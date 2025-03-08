2 / 8

Located in the delta region of the Ganges, Brahmaputra, and Meghna rivers, the Sunderbans is the largest mangrove forest in the world. It spans across the southern part of Bangladesh and the eastern part of India, covering approximately 10,000 square miles. The forest gets its name from the "sundari" tree, a species of mangrove that thrives in the area.

The Sunderbans is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, known for its extraordinary biodiversity. It is home to a variety of wildlife, including the Bengal tiger, which is one of the most famous and endangered species in the region. In addition to tigers, the Sunderbans supports numerous species of birds, fish, and reptiles. The forest’s unique ecosystem, consisting of tidal waterways, mudflats, and swamps, provides a vital habitat for marine life and also acts as a buffer against natural disasters like cyclones and storm surges.

Apart from its ecological significance, the Sunderbans plays an important role in the local economy. The region’s resources, such as honey, fish, and timber, provide livelihoods for many indigenous communities. However, the forest is facing threats from climate change, rising sea levels, and human activities, making conservation efforts increasingly critical.