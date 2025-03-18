The Ultimate Foodie Bucket List: 7 Best Cities In India For Food

photoDetails

India is a paradise for food lovers, with each city offering unique flavors. Delhi is best known for its rich street food, including chaat and butter chicken. Mumbai boasts vada pav, pav bhaji, and seafood. Kolkata serves iconic kathi rolls and sweets. Chennai is a hub for dosas and filter coffee. Hyderabad is famous for biryani, while lucknow excels in kebabs. Amritsar delights with kulchas and lassi.