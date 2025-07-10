Stretch With The Storm: 7 Soulful Yoga Moves To Embrace The Monsoon

3 / 8

Tree Pose (Vrikshasana)

This is symbolic of grounding and stability. this balancing pose connects you to nature’s calm energy—ideal for practicing near windows or in a garden during monsoon drizzle. Stand tall, shift weight onto one leg. Place the sole of your other foot on your inner thigh or calf (avoid the knee), then bring palms together at the chest or raise arms overhead and focus on your breath and balance for 30 seconds on each side. Monsoon Benefits are that it improves focus and inner stability, strengthens legs and core, and cultivates calmness amidst external chaos (like rainstorms).