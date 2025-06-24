1 / 8

Iced Matcha Latte

Its flavor is smooth, creamy, mildly grassy with a touch of sweetness. It is a great coffee alternative with a caffeine kick. You can make this way and enjoy, firstly sift the matcha into a bowl to prevent clumps. Add hot water and whisk vigorously in a zigzag (M/W) motion until frothy then fill a glass with ice and pour in the milk and lastly pour the whisked matcha over the milk. Sweeten and stir if desired. Use a milk frother for extra creaminess.