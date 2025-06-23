Struggling With Humidity? Try These 8 Long Hairstyles That Stay Perfect Even In Humid Weather

2 / 8

Sleek Low Ponytail: The vibe is elegant, understated, “quiet luxury” aesthetic. It is hair parted sharply in the middle or side, tied low and tight at the nape. Flat iron hair and apply styling gel or pomade to the top then secure with a tight elastic and wrap a strand of hair around the base to conceal the band. It is best for workdays, power meetings, casual weddings. Pro tip is to use a toothbrush to smooth flyaways.