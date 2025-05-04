This Visionary Eye Surgeon Has Restored Sight To Over 100,000 Poor Patients For Free — And Most People Still Don’t Know His Name

8 / 21

Hollows and Ruit proved that top-quality surgery didn’t need to be expensive, setting up Nepal’s first lens manufacturing facility. After Hollows’ death in 1993, Ruit continued the mission, co-founding the Himalayan Cataract Project with American surgeon Dr Geoffrey Tabin, training eye surgeons across 20+ countries.

Their impact? Cambodia, Ethiopia, Ghana, and Rwanda have adopted the model. In Africa alone, over 50,000 surgeries are performed each year following his protocols.