Tea Or Coffee? Explore These 8 Stunning Plantations In India That Every Nature And Brew Lover Should Visit

India is one of the world’s leading producers of both coffee and tea, and beyond the rich brews lies something even more mesmerizing—the landscapes where these beverages are born. Nestled in misty hills, green valleys, and forested slopes, India’s tea and coffee plantations are not only hubs of production but also breathtaking destinations that invite exploration, relaxation, and a deep connection with nature.

Join us on a journey through India’s 8 most scenic tea and coffee plantations, where you can sip, stroll, and soak in the splendor of the country’s most aromatic regions.