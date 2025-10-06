Sharad Purnima 2025 Supermoon: Astrological Predictions For All 12 Zodiacs On Full Moon

photoDetails

Sharad Purnima 2025: The Sharad Purnima supermoon of 2025 rises in Pisces, which is ruled by Jupiter. At the same time, both Saturn (retrograde) and Rahu (retrograde) are in Purva Bhadrapada, another lunar mansion ruled by Jupiter. This makes a rare field of double Jupiter energy that brings out the truth, breaks down illusions, and starts the process of karmic correction. The night brings cleansing, revealing, and waking up; things that are fake start to go away, and things that are real get stronger.