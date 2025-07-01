Advertisement
Strange But Soothing: 7 Monsoon Food Combos That Sound Weird But Taste Amazing
Strange But Soothing: 7 Monsoon Food Combos That Sound Weird But Taste Amazing

Monsoon cravings can lead to unusual yet delightful food experiments. This list highlights these 7 quirky food combos that may sound strange but are surprisingly delicious during the rainy season. From spicy snacks paired with sweet delights to unexpected ingredient mashups, these 7 combos bring comfort, warmth, and a burst of flavor. Perfect for cozy evenings, each pairing offers a unique taste experience, proving that monsoon magic isn’t just in the weather and it’s on your plate too.

Updated:Jul 01, 2025, 02:23 PM IST
Maggi + Achar Ka Tel (Pickle Oil)

Maggi + Achar Ka Tel (Pickle Oil)

Maggi + Achar Ka Tel (Pickle Oil)

The spicy, oily, and tangy punch of Indian pickle oil cuts through the mellow, starchy noodles and turns basic Maggi into something next-level. Heat mustard pickle oil (from mango or mixed vegetable achar), drizzle over steaming Maggi, top with chopped onions and coriander. Comfort level: 10/10 — especially when thunder’s rumbling outside.

Onion Pakoras + Strawberry or Mixed Fruit Jam

Onion Pakoras + Strawberry or Mixed Fruit Jam

Onion Pakoras + Strawberry or Mixed Fruit Jam

Salty, crispy, and hot meets sticky-sweet and cold. Your taste buds get confused—and then happy. Use slightly tangy jam like strawberry, not overly sugary ones. Smear a little on a warm pakora and go for it. It is perfect for hat post-nap, chai-hungry moment on a grey evening.

Idli + Rasam + Butter

Idli + Rasam + Butter

 Idli + Rasam + Butter

A soft idli dipped in spicy rasam becomes soul food—but add a pat of salted butter and suddenly it’s rich, spicy, and creamy. Pour hot rasam over broken idlis, drop in butter, and let it melt. Eat with a spoon like a monsoon stew. South Indian twist on: Comfort-in-a-bowl.

Boiled Corn + Lemon Pickle

Boiled Corn + Lemon Pickle

Boiled Corn + Lemon Pickle

The sweetness of corn contrasts beautifully with the sour-spicy bite of lemon pickle. Rub lemon pickle masala (or oil) directly onto steamed corn cob or mix into corn kernels with a squeeze of lime. Rainy day on the balcony with a steaming cup of chai.

Samosa + Curd + Podi

Samosa + Curd + Podi

Samosa + Curd + Podi

Imagine a deconstructed dahi-vada but with a flaky samosa. The chilled curd balances the spicy potato masala, and the podi adds South Indian soul. Break a samosa, pour cold curd on top, sprinkle with gunpowder (molagapodi) or idli podi, and a dash of chili oil. It works beautifully even with leftover samosas.

Leftover Dal + Buttered Toast

Leftover Dal + Buttered Toast

Leftover Dal + Buttered Toast

It’s essentially dal-on-toast, and it turns out creamy, warm, and oddly British-Indian fusion. Reheat dal till thick, spoon onto toasted bread with a dollop of salted butter or ghee. Optional chili flakes for heat. It is great for that lazy, drizzly evenings when rice feels like too much effort.

Instant Coffee + Dark Chocolate Biscuit Dip

Instant Coffee + Dark Chocolate Biscuit Dip

Instant Coffee + Dark Chocolate Biscuit Dip

The bitterness of strong coffee paired with melty dark chocolate from a biscuit dunked just right? It’s indulgent and very “rainy-night-alone” energy. Try this, dip a Bourbon biscuit or Hide & Seek Fab (dark chocolate) into a hot mug of instant Nescafé. Let it melt slightly before biting. It is perfect for that 5 p.m. “I need a hug in food form” moment.

