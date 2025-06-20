Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2918849https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/say-goodbye-to-smelly-shoes-8-smart-tips-to-fix-your-footwears-this-monsoon-2918849
NewsPhotosSay Goodbye To Smelly Shoes: 8 Smart Tips To Fix Your Footwear's This Monsoon
photoDetails

Say Goodbye To Smelly Shoes: 8 Smart Tips To Fix Your Footwear's This Monsoon

Tackle stubborn shoe odors this monsoon with these 8 smart tips. Learn some simple hacks to keep your footwear fresh, dry, and odor-free despite the damp weather. From using natural deodorizers to proper drying techniques, these 8 practical solutions help you say goodbye to smelly shoes and enjoy a more comfortable, hygienic rainy season.
Updated:Jun 20, 2025, 12:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Choose Monsoon-Friendly Footwear

1/8
Choose Monsoon-Friendly Footwear

Best types of footwear to wear in monsoon are rubber sandals, PVC shoes, floaters, crocs, jelly shoes and avoid leather, suede, canvas, and fabric shoes because water damages natural materials like leather and suede, causing warping, cracking, and foul smells. Stick to water-resistant or quick-drying materials that don’t absorb moisture.

Follow Us

Clean Mud and Dirt Immediately

2/8
Clean Mud and Dirt Immediately

Wipe off mud and water with a damp cloth as soon as you get home and for tougher dirt, rinse with water and use mild soap. Use an old toothbrush to scrub grooves in soles because leaving wet dirt or grime on shoes leads to permanent stains and can cause fungal buildup.

Follow Us

Dry Shoes Properly, but not in Direct Sun

3/8
Dry Shoes Properly, but not in Direct Sun

Stuff the inside with newspaper to absorb moisture and let them air-dry under a fan or in a shaded, well-ventilated area. Avoid placing wet shoes directly under sunlight or using a hairdryer—they can shrink or crack. Harsh drying methods can deform shoes and weaken adhesives.

Follow Us

Use Waterproof Sprays (If Applicable)

4/8
Use Waterproof Sprays (If Applicable)

Waterproofing sprays for canvas or fabric shoes (avoid on leather). Spray an even coat and let it dry before use. Reapply every few weeks. Adds a layer of protection against water and dirt.

Follow Us

Keep a Separate Set of “Rain Shoes”

5/8
Keep a Separate Set of “Rain Shoes”

Designate one or two pairs specifically for the rainy season. It keeps your expensive or stylish shoes safe from rain damage and helps rotate footwear, giving each pair time to dry out fully.

Follow Us

Deodorize Regularly

6/8
Deodorize Regularly

Sprinkle baking soda or use shoe deodorizer sachets inside your shoes overnight. You can also use a few drops of tea tree oil on tissue paper inside the shoe. Rain and moisture can lead to bad odors and fungal infections, especially if shoes remain damp.

Follow Us

Store Properly When Not in Use

7/8
Store Properly When Not in Use

Never keep wet shoes in closed spaces or cupboards. Use open shoe racks or shelves in airy places and avoid plastic bags. They trap moisture and encourage mold as good ventilation prevents mold and bacterial growth.

Follow Us

Maintain Leather & Suede Shoes Separately

8/8
Maintain Leather & Suede Shoes Separately

If they do get wet, wipe with a dry cloth and let them dry naturally (not in the sun), use leather conditioner or polish once dry and for suede, gently rub with a dry toothbrush and use a suede protector spray because these materials are delicate and require extra care during monsoon. It’s best to store them until dry weather returns.

Follow Us
Smelly ShoesShoe Odor TipsMonsoon Footwear CareFix Smelly ShoesFresh Shoes TipsOdor-Free FootwearMonsoon Shoe HacksShoe Deodorizing TipsKeep Shoes FreshFootwear Care MonsoonEliminate Shoe OdorSmart Shoe CareDry Shoes TipsMonsoon Shoe MaintenanceShoe Cleaning HacksPrevent Shoe SmellFresh Footwear Ideasshoe care tipsRainy Season Shoe TipsFootwear hygieneLifestyleMonsoon
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Indian Railways
India’s First Underwater Metro: This Runs Beneath The River – Check Speed, Fare, Route Details
camera icon8
title
BBL 2025 overseas draft
BBL 2025–26 Overseas Draft: Full Team-Wise Player List And Key Signings; Babar Azam, Finn Allen & Sam Curran Among The Top Picks
camera icon7
title
Indian Railways
India's Most Profitable Train: Not Vande Bharat Or Shatabdi, THIS Richest Train Tops Railway Revenue Charts With Rs 1,76,06,66,339 Annually
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Game-Changer EV? 800+ Km Range, 0-80% Charge In 31 Minutes: Meet India’s Longest-Range Electric Car - It's Not Tata, Mahindra, BMW Or Audi; Priced At Rs...
camera icon10
title
highest earning athletes 2025
Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes In 2025: Not Messi Or Tyson Fury, THIS Player Tops The List With Impressive Net Worth, Was Once Expelled From School, Now Earns In Millions, He Is...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK