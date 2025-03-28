Solar Eclipse 2025: 5 Most Affected Zodiac Signs During Surya Grahan 2025 On March 29
The universe gets ready for a strong energy change as we near March 29, 2025; this change combines the force of a Solar Eclipse with an unusual and significant planetary stellium in Pisces. When several planets cluster in one zodiac sign, hence increasing its influence, a stellium happens. In this situation, with as many as seven major celestial bodies lining up in dreamy and profoundly emotional Pisces, we are entering a period of increased intuition, spiritual awakening, and emotional cleansing.
5 Most Affected Zodiac Signs During Surya Grahan 2025
This Pisces stellium, when paired with the Solar Eclipse, produces a wave of transformation that cannot be ignored; it operates like a celestial spotlight compelling us to stop, think, and reconnect with our inner truth. Though everyone will feel the ripple effects, five zodiac signs in particular are set to undergo the most significant transformations. Let us dive into 5 most affected zodiac signs during the Solar Eclipse on March 29, 2025 shared by astrologer Sidhharrth S Kumaar.
Aries
This is a strong moment of reset for you. Expect significant personal changes in how you see yourself, your desires, and the direction you are following. You may feel compelled to create major life changes or start something fresh. Self-image and relationships are probably going to change. Seize this opportunity to enter your genuine self with clarity and bravery.
Virgo
A profound change is coming. This eclipse could draw attention to shared duties, tenderness, and trust. It's about emotionally and financially recovering your personal power. Especially in close relationships, be open to change and concentrate on creating stronger foundations grounded in honesty and support.
Capricorn
This is a reset of feelings. You might go back to long-held habits, familial issues, or past events. It's a moment to heal and release emotional baggage. Establishing safety and harmony in your personal life will enable you to go forward with greater confidence and clarity.
Cancer
There is a change in career and public image. You're being pushed to enter your potential whether your aims change or you get a new chance. Finding emotional balance will be crucial since you may feel torn between personal and work life. Believe that these developments are leading you towards acknowledgment and goal.
Libra
Your relationships become very clear. From rethinking limits to letting go of ties that no longer benefit you, you could find yourself relating to others differently. It's a moment to give emotional balance, honesty, and mutual respect top priority. Being upfront about your wants can help you to develop stronger.
