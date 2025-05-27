Struggling To Gain Weight? Try These 8 Yoga Poses To Increase Body Mass And Improve Overall Fitness
If you are struggling to gain weight in a healthy, sustainable way, yoga can be a powerful natural solution. These yoga poses also help build muscle strength, improve body posture and baloance metabolism.
While yoga is often associated with weight loss and flexibility, it can also play a vital role in promoting healthy weight gain, particularly by enhancing muscle strength and improving digestion. Incorporating specific yoga poses into your daily routine can help you build lean muscle mass, stimulate appetite, and boost your metabolism.
Here are eight yoga poses that can aid in achieving healthy weight gain naturally:-
Cat-Cow Stretch (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana)
This dynamic pose helps improve flexibility in the spine and stimulates digestion. By alternating between arching and rounding the back, it enhances blood flow and helps kick-start digestion, which can promote appetite.
How to do it: - Start on your hands and knees in a tabletop position. - Inhale, arch your back (Cow Pose), and lift your head and tailbone toward the ceiling. - Exhale, round your spine (Cat Pose), tucking your chin and tailbone. - Repeat for 5-10 breaths.
Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)
Bridge Pose strengthens the back, glutes, and core while opening the chest, which can help stimulate appetite and promote better digestion.
How to do it: - Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart. - Press into your feet and lift your hips off the ground. - Clasp your hands under your back and hold for 5-10 breaths before lowering back down.
Warrior II (Virabhadrasana II)
This powerful pose helps build strength in the legs and core while also improving stamina and balance. It can lead to muscle gain when practiced regularly.
How to do it: - Stand with your feet wide apart, turning your right foot out and left foot slightly in. - Bend your right knee, keeping it aligned over your ankle. - Extend your arms parallel to the floor and gaze over your right hand. - Hold for 5-10 breaths, then switch sides.
Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)
Cobra Pose strengthens the spine and opens up the chest, encouraging deeper breathing and enhancing your energy levels.
How to do it: - Lie face down with your hands under your shoulders. - Press into your hands and lift your chest off the ground while keeping your elbows slightly bent. - Hold for 5-10 breaths, focusing on expanding your chest.
Chair Pose (Utkatasana)
Chair Pose builds strength in the legs and core, promoting stability and endurance. This pose also stimulates the abdominal organs, which can aid in digestion.
How to do it: - Stand tall with your feet together. - Inhale and bend your knees as if sitting back into a chair, keeping your weight in your heels. - Raise your arms overhead, palms facing each other. - Hold for 5-10 breaths.
Upward-Facing Dog (Urdhva Mukha Svanasana)
This pose strengthens the spine, arms, and core while opening the chest and lungs, which can increase vitality and stimulate appetite.
How to do it: - Start in a plank position and lower your body to the floor. - Press into your palms to lift your chest and thighs off the ground, keeping your shoulders away from your ears. - Hold for 5-10 breaths, breathing deeply.
Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose (Viparita Karani)
This restorative pose promotes relaxation and reduces stress, which can help improve overall body function, appetite, and weight gain.
How to do it: - Sit beside a wall and lie back as you swing your legs up the wall. - Allow your arms to rest at your sides or on your belly. - Hold for 5-10 minutes, focusing on deep, steady breathing.
Fish Pose (Matsyasana)
Fish Pose opens the heart and throat, promoting relaxation and better circulation. It can enhance your mood and increase your appetite through the release of tension.
How to do it: - Lie on your back and press your forearms into the ground. - Lift your chest and rest the crown of your head on the ground, with your legs extended. - Hold for 5-10 breaths, feeling the stretch in your chest.
Incorporating these yoga poses into your routine can help you gain weight healthily by building muscle and improving your digestion and appetite. Remember, consistency is key, and pairing these exercises with a balanced diet rich in nutrients will contribute to your overall well-being. Listen to your body and enjoy the process of nurturing yourself through yoga!
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)
