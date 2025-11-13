The World Within India: International Vibes From Domestic Travel

2 / 9

Once a French colonial settlement, Pondicherry (Puducherry) still carries the elegance of European charm. Stroll through the cobbled streets of the French Quarter, lined with mustard-yellow villas, bougainvillea-draped walls, and cozy cafés serving croissants and café au lait. The seaside promenade and calm vibe could easily transport you to southern France.

Vibe Check: Mini France in South India.