Tarot Reading For Sawan 2025: Check Your Tarot Tip For Shravan 2025
As the sacred month of Sawan (Shravan) started in 2025, it's the perfect time to align your energies with the universe and seek divine guidance through tarot. This spiritually charged period, dedicated to Lord Shiva, offers a unique opportunity for reflection, transformation, and inner growth.
Tarot Reading For Sawan 2025
Whether you're looking for clarity in love, career, health, or personal growth, this tarot reading for Sawan 2025 reveals key insights and messages from Deepali, Tarot Card Reader to help you navigate the month with wisdom and intention.
Aries — Card: Page of Swords
This Sawan may bring some emotional discomfort and recurring health concerns, which could test your patience. There’s also a tendency to splurge on non-essential things. Tarot Tip: Keep your temper in check and think twice before reacting impulsively. Mindful spending will help you stay balanced.
Taurus — Card: Wheel of Fortune
A positive phase is on the horizon! Expect harmony in both your personal and professional life. New income sources may open up, strengthening your finances. Tarot Tip: Embrace innovative ideas and implement them ethically. Staying true to your principles will bring long-term success.
Gemini — Card: The Emperor
This Sawan, you may find yourself deeply focused and grounded in your work. The blessings of elders will bring you peace of mind and inner strength to handle responsibilities with confidence. Tarot Tip: This is an excellent time to make clear, long-term plans that align with your conscience. Chant Om Namah Shivaya to stay centred and guided.
Cancer — Card: Judgement
This Sawan brings satisfaction through fulfilling your work duties, bringing you a sense of inner peace and closure. A short work-related trip could prove beneficial and open new opportunities. Tarot Tip: Seek guidance from mentors or a spiritual figure — their wisdom may bring the clarity you need. Keep faith with Om Namah Shivaya as your mantra.
Leo — Card: Six of Swords
This Sawan, you may feel mentally low or burdened by unfinished tasks. It’s essential to stay calm and avoid impulsive actions. Travel related to recovering pending money could be on the cards. Tarot Tip: Avoid risky adventures for now. Instead, channel your energy into studying spiritual or mystical subjects to regain balance and clarity.
Virgo — Card: Four of Wands
This Sawan brings harmony and joy through a happy family environment, celebrations, and meaningful gatherings. Your performance at work may earn you rewards or even a promotion. Tarot Tip: Celebrate your wins, but don’t overindulge — maintain balance between enjoyment and responsibility to keep your energy steady.
Libra — Card: Queen of Pentacles
This Sawan, self-reflection will bring you renewed confidence and a sharper focus on your goals. Your creative energy is high, you may feel drawn to art, movies, fashion, or design. Tarot Tip: Connect with nature, spend time with animals, and soak in warm sunlight — these simple moments will recharge your spirit and spark fresh inspiration.
Scorpio — Card: Ten of Wands
This Sawan may bring mixed emotions that cloud your mind. Avoid placing heavy expectations on others — instead, turn inward. Self-introspection will help clear out negative thoughts and rebuild your inner strength. Tarot Tip: Trust your inner power — stay calm, handle tasks one step at a time, and know that your strength will carry you through any pressure with grace.
Sagittarius — Card: Ace of Pentacles
This Sawan brings a promising phase for you — a new job, promotion, or fresh opportunity could be on the horizon. Your sharp focus will help you finish tasks efficiently, boosting your confidence and success. Tarot Tip: Stay proactive and organised — this month favours productivity, progress, and new beginnings. Believe in your abilities!
Capricorn — Card: The Magician
This Sawan, your willpower and infinite knowledge will help you work your magic! Your polite nature and strong communication skills can open doors to new business or career opportunities. Tarot Tip: Channel your energy wisely — combine discipline with your natural charm and you’ll attract success and valuable connections.
Aquarius — Card: The Sun
This Sawan, the Sun’s blessings bring fresh energy and mental clarity. Inherited property matters may bring good news, and you’ll notice positive progress on the work front too. Tarot Tip: Recharge yourself through outdoor activities — go for a trek, cycling, or simply spend time in the sun to uplift your mood and vitality.
Pisces — Card: Strength
This Sawan helps you find balance despite external stress. You’ll be able to maintain inner peace and stay composed, handling both professional and personal life with calm resilience. Tarot Tip: Have patience and trust your inner strength — your composed approach will help you overcome any challenge gracefully.
