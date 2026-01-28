Sniffles, sore throat, or cold? Try these 7 comforting veg soup recipes to naturally fight cough and cold at home
7 Veg Soup Recipes To Ward Off Cough And Cold: When cough, cold, and seasonal flu strike, your kitchen can become your best healer. These warm, nourishing vegetarian soups are packed with immunity-boosting ingredients to soothe the throat, ease congestion, and help you recover faster.
7 Veg Soup Recipes To Ward Off Cough And Cold: When the weather changes, the first signs often show up as a runny nose, scratchy throat, or stubborn cough. Instead of reaching straight for medication, a bowl of hot, homemade soup can work wonders. Soups hydrate the body, reduce inflammation, and deliver essential nutrients in an easy-to-digest form. Here are seven comforting vegetarian soup recipes you can make at home to support your immune system and feel better naturally.
Ginger Garlic Vegetable Soup
1. Ginger Garlic Vegetable Soup
This classic immunity booster is a must when cold symptoms begin.
Ginger helps relieve throat irritation and congestion, while garlic has natural antiviral and antibacterial properties. Add seasonal vegetables like carrots, beans, and cabbage to enhance nutrition. Sip it hot to instantly feel relief in your chest and sinuses.
Turmeric Pepper Lentil Soup (Dal Soup)
2. Turmeric Pepper Lentil Soup (Dal Soup)
A bowl of warm dal soup is both healing and filling.
Turmeric reduces inflammation and supports immunity, while black pepper improves its absorption. Lightly spiced lentils provide protein and comfort, making this soup ideal when you feel weak or fatigued due to a cold.
Clear Vegetable Soup With Herbs
3. Clear Vegetable Soup With Herbs
Light, soothing, and easy on the stomach, this soup is perfect when appetite is low.
Made with carrots, mushrooms, cabbage, and spring onions, this broth helps keep you hydrated and clears nasal congestion. Fresh herbs like coriander and basil add flavour and healing benefits.
Tomato Garlic Soup
4. Tomato Garlic Soup
This tangy soup is rich in antioxidants and vitamin C.
Tomatoes help strengthen immunity, while garlic works against infections. A warm bowl of tomato garlic soup can ease throat discomfort and provide comfort during chilly evenings.
Spinach And Corn Soup
5. Spinach And Corn Soup
This mild yet nourishing soup is ideal for recovery days.
Spinach supplies iron and vitamins, while sweet corn adds energy and taste. Its smooth texture makes it easy to consume even when you have a sore throat or mild fever.
Lemon Coriander Soup
6. Lemon Coriander Soup
One of the most popular soups for cold relief, this recipe is refreshing yet soothing.
Lemon is rich in vitamin C, which supports immune function, while coriander helps detoxify the body. This soup is especially helpful for easing chest congestion and calming cough.
Vegetable Mulligatawny Soup
7. Vegetable Mulligatawny Soup (Veg Version)
A lightly spiced South Indian-inspired soup that warms you from within.
Made with vegetables, lentils, turmeric, and pepper, this soup boosts digestion and immunity. It’s perfect for nights when cold symptoms feel heavier and you need something deeply comforting.
Why Soups Work So Well For Cold And Cough
Warm soups help thin mucus, soothe irritated airways, and keep the body hydrated. They are gentle on digestion and allow the body to focus its energy on healing. Adding spices like ginger, turmeric, pepper, and garlic enhances their therapeutic value.
You don’t need fancy ingredients to fight a cough or cold, just a pot, fresh vegetables, and the right spices. These vegetarian soup recipes are simple, nourishing, and effective, making them perfect for staying healthy during changing seasons. A bowl a day can go a long way in keeping infections at bay and comfort levels high.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
(Pic Credits: Freepik)
Trending Photos