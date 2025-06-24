Advertisement
NewsPhotosThis Summer, Ditch Fatigue! Eat THESE Foods To Stay Cool, Energised, And Glowing
photoDetails

This Summer, Ditch Fatigue! Eat THESE Foods To Stay Cool, Energised, And Glowing

Discover the most powerful summer foods to beat the heat, boost your energy, and stay hydrated, all backed by expert advice.

 

Updated:Jun 24, 2025, 02:40 PM IST
Beat the heat naturally

1/12
Beat the heat naturally

As temperatures soar and the sun becomes unforgiving, our bodies crave more than just cold drinks and air conditioning, we need the right nutrition to stay energised and hydrated from the inside out. While dehydration and fatigue are common summer woes, your kitchen may already hold the secret to breezing through the heatwave with ease. 

Summer diet tips

2/12
best fruits for hydration, cooling vegetables for summer, stay hydrated in summer

Mugdha Pradhan, functional nutritionist and founder, iThrive, reveals a lineup of simple, delicious, and nutrient-packed foods that can help you beat the heat, fuel your energy, and glow through the season. Whether you're melting in traffic or sweating after a workout, these foods are your ultimate summer saviors.

Watermelon - The Summer Superstar

3/12
best fruits for hydration, cooling vegetables for summer, stay hydrated in summer

With about 90% water content, watermelon is the ultimate thirst-quencher. It’s packed with Vitamin C and Vitamin A, and its antioxidant lycopene is beneficial in protecting your skin from skin damage. Enjoy it as a snack, in salads or blend into juice.  

Cucumber - Cooling and Crunchy

4/12
summer diet tips, hydrating summer foods, beat the heat naturally, summer energy boosting foods

Cucumbers are made up of around 95% water, making it one of the significant hydrating choices. It is also rich in potassium, which helps in replenishing electrolytes lost through sweat. Slice them into salads, pair them with mint and lemon juice, or enjoy it as a crunchiest snack.  

Coconut Water - Nature’s Energy Drink

5/12

This natural beverage is quite rich in electrolytes such as magnesium, sodium and potassium, making it perfect for rehydration. Sip on chilled coconut water after a workout or hectic day in the sun to restore your energy levels.

Citrus Fruits – Zesty and Energising

6/12
summer diet tips, hydrating summer foods, beat the heat naturally, summer energy boosting foods

Oranges, Grapefruits or Lemons are fully loaded with Vitamin C and Antioxidants. They help in boosting the immune system and also provide a refreshing burst of energy. Enjoy them simply as juices or in salads as a juicy snack.  

Mint - Freshness in Each Bite

7/12
summer energy boosting foods, best fruits for hydration, cooling vegetables for summer

Mint Leaves adds a refreshing flavor to drinks and meals. They are beneficial in cooling the body and aids digestion. Use mint in lemonades and chutneys or simply sprinkle it over salads for that extra zing.  

 

Zucchini and Bottle Gourd – Super Light and Hydrating

8/12
summer diet tips, hydrating summer foods, beat the heat naturally, summer energy boosting foods

These vegetables are high in water content and easy to digest. They help keep the body cool and support liver function. Incorporate them into curries and soups for a light summer meal.  

Berries – Nutritious and Sweet

9/12
summer energy boosting foods, best fruits for hydration, cooling vegetables for summer

Berries are not just delicious but also high in water content and antioxidants. They help in keeping you hydrated and protect your body from oxidative stress. Add them into cereals, yoghurts or enjoy it as a snack.   

Tips to beat heat fatigue

10/12
summer diet tips, hydrating summer foods, beat the heat naturally, summer energy boosting foods

1. Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Start your day with a glass of water and then keep sipping it regularly.  

2. Eat Light: Opt for smaller, more frequent meals that are too easy to digest.  

3. Avoid Dehydrating Foods: Limit intake of salty foods, caffeine and alcohol as they can result in dehydration.  

By adopting these delicious yet simple foods into your summer diet, you can stay hydrated, cool and energised all season long.

Summer heat fatigue remedies

11/12
summer energy boosting foods, best fruits for hydration, cooling vegetables for summer

Summer doesn’t have to drain your energy or leave you feeling sluggish. With the right combination of cooling fruits, hydrating vegetables, and smart eating habits, you can nourish your body and mind while staying light and refreshed. These functional foods don’t just help you survive the heat, they empower you to thrive in it. So, the next time the sun feels too strong to handle, reach for nature’s best summer fuels, your body will thank you!

 

Cooling vegetables for summer

12/12
summer diet tips, hydrating summer foods, beat the heat naturally, summer energy boosting foods

(Image Credits: Freepik)

Summer diet tipshydrating summer foodsbeat the heat naturallynutrition tipssummer energy boosting foodsbest fruits for hydrationcooling vegetables for summerstay hydrated in summerfunctional nutrition advicesummer heat fatigue remedies
NEWS ON ONE CLICK