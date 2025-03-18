The Ultimate Foodie Bucket List: 7 Best Cities In India For Food
India is a paradise for food lovers, with each city offering unique flavors. Delhi is best known for its rich street food, including chaat and butter chicken. Mumbai boasts vada pav, pav bhaji, and seafood. Kolkata serves iconic kathi rolls and sweets. Chennai is a hub for dosas and filter coffee. Hyderabad is famous for biryani, while lucknow excels in kebabs. Amritsar delights with kulchas and lassi.
Delhi
Delhi is a paradise for every food lover, offering mix of rich mughlai flavors, street food, and Punjabi delicacies. Chandani chowk in delhi is very famous for chaat, paranthas and jalebis. For street food try gol gappas, aloo tikki, and chole bhature at iconic places in chandani chowk.
Mumbai
Mumbai is a vibrant food hub known for its diverse street food and coastal flavors. The city’s iconic vada pav, often called mumbai’s burger, is a must try along with pav bhaji, a buttery, spicy delight. Chowpatty beach and juhu serve favorites like bhel puri, sev puri, and pani puri. And mumbais’s bun maska with chai is a breakfast favorite, while seafood lovers can enjoy bombil fry and prawn curry.
Kolkata
Kolkata is basically a a blend of mughlai, Bengali, and street food flavors. The city is famous for its kathi rolls, stuffed with kebabs and wrapped in paranthas. Puchka, Bengali pani puri is street food favorite along with jhalmuri and ghugni chaat. Bengali cuisine shines with macher jhol, shhorshe ilish and kosha mangsho. For sweets rosogolla, mishit doi and sandesh.
Chennai
Chennai is heaven for south Indian cuisine, offering a variety of flavorful and aromatic dishes. The city is famous for its crispy dosas, soft idlis, and vadas, best enjoyed with coconut chutney and sambar. Traditional tamil meals, served on banana leaves, feature sambar, rasam, poriyal and curd rice. Chennai is also known for chettinad cuisine, offering spicy chettinad chicken and pepper fry.
Hyderabad
Hyderabad is a paradise for spice lovers, best known for its legendary hyderabadi biryani, a fragrant rice dish cooked with saffron, aromatic spices, and tender meat. Dishes like haleem, a slow cooked stew, and nihari, a flavorful meat curry. Street food lovers can indulge in keema samosa, dosas, and irani chai with osmania biscuits. Desserts like double ka meetha and qubani ka meetha are very delightful.
Lucknow
Lucknow, the heart of Awadhi cuisine, is a paradise for food lovers, especially those who enjoy rich, slow cooked flavors. City is famous for galouti kebabs and the lucknawi biryani. Other delicacies include sheermal, nihari kulcha, and basket chaat. For desserts makhan malai, and kulfi falooda are local favorites
Amritsar
Amritsar is a food lovers paradise offering rich Punjabi flavors and iconic dishes like amritsari kulcha, a crispy stuffed bread served with spicy chole and tangy chutney. The legendary langar at the golden temple serves most soul satisfying meals to thousands daily. Makki di roti with sarson da saag is a winter speciality. Street food gems include chole bhature and lassi.
