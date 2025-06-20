Say Goodbye To Smelly Shoes: 8 Smart Tips To Fix Your Footwear's This Monsoon
Choose Monsoon-Friendly Footwear
Best types of footwear to wear in monsoon are rubber sandals, PVC shoes, floaters, crocs, jelly shoes and avoid leather, suede, canvas, and fabric shoes because water damages natural materials like leather and suede, causing warping, cracking, and foul smells. Stick to water-resistant or quick-drying materials that don’t absorb moisture.
Clean Mud and Dirt Immediately
Wipe off mud and water with a damp cloth as soon as you get home and for tougher dirt, rinse with water and use mild soap. Use an old toothbrush to scrub grooves in soles because leaving wet dirt or grime on shoes leads to permanent stains and can cause fungal buildup.
Dry Shoes Properly, but not in Direct Sun
Stuff the inside with newspaper to absorb moisture and let them air-dry under a fan or in a shaded, well-ventilated area. Avoid placing wet shoes directly under sunlight or using a hairdryer—they can shrink or crack. Harsh drying methods can deform shoes and weaken adhesives.
Use Waterproof Sprays (If Applicable)
Waterproofing sprays for canvas or fabric shoes (avoid on leather). Spray an even coat and let it dry before use. Reapply every few weeks. Adds a layer of protection against water and dirt.
Keep a Separate Set of “Rain Shoes”
Designate one or two pairs specifically for the rainy season. It keeps your expensive or stylish shoes safe from rain damage and helps rotate footwear, giving each pair time to dry out fully.
Deodorize Regularly
Sprinkle baking soda or use shoe deodorizer sachets inside your shoes overnight. You can also use a few drops of tea tree oil on tissue paper inside the shoe. Rain and moisture can lead to bad odors and fungal infections, especially if shoes remain damp.
Store Properly When Not in Use
Never keep wet shoes in closed spaces or cupboards. Use open shoe racks or shelves in airy places and avoid plastic bags. They trap moisture and encourage mold as good ventilation prevents mold and bacterial growth.
Maintain Leather & Suede Shoes Separately
If they do get wet, wipe with a dry cloth and let them dry naturally (not in the sun), use leather conditioner or polish once dry and for suede, gently rub with a dry toothbrush and use a suede protector spray because these materials are delicate and require extra care during monsoon. It’s best to store them until dry weather returns.
