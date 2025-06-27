Say Goodbye To The Heatwave! Explore These 10 Scenic Hill Stations Near Mohali

1 / 12

As the summer sun scorches the plains of Punjab, escaping to the nearby hills becomes not just a luxury but a necessity. Fortunately, Mohali is perfectly located near the majestic Shivalik and Himalayan ranges, offering a range of serene and refreshing hill stations. Whether you’re looking for peace, adventure, or just a cool breeze, here are the top 10 hill stations near Mohali that are perfect for a summer retreat.