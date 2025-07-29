Tired Of Mosquitoes? These 7 Plants Are Nature’s Bug Repellent

photoDetails

Say goodbye to chemical sprays and hello to natural protection with these 7 mosquito-repelling plants, like citronella, lavender, basil, marigold, and many more. Their strong scents and essential oils help to keep pests away. These plants are easy to grow in gardens or pots, and they not only add beauty and fragrance to your space but also create a mosquito-free zone in your backyard. Also, even if you are hosting a backyard BBQ or relaxing on the porch, these green defenders protect you naturally.