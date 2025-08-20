Thinking About A Trip To Kolkata? 9 Unforgettable Reasons Why This City Is Steeped In Nostalgia and Memories

1 / 11

Kolkata, often called the “City of Joy,” is more than just a place—it’s an emotion. Anyone who has walked its streets, tasted its food, or soaked in its culture knows that Kolkata carries a timeless charm. Its old-world essence blends seamlessly with modern life, making it one of the most nostalgic cities in India. Here are nine reasons why Kolkata will always feel wrapped in nostalgia.