t escape responsibilities in the name of spirituality.

2. Avoid addictive tendencies or emotional escapism.

Om Namah Shivaya!

15/19
Sawan Somwar 2025, Sawan 2025, Sawan Somwar 2025 zodiac predictions, Shravan 2025 dos and don'ts,

The significance of this sacred month is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology. With Lord Vishnu in Yoga Nidra (divine slumber) during Shravan, the task of maintaining cosmic balance is said to be handled by Lord Shiva. Thus, these weeks are ideal for expressing devotion, seeking forgiveness, and strengthening your spiritual discipline.

May Lord Shiva guide and protect you

16/19
Sawan Somwar 2025, Sawan 2025, Sawan Somwar 2025 zodiac predictions, Shravan 2025 dos and don'ts,

Even if one cannot fast for the entire month, observing Sawan Somwar vrat alone is said to earn Lord Shiva’s blessings. Interestingly, this year’s first Sawan Monday also coincides with Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi, adding a layer of divine auspiciousness to the day.

Earn Lord Shiva’s blessings

17/19
Sawan Somwar 2025, Sawan 2025, Sawan Somwar 2025 zodiac predictions, Shravan 2025 dos and don'ts,

Mondays during Sawan are particularly auspicious. According to Drik Panchang, "All Mondays or Somwar(s) which fall during Shravan month are considered highly auspicious for fasting and known as Shravan Somwar or Sawan Somwar Vrats. Many devotees observe sixteen Mondays or Solah Somwar fasting from first Somwar of Sawan month."

Shravan 2025 dos and don'ts

18/19
Sawan Somwar 2025, Sawan 2025, Sawan Somwar 2025 zodiac predictions, Shravan 2025 dos and don'ts,

Om Namah Shivaya! May Lord Shiva guide and protect you this Sawan.

Shiva worship in Sawan

19/19
Shiva worship in Sawan, Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2025, Sawan Somwar puja vidhi, Sawan fasting be

(Image Credits: Freepik)

Sawan Somwar 2025Sawan 2025Sawan Somwar 2025 zodiac predictionsShravan 2025 dos and don'tszodiac-wise Sawan ritualsSawan fasting tips by zodiacLord Shiva worship per zodiac signSawan astrology guideSawan Somwar vrat rulesGajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2025Sawan 2025 spiritual tipsSawan Somwar puja for each zodiacShravan first Monday ritualsSawan Shiv puja timingsSomwar vrat rulesSawan 2025 datesShravan Monday fastingShiva worship in SawanSawan Somwar puja vidhiSawan fasting benefits
