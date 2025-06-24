Summer's Green Fix: 8 Cool Matcha Drinks You Must Try
Iced Matcha Latte
Iced Matcha Latte
Its flavor is smooth, creamy, mildly grassy with a touch of sweetness. It is a great coffee alternative with a caffeine kick. You can make this way and enjoy, firstly sift the matcha into a bowl to prevent clumps. Add hot water and whisk vigorously in a zigzag (M/W) motion until frothy then fill a glass with ice and pour in the milk and lastly pour the whisked matcha over the milk. Sweeten and stir if desired. Use a milk frother for extra creaminess.
Matcha Lemonade
Matcha Lemonade
Its flavor is tangy, refreshing, lightly earthy and it is great for hot afternoons, non-dairy drinkers. Whisk matcha with hot water until smooth then in a pitcher, mix lemon juice, cold water, and sweetener. Add the matcha mixture. Stir or shake well and serve over ice with a lemon slice. Add mint leaves for a mojito-style twist.
Coconut Matcha Frappe
Coconut Matcha Frappe
Its flavor is creamy, tropical, slightly nutty and it is great for dessert-style drink lovers. Blend all ingredients until frothy and icy then pour into a chilled glass and top with coconut flakes or a drizzle of coconut cream. Add frozen pineapple chunks for a piña colada vibe.
Strawberry Matcha Iced Latte
Strawberry Matcha Iced Latte
The flavor is fruity, creamy, layered and it is great for aesthetic Instagram-worthy sips. Muddle strawberries with sweetener at the bottom of your glass. Fill with ice and pour in milk then whisk matcha with hot water separately and slowly pour matcha over the milk to create beautiful layers. Use strawberry purée or jam if fresh berries aren’t available.
Sparkling Matcha Tonic
Sparkling Matcha Tonic
The flavor is effervescent, crisp, slightly bitter-sweet and it is great for those who enjoy gin & tonic or club soda-based drinks. Whisk matcha with hot water. Fill a glass with ice and pour in tonic water then top with the matcha and gently stir and garnish with a lime wedge. You can also add cucumber slices for a spa-like touch.
Vanilla Matcha Float
Vanilla Matcha Float
The flavor is sweet, creamy, nostalgic and it is great for a dessert-style indulgence. Whisk matcha with hot water. Add ice to a tall glass and pour in milk then gently spoon a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top and drizzle matcha over the float. Let it melt and swirl. You can also sprinkle with matcha powder or white chocolate shavings.
Banana Matcha Smoothie
Banana Matcha Smoothie
The flavor is creamy, naturally sweet, energy-boosting and it is great for a quick breakfast or post-workout drink. Blend all ingredients until smooth: 1 ripe banana, 1 tsp matcha, 3/4 cup almond milk (or any milk), 1/4 cup Greek yogurt or plant-based yogurt and Ice cubes then Pour into a glass and enjoy immediately. Add chia seeds or protein powder to boost nutrition.
Honey Lavender Iced Matcha
Honey Lavender Iced Matcha
The flavor is floral, earthy, calming and it is great for relaxed summer evenings. Whisk matcha with hot water. Mix honey and lavender flavor into milk then fill glass with ice, pour milk mixture, then top with matcha and stir gently and garnish with a lavender sprig. Too floral? Cut lavender with a bit of vanilla.
Trending Photos