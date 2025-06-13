photoDetails

english

2915456

Too Hot For Fur? 7 Essential Pet Heat Safety Tips

Hot weather can be dangerous for pets, especially those with thick fur. This guide shares 7 essential tips to keep your furry friends safe, including ensuring proper hydration, avoiding midday walks, using cooling mats, and never leaving pets in parked cars. These simple steps help prevent heatstroke and keep your pets comfortable and healthy during summer.

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/too-hot-for-fur-7-essential-pet-heat-safety-tips-2915464

Muskan Kalra | Updated:Jun 13, 2025, 02:23 PM IST

1.Never Leave Your Pet in a Parked Car — Ever 1 / 7 On a 30°C (86°F) day, a car’s interior can exceed 50°C (122°F) in under 10 minutes. Even with windows slightly open, the temperature rises rapidly. This can lead to heatstroke, organ failure, or death. If you see a pet left in a hot car, call local authorities or animal control immediately. Follow Us

2.Keep Fresh, Cool Water Available at All Times 2 / 7 Pets can become dehydrated quickly in high temperatures. Place multiple bowls of clean, cool water around your home or yard. Add ice cubes to the water to help it stay cooler for longer. When going out, carry a portable water bottle and collapsible bowl for your pet. Follow Us

3.Protect Your Pet’s Paws from Hot Surfaces 3 / 7 Pavement, sand, or metal surfaces can become scorching hot and burn paws. Do the 7-second rule: If you can’t hold your hand on the pavement for 7 seconds, it’s too hot for your pet. Use dog booties or paw wax as protection if necessary. Walk on grass, dirt paths, or shaded trails instead. Follow Us

4.Avoid Outdoor Activity During Peak Heat Hours (10 AM – 4 PM) 4 / 7 Exercise or long walks during midday can overheat your pet. Stick to early morning or evening walks when temperatures are lower. Choose shady routes or grassy areas over hot concrete and asphalt. Follow Us

5.Watch for Signs of Heatstroke 5 / 7 Heatstroke is a life-threatening emergency. Look for signs such as: Heavy panting or drooling, Rapid heartbeat, Bright red or pale gums, Glassy eyes or unsteadiness, Vomiting or diarrhea, Collapse or seizures. Move your pet to a cool area, offer water, wet them with cool (not cold) water, and seek veterinary help immediately. Follow Us

6.Create a Cool, Shaded Space at Home 6 / 7 Whether indoors or outdoors, pets need access to shade and airflow. Indoors: Use fans or air conditioning, and avoid confined spaces without ventilation. Outdoors: Provide shaded areas with canopies, trees, umbrellas, or pet tents. Consider cooling mats, damp towels, or pet-safe cooling vests. Follow Us