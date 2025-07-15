Tea Or Coffee? Explore These 8 Stunning Plantations In India That Every Nature And Brew Lover Should Visit
India is home to some of the world’s most scenic tea and coffee plantations nestled in lush hills and valleys. From Munnar’s misty tea gardens to Coorg’s aromatic coffee estates, each destination offers a blend of beauty and flavour. Whether you're a nature lover or a brew enthusiast, these 8 plantations promise unforgettable experiences. Sip, stroll, and soak in the serenity of India’s finest tea and coffee trails.
India is one of the world’s leading producers of both coffee and tea, and beyond the rich brews lies something even more mesmerizing—the landscapes where these beverages are born. Nestled in misty hills, green valleys, and forested slopes, India’s tea and coffee plantations are not only hubs of production but also breathtaking destinations that invite exploration, relaxation, and a deep connection with nature.
Join us on a journey through India’s 8 most scenic tea and coffee plantations, where you can sip, stroll, and soak in the splendor of the country’s most aromatic regions.
Munnar, Kerala – The Queen of Tea Gardens
Rolling green hills blanketed with tea bushes define Munnar’s iconic landscape. Located in the Western Ghats, Munnar is home to some of the oldest and most picturesque tea plantations in India, like the Kolukkumalai Tea Estate, the highest organic tea plantation in the world.
Here, the scent of fresh tea leaves lingers in the air as you walk through the undulating fields, visit colonial-era factories, and enjoy panoramic sunrise views over the clouds.
Coorg, Karnataka – Coffee Country in the Mist
Known as the "Scotland of India," Coorg (Kodagu) is synonymous with coffee. The region is dotted with lush coffee estates growing Arabica and Robusta varieties, many of which are family-run and open to visitors.
Walking through the plantations in the early morning mist, hearing birds chirp, and tasting hand-picked, freshly brewed coffee makes for a soul-soothing experience. Don’t miss a visit to the Mercara Gold Estate or Tata Coffee’s Plantation Trails.
Darjeeling, West Bengal – Champagne of Teas
Set against the backdrop of the Eastern Himalayas, Darjeeling’s tea estates produce some of the most prized teas in the world. With scenic views of the Kanchenjunga range, estates like Happy Valley and Makaibari offer immersive tours, tea tastings, and the chance to stay in heritage bungalows.
Darjeeling is more than just tea; it’s poetry in motion, with toy train rides, British-era architecture, and cool, clean mountain air.
Chikmagalur, Karnataka – The Birthplace of Indian Coffee
Chikmagalur holds the distinction of being the place where coffee was first grown in India, back in the 17th century. Today, its coffee plantations stretch across forested hills and are home to wildlife, waterfalls, and warm hospitality.
Tourists can take plantation walks, learn about coffee processing, and even stay at charming homestays amid the estates, making it a perfect retreat for nature lovers and coffee fans alike.
Assam – India’s Largest Tea Belt
Unlike the hilly terrain of Darjeeling, Assam’s tea estates sprawl across vast plains. The state produces bold, malty black teas known globally for their strength. Visit estates like Dibrugarh or Jorhat, where you can witness large-scale production, visit tea museums, and taste freshly brewed Assamese chai.
The Brahmaputra River and surrounding rainforest reserves add to the region’s raw, earthy charm.
Wayanad, Kerala – Coffee and Spice Trails
Wayanad, with its serene rainforests and tribal heritage, is a lesser-known gem for coffee lovers. Many plantations here grow shade-grown coffee interspersed with pepper, cardamom, and vanilla—making for a sensory journey.
Places like The Coffee County offer estate stays, guided walks, and the opportunity to learn about eco-friendly farming and indigenous traditions.
Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu – The Blue Mountains of Tea
The Nilgiri Hills, often overshadowed by Darjeeling and Assam, produce fragrant teas with a distinctive flavour. The region is home to the Kodanad Estate and Korakundah, one of the highest organic tea gardens in India.
Ooty and Coonoor, nestled in the Nilgiris, provide a peaceful tea-lovers’ escape, with colonial charm, mountain views, and cool weather year-round.
Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh – Tribal Coffee Heaven
A rising star in India’s coffee map, Araku Valley is located in the Eastern Ghats and is known for its organic, tribal-grown coffee. Managed mostly by local indigenous communities, Araku coffee has gained global recognition for its rich flavor and sustainable cultivation.
With scenic train routes, waterfalls, and eco-tourism initiatives, Araku is both a cultural and natural paradise.
Whether you're a tea traditionalist or a coffee connoisseur, India’s plantations offer more than just a beverage they provide an experience. From misty mountains and lush forests to local traditions and colonial history, these estates blend nature, culture, and flavor into every cup.
So the next time you sip your morning brew, ask yourself—coffee or tea? And perhaps plan your next getaway to where it all begins.
