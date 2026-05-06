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NewsPhotosStruggling to breathe properly? Follow these pranayama methods to improve lung health naturally
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Struggling to breathe properly? Follow these pranayama methods to improve lung health naturally

Pranayama techniques like Anulom Vilom, Nadi Shodhana, and Ujjayi may help improve breathing and support lung health naturally. Regular practice can also reduce stress and promote better respiratory control.

Updated:May 06, 2026, 11:29 AM IST
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Pranayama Techniques

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Pranayama Techniques

Asthma is a long-term lung condition that causes swelling and narrowing of the airways, making it hard to breathe. People with asthma often feel chest tightness, shortness of breath, or sudden breathing problems, especially during weather changes, stress, or physical activity.

Simple breathing exercises, also known as pranayama, can help improve breathing control, relax the body, and support lung health.

Pranayama Techniques for Better Breathing:-

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Nadi Shodhana (Alternate Nostril Breathing)

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Nadi Shodhana (Alternate Nostril Breathing)

This technique helps balance breathing and calm the mind.

Close one nostril and inhale through the other

Switch nostrils and exhale

Repeat slowly

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Anulom Vilom

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Anulom Vilom

It helps improve airflow and lung function.

Inhale from one nostril and exhale from the other

Continue in a steady rhythm

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Kapalabhati (Cleansing Breath)

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Kapalabhati (Cleansing Breath)

This helps clear the lungs and improve breathing strength.

Take a deep breath in

Forcefully exhale while pulling your stomach in

Keep the inhalation natural

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Bhramari (Bee Breathing)

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Bhramari (Bee Breathing)

This technique calms the mind and reduces stress.

Inhale deeply

Exhale slowly while making a humming sound

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Ujjayi (Ocean Breath)

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Ujjayi (Ocean Breath)

Helps in focusing and controlling breath.

Breathe slowly through the nose

Slightly tighten the throat to create a soft sound

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Bhastrika (Bellows Breath)

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Bhastrika (Bellows Breath)

This is an energizing breathing exercise.

Inhale and exhale forcefully and quickly

Maintain a steady rhythm

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Benefits of Pranayama

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Benefits of Pranayama

Improves lung capacity

Helps control breathing

Reduces stress and anxiety

Improves oxygen flow in the body

Supports overall respiratory health

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Dos and Don’ts

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Dos and Don’ts

Dos:

Practice in a clean and quiet place

Sit comfortably with a straight back

Start slowly and increase gradually

Practice regularly for best results

Don’ts:

Do not force your breathing

Avoid practising immediately after meals

Stop if you feel dizzy or uncomfortable

Consult a doctor if you have severe asthma

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Pranayama is a simple and natural way to improve breathing and relax the mind. While it may not cure asthma, it can help manage symptoms and improve overall lung health. With regular practice and proper guidance, these techniques can make breathing easier and more comfortable.

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pranayama techniquesAnulom Vilom benefitsUjjayi breathingbreathing exercises for lungsyoga for lung health
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