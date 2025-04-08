Advertisement
Seen These 5 Things In Your Dreams? According To Swapna Shastra, You're About To Get Rich – But Don't Tell Anyone!
Seen These 5 Things In Your Dreams? According To Swapna Shastra, You’re About To Get Rich – But Don’t Tell Anyone!

According to dream interpretation in Swapna Shastra, some specific dreams are believed to attract wealth, success, and good fortune—if kept secret.

Updated:Apr 08, 2025, 05:42 PM IST
What your Dreams want to Say

What your Dreams want to Say

In many Indian households, dreams are not just random thoughts that play in our minds at night—they're often considered powerful messages. According to Swapna Shastra, an ancient Hindu scripture that explores the meanings of dreams, certain dreams are believed to bring prosperity, luck, and success into your life.

This article is based on popular beliefs. The insights shared here are cultural and spiritual in nature. Zee News does not confirm, verify, or endorse these interpretations as scientific or factual. 

Read on to know more!

Good Luck Dreams

Good Luck Dreams

However, there’s a catch: you must never share these dreams with anyone. It is said that talking about such dreams can nullify their benefits and even bring reverse effects—especially when it comes to financial gains.

Here’s a closer look at five auspicious dreams that are believed to signal the beginning of a positive transformation in your life.

Rainfall in Your Dream

Rainfall in Your Dream

What it means:

Seeing rainfall in a dream is considered a sign of incoming blessings, especially in the form of wealth from past investments or ancestral property. It symbolizes emotional cleansing and financial gain from sources that may have been forgotten or delayed.

Why it's considered lucky:

Rain, in many cultures, represents abundance. In Swapna Shastra, it's linked with the prosperity that showers down from hidden reserves.

Cutting Hair or Nails

Cutting Hair or Nails

What it means:

If you dream of cutting your own hair or nails, it might look like a mundane activity—but spiritually, it’s a sign of shedding negativity and making room for unexpected financial gains.

Why it's considered lucky:

According to belief, trimming hair or nails in dreams indicates that obstacles are being removed from your path, allowing prosperity to enter.

Seeing Your Own Face

Seeing Your Own Face

What it means:

Dreaming of your own reflection or face is said to be a powerful omen of self-realization and professional progress. It’s a positive sign indicating that you’re about to step into a phase of recognition, promotions, or achievements.

Why it's considered lucky:

In dream science, recognizing your face represents clarity, control, and confidence—qualities that often lead to success in the real world.

A Running Horse

A Running Horse

What it means:

If you see a horse running freely in your dream, it symbolizes energy, freedom, and incoming wealth. This kind of dream is believed to predict job offers, promotions, or an uplift in social status.

Why it's considered lucky:

Horses represent speed and strength. A galloping horse signifies that your career or life path is about to gain momentum.

Eating Paan (Betel Leaf)

Eating Paan (Betel Leaf)

What it means:

This may seem odd, but eating paan in your dream is considered a very auspicious omen. It signifies that you’re about to receive good news, possibly in the form of money, job opportunities, or lucky breaks.

Why it's considered lucky:

In Indian tradition, paan is associated with celebration, love, and honor. Eating it in dreams symbolizes being honored or rewarded in waking life.

Fascinating Dreams

Fascinating Dreams

While these interpretations are fascinating and deeply rooted in Indian culture, it’s essential to remember that dreams can have multiple meanings—psychological, spiritual, or symbolic. Whether you choose to believe in Swapna Shastra or not, it’s always interesting to explore how ancient wisdom views the mysterious world of dreams.

Meaning Of Dreams

Meaning Of Dreams

(This article is based on popular beliefs and intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

Pic Credits: Freepik

LifestyleSwapna ShastraAstroSwapna Shastra dreamsDreams Meaningauspicious dreams meaningdream interpretation astrologyGood Luck Dreamsdreams that bring wealthIndian dream scienceHindu dream beliefsspiritual dream meaningsrain dream meaninghorse dream good luck
NEWS ON ONE CLICK