Tarot Reading For 2026: Check For Your Lucky Numbers, Lucky Colours, Lucky Days And TIP For Coming Year
Curious about what the universe has in store for you in the coming year 2026. Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say shared by Dr. Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Tarot Reading For 2026
Aries
Aries, this year feels more real than dramatic. Less fireworks, more honest work. You slowly realise which goals still matter and which were only ego. Some responsibilities increase at home or in career, but they also anchor you. A few plans may change last minute, yet these detours quietly protect you from bigger trouble. Old contacts can suddenly turn into strong support, if you simply ask. By year end, you look back and see quiet growth: better boundaries, wiser decisions, and a calmer kind of confidence. You’re not losing your spark, you’re just learning where to spend it carefully now.
Tip: Every Tuesday, light a red or white candle for a few minutes. Place your hand on your heart, say one clear intention for the week aloud, and thank the universe for guiding your actions. Lucky Colours: Brick Red, Warm Yellow, Soft White Lucky Days: Tuesday, Sunday, Wednesday Lucky Numbers: 1, 4, 9
Taurus
Taurus, this year gently nudges you out of your comfort zone. Not by force, but by making the old routines feel too small. You may feel an inner urge to upgrade your skills, surroundings, or even your self-image. Family and practical responsibilities still matter, but you’re less willing to ignore your own dreams to keep everyone comfortable. Some long-term plans move slowly, yet each small step is solid. You’re learning to trust change without rushing it. By year end, life may not look “dramatic,” but you’ll feel stronger, clearer, and far more aligned with who you truly are.
Tip: Keep a small green plant or money plant near your work or wallet area. Once a week, gently water it while repeating, “I welcome steady growth and stable abundance into my life.” Lucky Colours: Forest Green, Cream, Soft Pink Lucky Days: Friday, Monday, Saturday Lucky Numbers: 2, 6, 8
Gemini
Gemini, this year brings movement in your mind and in your social circle. New ideas, courses, or collaborations may appear, pushing you to use your voice more consciously. You might drop a few shallow connections and invest more in genuine friendships. Work could feel busy, but you’re learning to prioritise instead of scattering your energy everywhere. Short trips, learning opportunities, or side projects can open fresh doors. At times, overthinking will tempt you, but real clarity comes when you pause and breathe. By year end, you feel mentally sharper, more focused, and less pulled in a hundred directions.
Tip: Once a week, journal three money or life-related intentions and three things you’re grateful for. Read them aloud, then keep the paper in your bag or near your workspace as a reminder of your focus. Lucky Colours: Light Yellow, Sky Blue, Silver Lucky Days: Wednesday, Friday, Sunday Lucky Numbers: 3, 5, 14
Cancer
Cancer, this year highlights home, emotional security, and your sense of “belonging.” You may re-evaluate living arrangements, family dynamics, or the way you nurture others versus yourself. Work can ask for discipline, but your emotional world will demand equal attention. Old wounds around feeling unsupported might surface, not to hurt you again, but to be healed properly. You might become more selective about who gets your energy. As the months pass, your boundaries grow firmer and your heart grows softer. By year end, you’re likely to feel more rooted, cared for, and quietly proud of how far you’ve come.
Tip: Once a week, place a glass of clean water on your altar, table, or windowsill. Pray silently for emotional peace and protection for your home, then drink that water with awareness and gratitude. Lucky Colours: Pearl White, Silver, Sea Green Lucky Days: Monday, Thursday, Friday Lucky Numbers: 2, 7, 20
Leo
Leo, this year invites you to balance spotlight and soul-work. You still get chances to shine, but you’re more aware of what happens behind the scenes—your habits, fears, and real motivations. Career or public image can get a boost if you’re willing to put in consistent effort and accept feedback. Some friendships or collaborations may shift; you’ll notice who genuinely celebrates you and who only claps when it benefits them. Inner confidence slowly replaces the need for external validation. By year end, you stand taller—not because others praise you, but because you truly respect yourself.
Tip: Every Sunday, light a small lamp or candle and place it at eye level. Spend a few minutes visualising yourself surrounded by golden light, repeating: “My inner light guides my success and protects my heart.” Lucky Colours: Gold, Royal Purple, Sunflower Yellow Lucky Days: Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday Lucky Numbers: 1, 5, 19
Virgo
Virgo, this year is all about refining and realigning. You may look at your routines, work patterns, and even your belief systems with a sharper eye. Some responsibilities lighten while new ones appear, but you’re better equipped to handle them with structure and planning. You may feel drawn toward healing, learning, or upgrading your skills. A few long-pending tasks finally move forward. Perfectionism might still whisper in your ear, but you begin to value progress over control. By year end, you feel cleaner—inside and outside—with less clutter in your mind, schedule, and environment.
Tip: Every morning or night, take three slow breaths and mentally list three things you’re grateful for. You can do this while having tea, in bed, or during your commute. This keeps your mind from spiralling into constant worry. Lucky Colours: Olive Green, Beige, Soft Brown Lucky Days: Wednesday, Monday, Saturday Lucky Numbers: 3, 6, 15
Libra
Libra, this year asks you to balance not just relationships, but also your relationship with yourself. You may re-think how much you compromise, how often you say “yes” when you mean “no,” and where your energy leaks away. Work partnerships, contracts, or collaborations become significant. Some connections strengthen; others fade if they’re built only on politeness. You’re guided to create fair give-and-take everywhere—home, work, and friendships. At times, decisions feel heavy, but delaying them only increases the pressure. By year end, you stand on firmer ground, knowing you chose yourself without abandoning those you love.
Tip: Once a week, take five minutes to declutter a small area—your bag, a drawer, or your desk. Affirm this mentally which doing the decluttering, “I let go of what no longer serves my peace and happiness.” Lucky Colours: Baby Pink, Light Blue, White Lucky Days: Friday, Monday, Thursday Lucky Numbers: 2, 7, 24
Scorpio
Scorpio, this year has a quiet intensity, even by your standards. Transformation continues, but it’s less about outer drama and more about inner shifts. You may re-evaluate trust, power dynamics, and emotional attachments. Some deep fears or patterns surface, giving you a chance to finally break them. Work or finances might involve joint resources, research, or behind-the-scenes roles. You’re drawn toward depth in everything—conversations, projects, healing. The more honest you are with yourself, the lighter you feel. By year end, you emerge calmer, stronger, and less controlled by old wounds or silent obsessions.
Tip: Every new moon, write down one fear or pattern you’re ready to release on a small piece of paper. Safely tear or discard it, then affirm: “I choose healing and power that comes from truth, not fear.” Lucky Colours: Maroon, Deep Black, Wine Red Lucky Days: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday Lucky Numbers: 8, 9, 13
Sagittarius
Sagittarius, this year stretches your world in subtle but meaningful ways. Travel, study, or exposure to different perspectives may shape your direction. At the same time, commitments in relationships, work, or family might need more maturity than usual. You’re learning to balance freedom with responsibility. Some beliefs you’ve carried for years may change after real-life experiences test them. Work can bring expansion through networking, teaching, or broader roles. By year end, your optimism feels less naïve and more grounded—you still dream big, but now you also plan the path.
Tip: Keep a small notebook as your “vision + gratitude” diary. Once a week, write one dream you’re working toward and three things you’re grateful for right now. It keeps your optimism rooted in reality. Lucky Colours: Purple, Indigo, Bright Orange Lucky Days: Thursday, Sunday, Tuesday Lucky Numbers: 3, 9, 21
Capricorn
Capricorn, this year deepens your sense of responsibility but also gently reminds you that you’re more than your work. Career or authority roles may demand focus, yet your inner world will keep asking, “At what cost?” You might re-structure goals, timelines, and even your definition of success. Some long-term efforts begin to show results, even if slowly. Family or elders could need attention. You’re learning to carry your duties without carrying unnecessary guilt. By year end, you stand stronger, clearer about your limits, and more respectful of your own emotional needs alongside your ambitions.
Tip: Every Saturday, set aside five minutes to review your week: one achievement, one lesson, and one thing you’ll improve next week. Say a small thank you to yourself for showing up, even on tough days. Lucky Colours: Charcoal Grey, Dark Green, Navy Lucky Days: Saturday, Wednesday, Friday Lucky Numbers: 4, 8, 22
Aquarius
Aquarius, this year highlights your individuality and your place in the collective. You may feel pulled toward new communities, causes, or creative collaborations. At the same time, your personal life and inner needs demand honesty. You can’t live only in your mind anymore; your body and heart want a seat at the table. Some old friendships or groups may no longer match your values and slowly fade. New ideas, tech, or spiritual interests might reshape your path. By year end, you feel more “you”—a little unconventional, but much more authentic and at peace with it.
Tip: Once a week, switch off all screens for at least 30–60 minutes. Sit with a notebook, doodle, write ideas, or just stare at the sky. This simple tech-free pocket feeds your intuition and creativity. Lucky Colours: Electric Blue, Violet, Silver Grey Lucky Days: Saturday, Thursday, Monday Lucky Numbers: 4, 7, 11
Pisces
Pisces, this year increases your sensitivity but also your strength. You may feel more intuitive, more aware of subtle energies, and more honest about what drains you. Work and daily routine might require better boundaries; you can’t keep saying yes to everything. Creative or spiritual interests deepen, and you may feel drawn to healing, art, or introspective learning. Some illusions about people or situations fall away, which may hurt at first but brings clarity. By year end, you’re softer yet stronger, guided less by fantasy and more by a gentle, wise inner knowing. Tip:Every night, before sleeping, place your hand on your heart and whisper one worry you’re handing over to the universe and one thing you’re thankful for. This closes the day with release and quiet faith. Lucky Colours: Aqua Blue, Lavender, Soft Teal Lucky Days: Thursday, Monday, Friday Lucky Numbers: 3, 7, 12
