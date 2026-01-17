Tired Of Manali And Shimla Crowds? Explore 6 Offbeat And Peaceful Hill Stations Across India That Few People Know About
Looking beyond Manali and Shimla? Discover six offbeat and crowd-free hill stations across India that offer peace, scenic beauty, and a refreshing escape from tourist rush. These hidden gems are perfect for travellers seeking calm and authentic mountain experiences.
Hill Stations
Tired of overcrowded hill stations where traffic jams replace mountain views and finding a quiet café feels impossible? If you’re someone who loves calm weather, scenic beauty, and peaceful escapes, India has a few hidden surprises for you. Some Indian states are home to just one hill station—making them perfect for travellers who want to enjoy the hills without the rush.
Let’s explore these lesser-known yet charming destinations where nature still feels untouched:-
Haryana – Morni Hills
Haryana may be known for its plains, but Morni Hills is its only hill station—and a refreshing one at that. Nestled near Chandigarh, this peaceful destination offers forest trails, small lakes, and panoramic views. It’s ideal for a short getaway, morning hikes, and anyone craving quiet time in nature.
Best for: Weekend trips, nature walks, birdwatching Best time to visit: October to March
Punjab – Pathankot (Gateway to the Hills)
Punjab doesn’t officially have a traditional hill station, but Pathankot acts as its closest and only hilly retreat. Surrounded by the Shivalik range, rivers, and greenery, it’s often overlooked by tourists—making it a calm and budget-friendly escape.
Best for: Slow travel, nature lovers, peaceful stays Best time to visit: September to February
Telangana – Ananthagiri Hills
Located just a few hours from Hyderabad, Ananthagiri Hills is Telangana’s only hill station. Known for its coffee plantations, misty mornings, and forest views, it’s a favourite among locals but still far from crowded compared to popular hill towns.
Best for: Road trips, couples, sunrise views Best time to visit: November to February
Odisha – Daringbadi
Often called the “Kashmir of Odisha”, Daringbadi is the state’s only hill station and one of eastern India’s best-kept secrets. With pine forests, waterfalls, and occasional winter frost, it offers a refreshing break from coastal humidity.
Best for: Offbeat travel, photographers, peaceful vacations Best time to visit: October to February
Jharkhand – Netarhat
Netarhat, also known as the Queen of Chotanagpur, is Jharkhand’s only hill station. Famous for its sunrise and sunset points, it’s perfect for travellers who enjoy raw natural beauty, tribal culture, and quiet landscapes.
Best for: Nature lovers, slow explorers Best time to visit: October to March
Chhattisgarh – Mainpat
Hidden in the heart of Chhattisgarh, Mainpat is the state’s only hill station and a truly underrated gem. Rolling meadows, waterfalls, and Tibetan settlements make it unique and culturally rich.
Best for: Unique experiences, less-explored destinations Best time to visit: October to February
Why Choose These Hill Stations?
Fewer crowds, more peace
Budget-friendly stays
Authentic local culture
Perfect for slow, mindful travel
If you’re done with packed tourist spots and want to reconnect with nature without the noise, these hill stations are worth adding to your travel list.
Sometimes, the best trips aren’t about famous places—but about finding calm in lesser-known corners. These states with just one hill station prove that you don’t need multiple options to enjoy a perfect mountain escape. All you need is the right place—and the right pace.
Trending Photos