Top 10 Budget-Friendly Destinations In India To Explore During The Monsoon Season

The monsoon season in India brings with it a magical transformation-lush green landscapes, misty mountains, roaring waterfalls, and a refreshing escape from the scorching summer heat. It's also one of the best times to explore the country without burning a hole in your pocket. Whether ou are a solo traveller seeking serenity, a couple chasing romantic rains, or a group of friends, there are plenty of budget-friendly destinations.