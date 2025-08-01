Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2940013https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/smart-monsoon-living-how-to-create-a-cozy-and-functional-home-space-2940013
NewsPhotosSmart Monsoon Living: How To Create A Cozy And Functional Home Space
photoDetails

Smart Monsoon Living: How To Create A Cozy And Functional Home Space

The monsoon season adds a unique charm to homes but also brings certain challenges. Increased humidity, dampness, and cool, moist air can make daily living slightly uncomfortable. Here are some tips to keep your home cozy and functional during the rainy season, shared by Mr. Vatsal Vazir, Head of Design at CCI Projects Pvt. Ltd.

Updated:Aug 01, 2025, 04:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Prioritize functionality for everyday comfort

1/7
Prioritize functionality for everyday comfort

During the monsoon, comfort at home is closely tied to functionality. Homes that are easy to maintain, clean, and manage tend to feel more welcoming. Start by clearing out unnecessary items like extra furniture or decor that make spaces feel cluttered. Promote good air circulation by keeping windows open when possible and using exhaust fans in areas prone to moisture. 

Follow Us

Crack in walls

2/7
Crack in walls

Check for cracks in walls, doors, and windows, and seal them properly to avoid water seepage. Opt for washable fabrics that can withstand humidity while still adding softness and warmth to your space. A simple colour palette with warm tones like beige, soft brown, or warm grey can create a cozy atmosphere without weighing down the room.

Follow Us

Tackle common challenges in modern homes

3/7
Tackle common challenges in modern homes

One of the main challenges urban homes face during the monsoon is limited space. To manage everyday clutter like wet clothes, shoes, and umbrellas, compact solutions such as small sideboards can be helpful. To maintain comfort without compromising on space, consider creating smart storage near the entryway—like a bench with built-in storage underneath or slim, vertical shelves for storing umbrellas. Foldable drying racks are also a great option, as they’re easy to use and won’t make your home feel cramped.

Follow Us

Watch out for moisture but layer textures for warmth

4/7
Watch out for moisture but layer textures for warmth

Preventing dampness should be a top priority during the monsoon, but that doesn’t mean your home has to feel bare or dull. Stay alert for signs of excess humidity, such as a musty smell, damp walls, or sticky surfaces. Once the basics are taken care of, focus on adding light, breathable elements to your interiors. Soft additions like knitted throws, linen curtains, or floor cushions can bring both comfort and style to your living space. Choose materials that dry quickly and have a cozy, inviting texture to maintain a warm and welcoming atmosphere. 

Follow Us

Make a Homely atmosphere by using Lighting and aroma

5/7
Make a Homely atmosphere by using Lighting and aroma

Lighting plays a crucial role during the monsoon months when natural light is limited. Switching from cool white lights to warmer tones can instantly make a room feel more inviting. A table lamp, floor lamp, or even a few candles can completely transform the mood of a space. 

Follow Us

Home fragrances

6/7
Home fragrances

In addition to lighting, introducing home fragrances like essential oil diffusers or scented candles can help eliminate musty odors and create a calming environment. Scents such as lavender, sandalwood, or citrusy lemon work well to freshen up interiors and enhance the overall ambience during the rainy season.

Follow Us

Bring nature indoors, but keep it simple

7/7
Bring nature indoors, but keep it simple

Monsoon is the season when nature flourishes, and bringing a bit of that greenery indoors can make your home feel more peaceful. Choose air-purifying plants like peace lilies or snake plants that not only freshen the air but also add a natural charm to your space. Avoid overcrowding—pick a few standout plants to keep the room open and easy to navigate. Pairing greenery with earthy elements like wicker baskets or wooden trays can enhance the natural, rustic vibe of your interiors.

 

Follow Us
Smart Monsoon Livingmonsoon livinghome spacechome space monsooncozy home spaceMonsoon season
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Shubman Gill
Two Years After Meeting Sir Gary Sobers, Shubman Gill Breaks His Record For...
camera icon8
title
KKR
5 Players KKR Can Release To Get KL Rahul Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auctions
camera icon7
title
PM Fasal Bima Yojana
PM Fasal Bima Yojana: Last Chance! Update Aadhaar By Tonight Or Miss Out On….; Know Deadline, Process & Eligibility
camera icon13
title
august health horoscope
Monthly Health Horoscope For August 2025: Fatigue, Digestive Issues, Or General Burnout May Arise; Zodiacs
camera icon13
title
august love horoscope
Monthly Love Horoscope For August 2025: Old Flames May Return, And Romance Is Blooming Fully; Zodiacs
NEWS ON ONE CLICK