Shani Jayanti 2025: Do's And Don'ts Based On Your Zodiac
On May 27, 2025, Shani Jayanti (Saturn's birthday), the planets will be in a position that makes the atmosphere very karmic and contemplative. Saturn is in Pisces with Venus and Neptune, which makes karmic lessons more emotional and dreamlike. They focus on love, illusions, and responsibilities.
Shani Jayanti 2025
Rahu and Pluto are in signs ruled by Saturn, which makes the aura around authority, fate, and power even stronger. Mars in Cancer, on the other hand, makes people act on their emotions without thinking. Here's a list of things to do and not do based on your sign on this powerful day as shared by astrologer, Sidhharrth S Kumaar:
Aries
Your emotions may be stronger right now since Mars, your ruling planet, is in Cancer. This could cause you to feel tense or behave without thinking. It's important to calm down and think about family and spirituality on Shani Jayanti. Don't get into fights or act on your feelings. Instead, spend some time in silent thought, prayer, or activities that help you connect with your roots and your inner discipline.
Taurus
Venus, your ruler, is quite close to Saturn and Neptune in Pisces. This means you need to take a serious look at your relationships and money. This is a day to cut yourself off from outside distractions and think about deep emotional truths. Don't think of people or situations as perfect. Put artistic expression, spiritual practices, and acts of service that are based on realism and compassion at the top of your list.
Gemini
Neptune may be making your thinking unusually cloudy. When Saturn is in your life, you need to think about long-term stability, especially when it comes to your work or public image. Stay away from pointless talk, gossip, or shallow promises. Take this time to make your goals clear and talk to each other in a way that makes sense. Writing in a notebook and meditating will help you understand things better.
Cancer
With Mars When it moves through your sign, it can put a lot of emotional pressure on you. You could feel like you need to protect yourself or respond defensively. Instead, use this energy for self-care and spiritual reflection. Don't make decisions or fight over things just because you're in a bad mood. You can ground yourself by doing rituals at home, taking baths, and honoring your ancestors or elders.
Leo
Shani Jayanti may make you feel like you can't express yourself as much as you usually do, especially when Saturn is engaging your subconscious. You are being told to let go of control and look for deeper realities. Don't look for approval or try to avoid being alone. Instead, spend the day thinking about your spiritual journey, healing emotional wounds, and connecting with timeless wisdom through solitude or chanting a mantra.
Virgo
The Saturn-Venus-Neptune conjunction in Pisces makes people think about their relationships and partnerships. Today is not the day to make big decisions about love or money. Don't overthink things or try to fix other people. Instead, focus on forgiveness, kindness, and helping others. Think about how karma works in relationships and stop trying to be flawless.
Libra
Venus, your ruling planet, is in a sensitive and karmically charged place. You need to think about how much you value yourself and how real your relationships are. Don't be vain, seek pleasure for its own sake, or look for balance at the expense of the truth. Instead, focus on spiritual growth, simple beauty, and giving without expecting anything in return.
Scorpio
You are going through a lot of changes inside yourself right now because Rahu and Pluto are in Saturn-ruled signs. This is a great day to let go of old grudges, bad emotional habits, and fears that are hiding. Don't try to control things or think too much. To find deeper truths, spend time alone and practice spiritual discipline. Have faith in the process of karmic renewal.
Sagittarius
Saturn and Neptune may stress your inner faith and emotional limits today, which could make you less optimistic than normal. Don't try to escape, deny, or spread yourself too thin. Instead, take a step back, think about your spiritual underpinnings, and recommit to habits that reinforce your moral and emotional compass. It may be time to heal family karma.
Capricorn
Shani Jayanti is very important to you because Saturn is your ruling planet. When Saturn is in Pisces, you should focus on controlling your emotions, forgiving others, and being committed to your spiritual path. Don't work too hard or be cold and distant in your interactions. Use the day to pray, fast, and give up control over what happens. Today, karma will speak louder than hard work.
Aquarius
This day provides you great karmic understanding because it is one of Saturn's signs. Pluto is having an effect on your chart, and it's time for you to change your old beliefs and see things from a higher point of view. Don't use detachment as a way to protect yourself. Instead, do things like volunteer work, spiritual research, or spending time in nature to get in touch with your higher aspirations.
Pisces
This Shani Jayanti is a very important time for your spiritual growth because Saturn, Venus, and Neptune are all in your sign. Illusions may fade away, and the truth may be hard to accept but necessary. Don't be lazy, feel sorry for yourself, or try to escape your feelings. Take responsibility for yourself, even in relationships. Water rituals, prayer, and quiet will help you see things more clearly.
Trending Photos