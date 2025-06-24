Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2921459https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/summers-green-fix-8-cool-matcha-drinks-you-must-try-2921459
NewsPhotosSummer's Green Fix: 8 Cool Matcha Drinks You Must Try
photoDetails

Summer's Green Fix: 8 Cool Matcha Drinks You Must Try

Beat the heat with these 8 refreshing matcha drinks that offer a perfect blend of flavour and health benefits. From creamy lattes to zesty coolers, these vibrant green beverages are packed with antioxidants and provide you a natural energy boost. Discover the creative ways to enjoy matcha and keep yourself cool and energised all this summer long.
Updated:Jun 24, 2025, 05:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Iced Matcha Latte

1/8
Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

Its flavor is smooth, creamy, mildly grassy with a touch of sweetness. It is a great coffee alternative with a caffeine kick. You can make this way and enjoy, firstly sift the matcha into a bowl to prevent clumps. Add hot water and whisk vigorously in a zigzag (M/W) motion until frothy then fill a glass with ice and pour in the milk and lastly pour the whisked matcha over the milk. Sweeten and stir if desired. Use a milk frother for extra creaminess.

Follow Us

Matcha Lemonade

2/8
Matcha Lemonade

Matcha Lemonade

Its flavor is tangy, refreshing, lightly earthy and it is great for hot afternoons, non-dairy drinkers. Whisk matcha with hot water until smooth then in a pitcher, mix lemon juice, cold water, and sweetener. Add the matcha mixture. Stir or shake well and serve over ice with a lemon slice. Add mint leaves for a mojito-style twist.

Follow Us

Coconut Matcha Frappe

3/8
Coconut Matcha Frappe

Coconut Matcha Frappe

Its flavor is creamy, tropical, slightly nutty and it is great for dessert-style drink lovers. Blend all ingredients until frothy and icy then pour into a chilled glass and top with coconut flakes or a drizzle of coconut cream. Add frozen pineapple chunks for a piña colada vibe.

Follow Us

Strawberry Matcha Iced Latte

4/8
Strawberry Matcha Iced Latte

Strawberry Matcha Iced Latte

The flavor is fruity, creamy, layered and it is great for aesthetic Instagram-worthy sips. Muddle strawberries with sweetener at the bottom of your glass. Fill with ice and pour in milk then whisk matcha with hot water separately and slowly pour matcha over the milk to create beautiful layers. Use strawberry purée or jam if fresh berries aren’t available.

Follow Us

Sparkling Matcha Tonic

5/8
Sparkling Matcha Tonic

Sparkling Matcha Tonic

The flavor is effervescent, crisp, slightly bitter-sweet and it is great for those who enjoy gin & tonic or club soda-based drinks. Whisk matcha with hot water. Fill a glass with ice and pour in tonic water then top with the matcha and gently stir and garnish with a lime wedge. You can also add cucumber slices for a spa-like touch.

Follow Us

Vanilla Matcha Float

6/8
Vanilla Matcha Float

Vanilla Matcha Float

The flavor is sweet, creamy, nostalgic and it is great for a dessert-style indulgence. Whisk matcha with hot water. Add ice to a tall glass and pour in milk then gently spoon a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top and drizzle matcha over the float. Let it melt and swirl. You can also sprinkle with matcha powder or white chocolate shavings.

Follow Us

Banana Matcha Smoothie

7/8
Banana Matcha Smoothie

Banana Matcha Smoothie

The flavor is creamy, naturally sweet, energy-boosting and it is great for a quick breakfast or post-workout drink. Blend all ingredients until smooth: 1 ripe banana, 1 tsp matcha, 3/4 cup almond milk (or any milk), 1/4 cup Greek yogurt or plant-based yogurt and Ice cubes then Pour into a glass and enjoy immediately. Add chia seeds or protein powder to boost nutrition.

Follow Us

Honey Lavender Iced Matcha

8/8
Honey Lavender Iced Matcha

Honey Lavender Iced Matcha

The flavor is floral, earthy, calming and it is great for relaxed summer evenings. Whisk matcha with hot water. Mix honey and lavender flavor into milk then fill glass with ice, pour milk mixture, then top with matcha and stir gently and garnish with a lavender sprig. Too floral? Cut lavender with a bit of vanilla.

Follow Us
matcha drinksSummer beveragesCool drinksmatcha recipesGreen teaiced matchahealthy drinksRefreshing beveragesSummer Coolersantioxidant drinksenergy boostmatcha lattematcha smoothiematcha iced teatrendy drinksgreen fixSummer Refreshmenttea-based drinkschilled matchamust-try matcha driLifestyleSummerDrinksHealthMatcha
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Nature's Masterpieces: From Heterochromic Leopard To Parrot That Speaks, Here Are Some Rare Animals That Defy Ordinary
camera icon7
title
fascinating animal facts
Meet Muja: Oldest Living Alligator In Captivity Aged...; Holds Guinness World Record, Not From India Or Africa, Belongs To...
camera icon12
title
Auto news
Should You Buy 2025 Tata Altroz? Top 8 Pros And 4 Cons
camera icon8
title
chaat season
Chaat Season Is Here: 8 Must Try For Your Rainy Day Cravings
camera icon7
title
Jasprit Bumrah
5 Records Jasprit Bumrah Broke During IND vs ENG 1st Test: Overtaking Wasim Akram, Equalling Kapil Dev And...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK