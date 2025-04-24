These 11 Animals Are Illegal To Keep As Pets In India: THIS Ferocious Dog Breed Is On The List Too!
Animals Are Illegal To Keep As Pets In India: Today, let's find out in this compilation which are the animals that are not allowed as pets in our country as they are wild, endangered, or protected by law. Check out the list here:
Monitor Lizard
They are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and specifically listed in Schedule I, due to concerns about their declining population and the importance they play in the ecosystem. They are aggressive and it can pose a safety hazard.
Tiger, Lion, Leopard - Big Cats
It is illegal to keep tigers, lions, and leopards - the big cat family as pets in India. These animals are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act due to their endangered status, the need to protect wild populations, and concerns about public safety.
Star Tortoise
Indian Star Tortoise is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. They are listed under Schedule I, which provides them with the highest level of protection. Possessing a protected species is an offense that can lead to fine and imprisonment.
Sloth Bear
Sloth bears are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. They are often targeted for poaching and illegal trade.
Red Pandas
It is illegal to keep Red Pandas as pets in India as they are critically endangered species protected under Indian wildlife laws. They are protected to prevent illegal hunting for the pet trade and to protect their habitat.
Pitbull
The government has levelled the ban on Pitbull after receiving recommendations from animal welfare organizations, including PETA India. These were based on the rising number of dog bite incidents, some of which have been fatal, particularly involving breeds like Pitbulls.
Pangolins
Organizations like the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) and the Wildlife Trust of India work to protect pangolins from poaching and the illegal wildlife trade. Both the Indian and Chinese pangolin species are listed in Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which makes hunting, trade, and any other form of utilization of these species or their parts illegal.
Orangutans
The endangered species can't be kept as a pet in India. This prohibition is under the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972.
Snakes
In Indian snakes can't be kept as pets because they are often illegally traded or misused for supposed medicinal properties. Species such as Indian cobra and python are illegal to keep as pets.
Elephants
Protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, private ownership of Elephants without government permission is prohibited in India. However, elephants are often used in cultural rituals.
Blackbuck
Keeping blackbucks as pets is banned in India. Blackbucks are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which prohibits private ownership and confinement of these animals.
