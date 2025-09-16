Advertisement
NewsPhotosSeeking Maa Durga's Blessings This Navratri? Here Are 5 Temples In Delhi You Must Visit
Seeking Maa Durga's Blessings This Navratri? Here Are 5 Temples In Delhi You Must Visit

Celebrate the divine spirit of Navratri by visiting Delhi’s most sacred temples dedicated to Maa Durga. These temples attract thousands of devotees who seek blessings, peace, and spiritual energy during the nine holy days. From ancient shrines to grand temple complexes, each site holds a unique significance. Discover 5 must-visit Durga temples in Delhi this festive season.
Updated:Sep 16, 2025, 09:58 AM IST
Durga Temple

Durga Temple

Navratri is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, celebrated with devotion, fasting, and vibrant cultural traditions. Delhi, being a city of rich heritage and spirituality, offers several temples where devotees gather to seek blessings of Goddess Durga and her nine forms.

If you are in Delhi during Navratri, here are five temples you must visit for a truly divine experience.

Jhandewalan Temple

Jhandewalan Temple

One of the most famous temples in Delhi, Jhandewalan Temple is dedicated to Maa Aadi Shakti. During Navratri, it becomes a hub of spiritual energy with special aartis, bhajans, and grand decorations. Thousands of devotees line up to offer prayers here.

Kalka Ji Temple

Kalka Ji Temple

Located near Nehru Place, Kalka Ji Temple is considered one of the most powerful Shakti Peethas. The temple sees heavy footfall during Navratri, as devotees believe that worshipping here fulfills wishes and removes obstacles from life.

Chhatarpur Temple

Chhatarpur Temple

Spread over 70 acres, the Chhatarpur Temple is dedicated to Goddess Katyayani. With its stunning white marble architecture and vast courtyards, it is a must-visit during Navratri. Special ceremonies and grand decorations make it a spiritual highlight of the festival.

Yogmaya Temple, Mehrauli

Yogmaya Temple, Mehrauli

Yogmaya Temple is believed to be one of the oldest temples in Delhi, dedicated to Goddess Yogmaya, the sister of Lord Krishna. During Navratri, the temple comes alive with vibrant celebrations and attracts devotees from all over the city.

Sheetla Mata Temple, Gurgaon (Near Delhi)

Sheetla Mata Temple, Gurgaon (Near Delhi)

Though technically in Gurgaon, Sheetla Mata Temple is a significant pilgrimage site for Delhiites. Devotees flock here during Navratri to seek blessings of Goddess Sheetla, believed to protect families from illness and misfortune.

Navratri is not just about fasting and rituals but also about connecting with spirituality. Visiting these temples in Delhi during the nine holy days enhances the festive spirit and gives devotees a sense of peace and divine energy.

navratri 2025Maa Durga temples in Delhibest temples to visit NavratriDurga Puja DelhiNavratri temple listfamous Durga templesspiritual places DelhiNavratri celebrations 2025Delhi temple guidemust visit temples Navratri
