Say Goodbye To The Heatwave! Explore These 10 Scenic Hill Stations Near Mohali

Escape the scorching summer heat with a refreshing trip to these 10 scenic hill stations near Mohali. From lush greenery to cool mountain air, each destination offers the perfect weekend retreat.

Updated:Jun 27, 2025, 11:11 AM IST
As the summer sun scorches the plains of Punjab, escaping to the nearby hills becomes not just a luxury but a necessity. Fortunately, Mohali is perfectly located near the majestic Shivalik and Himalayan ranges, offering a range of serene and refreshing hill stations. Whether you’re looking for peace, adventure, or just a cool breeze, here are the top 10 hill stations near Mohali that are perfect for a summer retreat.

 

Kasauli (60 km)

Kasauli (60 km)

Best for: Peaceful getaways & nature walks

A quaint cantonment town, Kasauli offers stunning colonial charm, pine-covered hills, and panoramic views. Don’t miss the sunset point and Gilbert Trail for a rejuvenating experience.

Shimla (120 km)

Shimla (120 km)

Best for: Family vacations & sightseeing

The capital of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla is a timeless favorite. From Mall Road and Jakhoo Temple to toy train rides and cafes, it’s a perfect blend of culture, nature, and comfort.

Chail (105 km)

Chail (105 km)

Best for: Offbeat travelers & solitude seekers

Famous for having the world’s highest cricket ground, Chail is less crowded than Shimla and offers forested trails, royal palaces, and a calm ambiance ideal for nature lovers.

Solan (70 km)

Solan (70 km)

Best for: Quick weekend trips

Known as the ‘Mushroom City of India’, Solan lies between Kalka and Shimla. It's ideal for a quiet break and has attractions like Shoolini Mata Temple and the Mohan Meakin Brewery.

Morni Hills (45 km)

Morni Hills (45 km)

Best for: One-day trips & picnics

Located in Haryana, Morni Hills is the closest hill station to Mohali. It’s perfect for boating, trekking, and birdwatching around the Tikkar Taal lakes.

Nahan (130 km)

Nahan (130 km)

Best for: Heritage lovers & serenity

This hidden gem in Himachal Pradesh is known for its scenic beauty, old temples, and the calm Renuka Lake. A lesser-known but worthy summer destination.

Barog (75 km)

Barog (75 km)

Best for: Scenic train journeys & quiet escapes

Barog is a sleepy hamlet famous for its railway station and tunnel on the Kalka-Shimla route. A peaceful place surrounded by pine forests and ideal for couples or solo travellers.

Parwanoo (65 km)

Parwanoo (65 km)

Best for: Cable car rides & quick getaways

A perfect blend of industry and nature, Parwanoo offers a short drive from Mohali. Enjoy the Timber Trail cable car for thrilling views of the surrounding hills.

Mashobra (130 km)

Mashobra (130 km)

Best for: Nature lovers & luxury stays

Close to Shimla yet more peaceful, Mashobra is a haven of deodar trees, apple orchards, and luxurious resorts. Ideal for a relaxed, romantic summer holiday.

Kufri (135 km)

Kufri (135 km)

Best for: Fun activities & family time

Just beyond Shimla, Kufri is known for adventure activities like horse riding, ziplining, and Himalayan wildlife zoo. It’s especially enjoyable for kids and young travellers.

Whether you're craving quiet mountain air or fun-filled adventures, these hill stations near Mohali offer the perfect escape from the summer heat. Most of them are easily accessible within a few hours, making them ideal for weekend getaways or extended vacations.

