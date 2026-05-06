Struggling to breathe properly? Follow these pranayama methods to improve lung health naturally

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Asthma is a long-term lung condition that causes swelling and narrowing of the airways, making it hard to breathe. People with asthma often feel chest tightness, shortness of breath, or sudden breathing problems, especially during weather changes, stress, or physical activity.

Simple breathing exercises, also known as pranayama, can help improve breathing control, relax the body, and support lung health.

Pranayama Techniques for Better Breathing:-