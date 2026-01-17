Tired Of Manali And Shimla Crowds? Explore 6 Offbeat And Peaceful Hill Stations Across India That Few People Know About

1 / 9

Tired of overcrowded hill stations where traffic jams replace mountain views and finding a quiet café feels impossible? If you’re someone who loves calm weather, scenic beauty, and peaceful escapes, India has a few hidden surprises for you. Some Indian states are home to just one hill station—making them perfect for travellers who want to enjoy the hills without the rush.

Let’s explore these lesser-known yet charming destinations where nature still feels untouched:-