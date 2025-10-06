Sharad Purnima 2025 Supermoon: Astrological Predictions For All 12 Zodiacs On Full Moon
Sharad Purnima 2025: The Sharad Purnima supermoon of 2025 rises in Pisces, which is ruled by Jupiter. At the same time, both Saturn (retrograde) and Rahu (retrograde) are in Purva Bhadrapada, another lunar mansion ruled by Jupiter. This makes a rare field of double Jupiter energy that brings out the truth, breaks down illusions, and starts the process of karmic correction. The night brings cleansing, revealing, and waking up; things that are fake start to go away, and things that are real get stronger.
Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Chief Astrologer, NumroVani shares predictions for all 12 zodiacs this Sharad Purnima.
Aries
The Supermoon brings closure and peace of mind. You might feel like you need to get away from noise and conflict or let go of your emotions. Let go of old habits or relationships in a good way. Space is up for new starts that are true to who you are.
Taurus
Friendships, alliances, and long-term ambitions change. You might be able to tell which communities help you flourish and which ones wear you out. The word "trust" becomes important; pick those who are honest. Real teamwork may lead to a new professional path.
Gemini
Career and purpose are at a crossroads. The Moon shows us which goals are worth pursuing and which ones we ought to let go of. Saturn wants things to be organized, whereas Jupiter rewards hard work with acknowledgment. Patience and trust are what lead to success.
Cancer
Beliefs, education, and spiritual comprehension develop. Old ways of thinking start to fade away. You might want to travel, study, or have a mentor to help you see things from a new angle. Instead of doubt, have faith based on what you've been through, not what you think.
Leo
Emotional intensity increases about relationships, finances, and trust. Power dynamics or hidden motivations become clear. Let go of control and heal by being honest. Truth comes after regeneration, and addressing your anxieties gives you back your strength.
Virgo
Partnerships teach us about equality and accountability. Some ties become stronger with time, while others break apart. Saturn strains your tolerance, but Jupiter heals you by letting you talk about your problems. Only make a commitment when there is respect and balance.
Libra
Work, health, and the daily rhythm need to be made simpler. You have too many things to do, which has made it hard for you to focus. Put peace and health first. Discipline in everyday life offers clarity, and tiny habits will help you feel more confident.
Scorpio
Creativity and the ability to articulate feelings come alive. After a long time of thinking about things, the Full Moon brings happiness. After modification, romantic or artistic projects may become more stable. Your actual magnetism comes from being real, not intense.
Sagittarius
Home, origins, and emotional safety become important ideas. Old family stories or patterns from the past may come up for closure. Fixing the past brings back inner peace. Change the way your personal space looks to show emotional clarity.
Capricorn
Your way of thinking and how you talk change. You might see how your words change reality. Speak with care, listen carefully, and stop being so hard on yourself. If you do business honestly, contracts and agreements can help you go forward.
Aquarius
Your finances and sense of self-worth change. Rahu and Saturn in your sign show that your identity is changing; what used to make you who you are doesn't match anymore. Don't put too much value on your things. Self-respect is the first step to real abundance.
Pisces
This is your Supermoon, a time for you to start over. Emotions are stronger but also clearer. Saturn makes you more practical about your dreams, while Jupiter gives you new hope in your life mission. A new chapter begins with wisdom and spiritual growth.
