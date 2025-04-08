Seen These 5 Things In Your Dreams? According To Swapna Shastra, You’re About To Get Rich – But Don’t Tell Anyone!

1 / 9

In many Indian households, dreams are not just random thoughts that play in our minds at night—they're often considered powerful messages. According to Swapna Shastra, an ancient Hindu scripture that explores the meanings of dreams, certain dreams are believed to bring prosperity, luck, and success into your life.

This article is based on popular beliefs. The insights shared here are cultural and spiritual in nature. Zee News does not confirm, verify, or endorse these interpretations as scientific or factual.

Read on to know more!