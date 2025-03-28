Solar Eclipse 2025: 5 Most Affected Zodiac Signs During Surya Grahan 2025 On March 29

1 / 6

This Pisces stellium, when paired with the Solar Eclipse, produces a wave of transformation that cannot be ignored; it operates like a celestial spotlight compelling us to stop, think, and reconnect with our inner truth. Though everyone will feel the ripple effects, five zodiac signs in particular are set to undergo the most significant transformations. Let us dive into 5 most affected zodiac signs during the Solar Eclipse on March 29, 2025 shared by astrologer Sidhharrth S Kumaar.