Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2895296https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/this-visionary-eye-surgeon-dr-sanduk-ruit-has-restored-sight-to-over-100000-poor-patients-for-free-and-most-people-still-don-t-know-his-name-2895296
NewsPhotosThis Visionary Eye Surgeon Has Restored Sight To Over 100,000 Poor Patients For Free — And Most People Still Don’t Know His Name
photoDetails

This Visionary Eye Surgeon Has Restored Sight To Over 100,000 Poor Patients For Free — And Most People Still Don’t Know His Name

In a remote Himalayan village where basic healthcare is a dream and roads disappear into clouds, one man dared to defy destiny. Armed with nothing but skill, compassion, and a pair of steady hands, Dr Sanduk Ruit has quietly transformed over 100,000 lives—restoring sight to the blind without charging a single rupee to those who couldn’t afford it. Now, with the world finally taking notice following his 2025 Isa Award for Service to Humanity, the story of this unsung hero is emerging from the shadows. What he’s achieved isn’t just rare—it’s revolutionary. 

Updated:May 04, 2025, 10:13 AM IST
Follow Us

Bahrain’s Isa Award 2025

1/21
Bahrain’s Isa Award 2025

In January 2025, Nepalese eye surgeon Dr Sanduk Ruit was awarded Bahrain’s prestigious Isa Award for Service to Humanity, catapulting his life’s work into global headlines. Known as the "God of Sight" among his patients, Dr Ruit has quietly led a revolution in cataract surgery—restoring vision to over 100,000 underprivileged people worldwide, often at zero cost. 

Follow Us

Restoring Spotlight on a Silent Hero

2/21
Dr Sanduk Ruit, Nepal eye surgeon, free cataract surgery, Tilganga Institute, Himalayan Cataract Project, Isa Award 2025, blindness cure, low-cost eye surgery, global health hero,

But what’s even more extraordinary? Each surgery, which can cost Rs 2.5 lakh ($3,000) in the West, is performed by his team for just Rs 2,000 ($25) using lenses they manufacture themselves. 

Follow Us

The Himalayan Miracle

3/21
Dr Sanduk Ruit, Nepal eye surgeon, free cataract surgery, Tilganga Institute, Himalayan Cataract Project, Isa Award 2025, blindness cure, low-cost eye surgery, global health hero,

In April 2025, Ruit’s team trekked over 4,300 meters into Dolpo, one of the most inaccessible regions of Nepal, during the ancient Shey Festival. Battling landslides and freezing winds, they screened 1,200 villagers and performed 98 cataract surgeries in makeshift operating rooms. 

 

Follow Us

Taking Surgeries Where Roads Don’t Go

4/21
Dr Sanduk Ruit, Nepal eye surgeon, free cataract surgery, Tilganga Institute, Himalayan Cataract Project, Isa Award 2025, blindness cure, low-cost eye surgery, global health hero,

“The gratitude in a grandmother’s eyes when she sees her grandchild again – that’s worth every hardship,” Dr Ruit said. His sutureless small-incision cataract surgery (SICS) technique, honed over three decades, delivers outcomes comparable to top-tier Western methods but at a fraction of the cost. 

Follow Us

How a Remote Village Boy Reimagined Global Eye Care

5/21
Dr Sanduk Ruit, Nepal eye surgeon, free cataract surgery, Tilganga Institute, Himalayan Cataract Project, Isa Award 2025, blindness cure, low-cost eye surgery, global health hero,

Born in Olangchungola, a secluded Himalayan village near Tibet, Dr Ruit’s early life was marked by tragedy. At 17, he carried his sister’s body for days after she died from untreated tuberculosis. That loss sparked his lifelong resolve: poverty should not mean suffering. 

Follow Us

Restoring Vision To The Poor

6/21
Dr Sanduk Ruit, Nepal eye surgeon, free cataract surgery, Tilganga Institute, Himalayan Cataract Project, Isa Award 2025, blindness cure, low-cost eye surgery, global health hero,

Today, his Tilganga Institute of Ophthalmology in Kathmandu performs 2,500 eye surgeries every week, 40% of which are completely free. The intraocular lenses, once sold for Rs 16,000 ($200), are now made in-house for just Rs 320 ($4) — a 98% reduction that flipped the cataract surgery industry on its head. 

 

Follow Us

The Power of Partnership

7/21

The story of Dr Ruit cannot be told without Australian ophthalmologist Fred Hollows, his mentor and close collaborator. In the 1980s, the duo conducted blindness surveys across Nepal, which later evolved into the Tilganga Institute, established in 1994.

 

Follow Us

Fred Hollows and the Birth of a Movement

8/21
Dr Sanduk Ruit, Nepal eye surgeon, free cataract surgery, Tilganga Institute, Himalayan Cataract Project, Isa Award 2025, blindness cure, low-cost eye surgery, global health hero,

Hollows and Ruit proved that top-quality surgery didn’t need to be expensive, setting up Nepal’s first lens manufacturing facility. After Hollows’ death in 1993, Ruit continued the mission, co-founding the Himalayan Cataract Project with American surgeon Dr Geoffrey Tabin, training eye surgeons across 20+ countries. 

Their impact? Cambodia, Ethiopia, Ghana, and Rwanda have adopted the model. In Africa alone, over 50,000 surgeries are performed each year following his protocols. 

Follow Us

More Than a Surgeon

9/21
Dr Sanduk Ruit, Nepal eye surgeon, free cataract surgery, Tilganga Institute, Himalayan Cataract Project, Isa Award 2025, blindness cure, low-cost eye surgery, global health hero,

Dr Geoffrey Tabin aptly said, “He didn’t just invent a surgery—he built an ecosystem.” Through surgical camps, community health outreach, and surgeon training programs, Dr Ruit has created a self-sustaining model of equitable healthcare. 

Follow Us

Building an Ecosystem for Change

10/21
Dr Sanduk Ruit, Nepal eye surgeon, free cataract surgery, Tilganga Institute, Himalayan Cataract Project, Isa Award 2025, blindness cure, low-cost eye surgery, global health hero,

His technique—now taught at Harvard Medical School—has become the global gold standard for affordable cataract treatment. With 87% of patients achieving 20/40 vision or better, it proves that quality doesn’t have to come at a premium. 

Follow Us

A Vision for Humanity, Not Profit

11/21
Dr Sanduk Ruit, Nepal eye surgeon, free cataract surgery, Tilganga Institute, Himalayan Cataract Project, Isa Award 2025, blindness cure, low-cost eye surgery, global health hero,

The 2025 Isa Award jury commended Dr Ruit for his “lifelong war against needless blindness.” But ask the doctor himself, and he’ll downplay the accolades. “The poor deserve the best—not the leftovers,” he insists. 

Follow Us

Global Health Hero

12/21
Dr Sanduk Ruit, Nepal eye surgeon, free cataract surgery, Tilganga Institute, Himalayan Cataract Project, Isa Award 2025, blindness cure, low-cost eye surgery, global health hero,

This isn’t just about restoring sight—it’s about restoring dignity, mobility, and independence to people pushed to the margins. His model shows that healthcare can be compassionate, cost-effective, and scalable—a lesson the world urgently needs. 

Follow Us

Why His Story Matters Today

13/21
Dr Sanduk Ruit, Nepal eye surgeon, free cataract surgery, Tilganga Institute, Himalayan Cataract Project, Isa Award 2025, blindness cure, low-cost eye surgery, global health hero,

In an era where AI diagnoses and robotic surgeries dominate headlines, Dr Ruit’s grassroots approach reminds us what true medical innovation looks like: not just smart, but human. He’s taught the world that vision loss is often not a medical inevitability—but a moral one. 

 

Follow Us

Dr Sanduk Ruit

14/21
Dr Sanduk Ruit, Nepal eye surgeon, free cataract surgery, Tilganga Institute, Himalayan Cataract Project, Isa Award 2025, blindness cure, low-cost eye surgery, global health hero,

And with his work still expanding across continents, the ripple effects of his mission are just beginning. Perhaps the biggest question now is: How many more lives can he change before the world finally catches up with his vision? 

Follow Us

15/21
Dr Sanduk Ruit, Nepal eye surgeon, free cataract surgery, Tilganga Institute, Himalayan Cataract Project, Isa Award 2025, blindness cure, low-cost eye surgery, global health hero,

Pic Credits: Dr Sanduk Ruit, Instagram

Follow Us

16/21
Dr Sanduk Ruit, Nepal eye surgeon, free cataract surgery, Tilganga Institute, Himalayan Cataract Project, Isa Award 2025, blindness cure, low-cost eye surgery, global health hero,

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

 

Follow Us

17/21
Follow Us

18/21
Follow Us

19/21
Follow Us

20/21
Follow Us

21/21
Follow Us
success storyeye surgeonDr Sanduk RuitNepal eye surgeonfree cataract surgeryTilganga InstituteHimalayan Cataract ProjectIsa Award 2025Blindness curelow-cost eye surgeryglobal health heroFred Hollows Foundationeye surgeon NepalFree Eye Surgeriesblindness preventionTilganga Eye Centrecataract surgery innovationlow-cost medical breakthroughIsa Award 2025 winnerrestoring vision to the poorAffordable Healthcarehumanitarian surgeoneye care for underprivilegedremote eye surgery campscataract blindness curemedical hero from Nepal$25 cataract surgeryrevolutionary eye treatmentsocial impact healthcarebest cataract surgeon in Asia
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Indian weapons
India’s Most Powerful Weapons Showcasing Military Power Across Land, Air And Sea— Check Details
camera icon8
title
Sunrisers Hyderabad
4 Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Might Release After IPL 2025: Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami And...
camera icon8
title
IRCTC
Train Ticket New Rules: IRCTC Introduces OTP Verification For Ticket Booking; Check Cancellation Charges, Luggage Limits, And Tatkal Ticket Refund Rules
camera icon11
title
Popular sex tourism countries
10 Famous Sex Tourism Destinations: THESE Countries Are Listed Pleasure Trips
camera icon11
title
Mother's Day
Mother’s Day 2025: Celebrate This Special Day With Dream World Tour Vacation She’ll Never Forget
NEWS ON ONE CLICK