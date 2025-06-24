Tea, Trails And Treasures: 8 Offbeat Places Of Munnar You Have Never Heard Off
1.Vattavada:
This place is tucked around 45 km from Munnar. Vattavada is a serene village that is known for its terraced farms and cool climate. It is also often called the vegetable village due to its wide range of exotic produce like strawberries and passion fruit. This offbeat location is Ideal for trekking and slow travel.
2. Meesapulimala:
This is known as the second-highest peak in the Western Ghats and Meesapulimala is a paradise for trekkers. The name means mountain of the tiger’s moustache. And it’s a breathtaking place covered with mist and clouds. And the trail through the Rhodo Valley is both thrilling and scenic. Before visiting here you need prior permission from the forest department to trek here.
3. Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary:
A less crowded tourist spot. Chinnar offers raw wilderness with dry deciduous forests and rare species like the grizzled giant squirrel. This wildlife Sanctuary is located near the Tamil Nadu border and also it’s ideal for eco-tourism, wildlife photography, and guided forest trekking.And here you can experience jungle life.
4.Kolukkumalai Tea Estate:
It is estimated to be over 7000 feet above sea level. Kolukkumalai is known for the world’s highest tea plantation. This location can be seen via a bumpy jeep ride. Here you can experience breathtaking sunrise views and fresh mountain air. The tea here is hand-picked and processed using traditional methods...
5. Lockhart Gap:
It offers panoramic views of mist-covered valleys and mountains. Lockhart gap gets its name from a gap that resembles a locked heart specially when viewed from a distance. It’s an ideal spot for photography and peaceful stop on your way to Munnar.
6. Anayirankal Dam:
It is surrounded by lush tea gardens and forests. This dam is perfect for a relaxing picnic or boating trip. Anayirankal Dam name means where elephants come down.And also it’s not uncommon to spot wild elephants here. Also this place is less commercialized.
7. Pothamedu Viewpoint:
This place is close to Munnar town. Its viewpoint remains uncrowded and peaceful.Pothamedu offers sweeping views of tea, coffee, and cardamom plantations set against rolling hills. Here Early mornings or sunsets are the best times to visit and an ideal place for photographers and nature lovers.
8. Devikulam:
This quaint hill station is just 5 km from Munnar, and is steeped in legends. Devikulam means Lake of the Goddess that refers to the sacred Sita Devi Lake and is also believed to have healing powers. Here you can experience pine forests, waterfalls, and cool misty air. Devikulam is perfect for a quiet escape and nature lover.
