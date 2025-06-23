Advertisement
Struggling With Humidity? Try These 8 Long Hairstyles That Stay Perfect Even In Humid Weather
Struggling With Humidity? Try These 8 Long Hairstyles That Stay Perfect Even In Humid Weather

Humidity can wreak havoc on your hair, causing frizz and flyaways. Struggling With Humidity? Try These 8 Long Hairstyles That Stay Perfect Even In Humid Weather offers stylish, practical solutions to keep your locks looking polished and manageable. From braids to buns, these hairstyles help you stay chic and confident, no matter how muggy it gets.
Updated:Jun 23, 2025, 04:48 PM IST
Glass Hair – The Ultra Sleek Power Look

1/8
Glass Hair – The Ultra Sleek Power Look

Glass Hair: The vibe is sophisticated, clean-cut, red carpet ready. Hair that’s so smooth and shiny it reflects light—think a mirror finish. Use a heat protectant, then flat iron your hair in small sections and finish with a high-gloss serum or spray. It is best for formal events, job interviews, high-fashion vibes. Pro tip is a blunt cut enhances the effect.

Sleek Low Ponytail – Polished Minimalism

2/8
Sleek Low Ponytail – Polished Minimalism

Sleek Low Ponytail: The vibe is elegant, understated, “quiet luxury” aesthetic. It is hair parted sharply in the middle or side, tied low and tight at the nape. Flat iron hair and apply styling gel or pomade to the top then secure with a tight elastic and wrap a strand of hair around the base to conceal the band. It is best for workdays, power meetings, casual weddings. Pro tip is to use a toothbrush to smooth flyaways.

Hollywood Waves – Timeless Glamour

3/8
Hollywood Waves – Timeless Glamour

Hollywood Waves: The vibe is red carpet, vintage glam, old-Hollywood diva. It is uniform, structured curls with volume and bounce. Use a large barrel curling iron then curl in the same direction all over and brush out gently and set with hairspray. It is best for weddings, photoshoots, evening parties. Pro tip is to set with clips while curls cool for longer hold.

Boho Waves with Accent Braids – Effortless & Earthy

4/8
Boho Waves with Accent Braids – Effortless & Earthy

Boho Waves with Accent Braids: The vibe is carefree, artistic, festival-ready. Loose beachy waves combined with small random braids. First curl with a wand or braid overnight then add tiny, imperfect braids throughout and optionally accessorize with beads or small flowers. It is best for vacations, music festivals, garden parties. Pro tip is sea salt spray = natural texture gold.

High Voluminous Ponytail – The Power Lift

5/8
High Voluminous Ponytail – The Power Lift

High Voluminous Ponytail: The vibe is playful, strong, flirty. It is a snatched high ponytail with body and bounce. Tease the crown for volume, pull hair into a high pony then use a curling iron to add soft waves and wrap a strand of hair around the elastic. It is best for dates, casual parties, nights out. Pro tip is to use two elastics stacked to get an extra “lift.”

Half-Up Twisted Bun – Sweet Yet Stylish

6/8
Half-Up Twisted Bun – Sweet Yet Stylish

Half-Up Twisted Bun: The vibe is Cute, romantic, laid-back, half the hair is twisted or knotted into a small bun, leaving the rest flowing. Section top half of hair then twist into a loose bun and pin and then leave the rest straight or wavy. This is best for brunches, casual dates, coffee runs. Pro tip is to add a scrunchie or ribbon for extra charm.

Messy Low Bun – Artfully Undone

7/8
Messy Low Bun – Artfully Undone

Messy Low Bun: Its vibe is relaxed, french-girl chic, minimal effort, it is a loosely gathered bun near the nape with intentional flyaways. Lightly curl or wave hair, pull into a bun and pin loosely then tug out small face-framing strands. It is best for casual meetings, late starts, lazy Sundays. Pro tip is that texture spray helps make the mess look intentional.

Braided Crown – Fairycore Elegance

8/8
Braided Crown – Fairycore Elegance

Braided Crown: Its vibe is whimsical, soft, romantic, these are braids wrapped around the head like a crown. Part hair and create two braids on either side, cross them over the top of your head and pin then add curls or waves to loose hair. It is best for garden parties, boho weddings, photo days. Pro tip is to add baby’s breath or floral pins for an ethereal effect.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK