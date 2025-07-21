Advertisement
THIS Perfume Costs Rs. 151,000,000- Check 10 Most Expensive Perfumes In The World
THIS Perfume Costs Rs. 151,000,000- Check 10 Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

Originally created to cover unpleasant body odors, perfumes have transformed into symbols of elegance, luxury, and sophistication. When a fragrance is rare, its price often mirrors its exclusivity. 

 

Updated:Jul 21, 2025, 07:16 PM IST
Check 10 Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

Check 10 Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

These exceptional perfumes are more than just scents; they are luxurious statements that offer a unique and refined olfactory journey. Below is a list of the world’s top 10 most expensive perfumes, as reported by TOI.

 

Le Monde Sur Mesure – USD 1.8 Million (Approx. INR 15.10 Crore)

Le Monde Sur Mesure – USD 1.8 Million (Approx. INR 15.10 Crore)

Crafted by a French company based in Paris, this five-kilogram perfume bottle commands an astounding price of USD 1.8 million. It is lavishly decorated with 1,000 diamonds and two kilograms of gold, making it a true symbol of opulence.

 

Le Monde Sur Mesure – USD 1.5 Million (Approx. INR 12.58 Crore)

Le Monde Sur Mesure – USD 1.5 Million (Approx. INR 12.58 Crore)

Another masterpiece from the same manufacturer, this perfume was specially made for a private Middle Eastern family. Valued at USD 1.5 million, the bottle is encased in golden armor encrusted with diamonds.

 

Shumukh – USD 1.3 Million (Approx. INR 10.91 Crore)

Shumukh – USD 1.3 Million (Approx. INR 10.91 Crore)

Produced by the luxury brand Nabeel in the UAE, Shumukh is priced at USD 1.3 million. Its bottle is embellished with 3,571 diamonds, large pearls, 5 kilograms of pure silver, and 18-karat gold.

 

DKNY Golden Million Dollar Fragrance Bottle – USD 1 Million (Approx. INR 8.39 Crore)

DKNY Golden Million Dollar Fragrance Bottle – USD 1 Million (Approx. INR 8.39 Crore)

Designed by DKNY in collaboration with jewelry designer Martin Katz, this exquisite bottle is worth USD 1 million. It boasts 183 yellow sapphires, 2,700 white diamonds, 15 pink diamonds, 4 rose-cut diamonds, a cabochon sapphire, a Paraiba tourmaline, an oval-cut ruby, and a pear-shaped rose-cut diamond.

 

Creed Royal Service – USD 1 Million (Approx. INR 8.39 Crore)

Creed Royal Service – USD 1 Million (Approx. INR 8.39 Crore)

Creed’s ultra-luxury fragrance is priced at USD 1 million and comes in a bespoke bottle that epitomizes exclusivity and elegance.

 

Jar Bolt Of Lightning – USD 765,000 (Approx. INR 6.42 Crore)

Jar Bolt Of Lightning – USD 765,000 (Approx. INR 6.42 Crore)

Known for its rare combination of floral and spicy scents, this perfume comes in a striking bolt-shaped bottle and costs USD 765,000.

 

Clive Christian Imperial Majesty – USD 12,721.89 Per Ounce (Approx. INR 1.07 Crore Per Ounce)

Clive Christian Imperial Majesty – USD 12,721.89 Per Ounce (Approx. INR 1.07 Crore Per Ounce)

Featuring an enchanting blend of Tahitian vanilla, rosa centifolia, and aphrodite (the goddess of love and beauty), this perfume is priced at USD 12,721.89 per ounce.

 

Baccarat Les Larmes Sacrees De Thebes – USD 6,800 Per Ounce (Approx. INR 5.70 Crore)

Baccarat Les Larmes Sacrees De Thebes – USD 6,800 Per Ounce (Approx. INR 5.70 Crore)

Known for its exceptional crystal craftsmanship, Baccarat offers this limited-edition fragrance in a pyramid-shaped crystal bottle, priced at USD 6,800 per ounce.

 

Chanel Grand Extrait – USD 4,200 Per Ounce (Approx. INR 3.52 Crore)

Chanel Grand Extrait – USD 4,200 Per Ounce (Approx. INR 3.52 Crore)

Chanel Grand Extrait, costing USD 4,200 per ounce, delivers a bouquet of abstract floral notes with a distinctly feminine allure, representing both fragrance artistry and luxury.

 

Clive Christian No. 1 – USD 2,150 Per Ounce (Approx. INR 1.80 Crore)

Clive Christian No. 1 – USD 2,150 Per Ounce (Approx. INR 1.80 Crore)

Launched in 2001 and reissued in 2006, Clive Christian No. 1 is available in two versions: Floral for women and Oriental for men. It is priced at USD 2,150 per ounce.

