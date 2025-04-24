Advertisement
These 11 Animals Are Illegal To Keep As Pets In India: THIS Ferocious Dog Breed Is On The List Too!
These 11 Animals Are Illegal To Keep As Pets In India: THIS Ferocious Dog Breed Is On The List Too!

Animals Illegal To Keep As Pets In India: Take a look at this compilation of animals who are prohibited in our country to be kept as home pets.

Updated:Apr 24, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
11 Animals Which Are Illegal To Keep As Pets In India

1/12
11 Animals Which Are Illegal To Keep As Pets In India

Animals Are Illegal To Keep As Pets In India: Today, let's find out in this compilation which are the animals that are not allowed as pets in our country as they are wild, endangered, or protected by law. Check out the list here: 

Monitor Lizard

2/12
Monitor Lizard

They are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and specifically listed in Schedule I, due to concerns about their declining population and the importance they play in the ecosystem. They are aggressive and it can pose a safety hazard.

Tiger, Lion, Leopard - Big Cats

3/12
Tiger, Lion, Leopard - Big Cats

It is illegal to keep tigers, lions, and leopards - the big cat family as pets in India. These animals are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act due to their endangered status, the need to protect wild populations, and concerns about public safety. 

Star Tortoise

4/12
Star Tortoise

Indian Star Tortoise is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. They are listed under Schedule I, which provides them with the highest level of protection. Possessing a protected species is an offense that can lead to fine and imprisonment. 

Sloth Bear

5/12
Sloth Bear

Sloth bears are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. They are often targeted for poaching and illegal trade.

Red Pandas

6/12
Red Pandas

It is illegal to keep Red Pandas as pets in India as they are critically endangered species protected under Indian wildlife laws. They are protected to prevent illegal hunting for the pet trade and to protect their habitat. 

Pitbull

7/12
Pitbull

The government has levelled the ban on Pitbull after receiving recommendations from animal welfare organizations, including PETA India. These were based on the rising number of dog bite incidents, some of which have been fatal, particularly involving breeds like Pitbulls. 

Pangolins

8/12
Pangolins

Organizations like the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) and the Wildlife Trust of India work to protect pangolins from poaching and the illegal wildlife trade. Both the Indian and Chinese pangolin species are listed in Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which makes hunting, trade, and any other form of utilization of these species or their parts illegal. 

Orangutans

9/12
Orangutans

The endangered species can't be kept as a pet in India. This prohibition is under the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972. 

Snakes

10/12
Snakes

In Indian snakes can't be kept as pets because they are often illegally traded or misused for supposed medicinal properties. Species such as Indian cobra and python are illegal to keep as pets.

Elephants

11/12
Elephants

Protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, private ownership of Elephants without government permission is prohibited in India. However, elephants are often used in cultural rituals.

Blackbuck

12/12
Blackbuck

Keeping blackbucks as pets is banned in India. Blackbucks are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which prohibits private ownership and confinement of these animals. 

