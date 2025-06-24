This Summer, Ditch Fatigue! Eat THESE Foods To Stay Cool, Energised, And Glowing

10 / 12

1. Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Start your day with a glass of water and then keep sipping it regularly.

2. Eat Light: Opt for smaller, more frequent meals that are too easy to digest.

3. Avoid Dehydrating Foods: Limit intake of salty foods, caffeine and alcohol as they can result in dehydration.

By adopting these delicious yet simple foods into your summer diet, you can stay hydrated, cool and energised all season long.