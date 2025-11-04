The Most Shocking Truth About Sleep: Why You’re Slowly Destroying Your Brain Without Even Realising It

2 / 12

1. Your Brain Works 10 Times Harder While You Sleep

When you fall asleep, your brain doesn’t switch off, it shifts gears into overdrive. During deep sleep, it consumes nearly 20% more oxygen and glucose, flushing out toxic waste through the glymphatic system, the brain’s internal cleaning mechanism. Without this nightly detox, those toxins start accumulating, leading to neurodegeneration, memory loss, and even dementia. Scientists say if you completely stopped sleeping, you could lose your sanity in just two weeks.