Sleepless Nights? Try These 7 Herbal Teas That Will Help You Relax And Sleep Better Naturally

After a long and tiring day, only a few things feel as comforting as a warm cup of tea before bed. Beyond the soothing feeling, certain herbal teas have long been cherished for their calming properties and natural ability to promote better sleep. For centuries, cultures around the world have turned to these brews to ease anxiety, quiet the mind, and prepare the body for rest.

Here are 7 herbal teas that can help you relax and drift off into a peaceful sleep: