Tired Of Mosquitoes? These 7 Plants Are Nature’s Bug Repellent
Say goodbye to chemical sprays and hello to natural protection with these 7 mosquito-repelling plants, like citronella, lavender, basil, marigold, and many more. Their strong scents and essential oils help to keep pests away. These plants are easy to grow in gardens or pots, and they not only add beauty and fragrance to your space but also create a mosquito-free zone in your backyard. Also, even if you are hosting a backyard BBQ or relaxing on the porch, these green defenders protect you naturally.
Citronella (Lemongrass):
Citronella (Lemongrass): Citronella is one of the most well-known natural mosquito repellents, and its strong citrus scent masks the smells that attract mosquitoes and keeps them away. This plant can be planted in pots or garden beds, else the leaves can be crushed to release more of its oil. This plant grows in warm and sunny climates.
Lavender:
Lavender: This plant is considered as a powerful mosquito deterrent, beyond its calming scent and beautiful blooms. The oil present in this plant repels mosquitoes and attract pollinators like bees and butterflies. They can be planted near windows or seating areas for protection and ambiance as well.
Marigold:
Marigold: These bright and vibrant flowers contain pyrethrum, a natural insect repellent which is used in many bug sprays as their strong smell is unpleasant to mosquitoes and other pests. You can plant them around garden borders or in pots near entryways. And also, these plants are low-maintenance.
Basil:
Basil: These plants are not just used for cooking, but also their intense aroma repels mosquitoes, and they work best when the leaves are crushed a bit to release their oil. You can keep pots of basil near outdoor dining areas or doorways, and you can also use it for recipes.
Peppermint:
Peppermint: Mosquitoes dislike the strong and fresh scent of peppermint. For a more effective result, you can just crush its leaves or plant it in a container as well as it spreads quickly in it. And the cooling menthol aroma also helps to soothe bites if not nibbed, it is considered both a deterrent and a remedy.
Rosemary:
Rosemary: This herb is considered a mosquito repellent and also a flavorful addition to meals. The scent from its needle-like leaves repels bugs and especially if burned as incense. This herb is ideal for burning like incense and great for outdoor fire pits or grills.
Catnip:
Catnip: According to some studies, catnip is even more effective than DEET in some studies. And it is considered a natural insect repellent. You can grow it in containers to keep it controlled and watch it keep bugs away, also it's an eco-friendly option.
