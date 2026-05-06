Struggling to breathe properly? Follow these pranayama methods to improve lung health naturally
Pranayama techniques like Anulom Vilom, Nadi Shodhana, and Ujjayi may help improve breathing and support lung health naturally. Regular practice can also reduce stress and promote better respiratory control.
Pranayama Techniques
Asthma is a long-term lung condition that causes swelling and narrowing of the airways, making it hard to breathe. People with asthma often feel chest tightness, shortness of breath, or sudden breathing problems, especially during weather changes, stress, or physical activity.
Simple breathing exercises, also known as pranayama, can help improve breathing control, relax the body, and support lung health.
Pranayama Techniques for Better Breathing:-
Nadi Shodhana (Alternate Nostril Breathing)
This technique helps balance breathing and calm the mind.
Close one nostril and inhale through the other
Switch nostrils and exhale
Repeat slowly
Anulom Vilom
It helps improve airflow and lung function.
Inhale from one nostril and exhale from the other
Continue in a steady rhythm
Kapalabhati (Cleansing Breath)
This helps clear the lungs and improve breathing strength.
Take a deep breath in
Forcefully exhale while pulling your stomach in
Keep the inhalation natural
Bhramari (Bee Breathing)
This technique calms the mind and reduces stress.
Inhale deeply
Exhale slowly while making a humming sound
Ujjayi (Ocean Breath)
Helps in focusing and controlling breath.
Breathe slowly through the nose
Slightly tighten the throat to create a soft sound
Bhastrika (Bellows Breath)
This is an energizing breathing exercise.
Inhale and exhale forcefully and quickly
Maintain a steady rhythm
Benefits of Pranayama
Improves lung capacity
Helps control breathing
Reduces stress and anxiety
Improves oxygen flow in the body
Supports overall respiratory health
Dos and Don’ts
Dos:
Practice in a clean and quiet place
Sit comfortably with a straight back
Start slowly and increase gradually
Practice regularly for best results
Don’ts:
Do not force your breathing
Avoid practising immediately after meals
Stop if you feel dizzy or uncomfortable
Consult a doctor if you have severe asthma
Pranayama is a simple and natural way to improve breathing and relax the mind. While it may not cure asthma, it can help manage symptoms and improve overall lung health. With regular practice and proper guidance, these techniques can make breathing easier and more comfortable.
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