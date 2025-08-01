Advertisement
NewsPhotosSleepless Nights? Try These 7 Herbal Teas That Will Help You Relax And Sleep Better Naturally
Sleepless Nights? Try These 7 Herbal Teas That Will Help You Relax And Sleep Better Naturally

Discover 7 calming herbal teas including chamomile, lavender, and valerian that can help you unwind and sleep better naturally. Perfect for adding a peaceful ritual to your nightly routine.

Updated:Aug 01, 2025, 02:56 PM IST
Herbal Teas

Herbal Teas

After a long and tiring day, only a few things feel as comforting as a warm cup of tea before bed. Beyond the soothing feeling, certain herbal teas have long been cherished for their calming properties and natural ability to promote better sleep. For centuries, cultures around the world have turned to these brews to ease anxiety, quiet the mind, and prepare the body for rest.

Here are 7 herbal teas that can help you relax and drift off into a peaceful sleep:

Chamomile Tea

Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea is perhaps the most famous herbal remedy for sleepless nights. Made from the dried flowers of the chamomile plant, it offers a delicate floral flavor and mild sedative effects. Chamomile contains apigenin, potentially promoting sleepiness and reducing insomnia. A warm cup before bedtime is a gentle way to ease into rest.

Peppermint Tea

Peppermint Tea

While peppermint tea isn’t technically a sedative, it is renowned for its relaxing effects. The menthol in peppermint leaves can help relax muscles and soothe digestion, which may reduce night time discomfort and make it easier to unwind. Its naturally refreshing aroma can also help clear the mind after a stressful day.

Passionflower Tea

Passionflower Tea

Passionflower (Passiflora incarnata) is a beautiful vine native to the southeastern United States and parts of Central and South America. It’s traditionally used to support relaxation and sleep. Compounds in passionflower may help calm brain activity and quiet racing thoughts, making it easier to drift off naturally.

Lemon Balm Tea

Lemon Balm Tea

Lemon balm, part of the mint family, has a subtle lemony scent and taste. Historically used in Europe and the Middle East, it’s praised for its calming effects on the nervous system. Many people enjoy lemon balm tea to ease stress and anxiety before bed, creating a sense of tranquility that supports restful sleep.

Lavender Tea

Lavender Tea

Lavender is widely known for its calming fragrance, often used in essential oils and bath products. But its purple buds can also be brewed into a tea that may help reduce anxiety and even some types of pain. The relaxing properties of lavender tea make it a soothing bedtime choice.

Magnolia Tea

Magnolia Tea

Magnolia tea is crafted from the dried bark, buds, and stems of the magnolia plant, an ancient remedy in traditional Chinese medicine. It contains compounds like honokiol and magnolol, which are believed to help relax muscles and support better sleep. 

Valerian Tea

Valerian Tea

Valerian root has been valued for centuries as a natural sleep aid. The earthy tasting tea is made from the dried root and is often used to help with insomnia, anxiety, and menopause symptoms. Its calming effects may help to reduce stress and promote drowsiness.

Conclusion

Conclusion

The preparation for a good night’s sleep starts long before you close your eyes. Sipping herbal tea can be more than just a bedtime habit and it can become a mindful self care ritual that signals your body and mind to slow down. These various teas offer a natural way to ease tension and invite calm, so it becomes easier for you to drift into a night of blissful slumber.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.) 

