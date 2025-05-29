Advertisement
Top 10 Family-Friendly Backwater Activities To Experience In Kerala For A Memorable Vacation

Discover the top 10 family-friendly activities to enjoy in Kerala's scenic backwaters-from houseboat cruises to village walks, perfect for a fun and relaxing vacation with your loved ones.

Updated:May 29, 2025, 11:31 AM IST
Kerala, also referred to as "God's Own Country," is an ideal destination for families who seek a harmonious fusion of nature, culture, and leisure. Among its numerous attractions, the serene backwaters—an intricate network of lagoons, lakes, canals, and rivers—offer a unique experience that promises unforgettable memories. Whether you're traveling with kids, parents, or grandparents, try these 10 backwater activities.

Houseboat Cruising

Houseboat Cruising

A Kerala trip is incomplete without a houseboat cruise through the backwaters of Alleppey or Kumarakon. These floating cabins offer a comfortable stay, delicious Kerala meals, and scenic views. Families can connect through board games, regional dishes, and the peaceful rhythm of nature.

Canoe Rides through Narrow Canals

Canoe Rides through Narrow Canals

To deeply explore the backwaters of Kerala, choose a guided canoe tour. These small boats navigate you through narrow canals lined with coconut trees and local village activities. It's an excellent opportunity for kids to observe traditional ways of life and engage closely with nature.

Village Walks and Cultural Tours

Village Walks and Cultural Tours

Disembark from the boat and walk through the local villages. Families can visit coir production facilities, local markets, and small temples. These cultural tours give children valuable perspective and insight into rural life, where elders enjoy the nostalgia of simplicity.

Bird Watching at Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary

Bird Watching at Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary

The Kumarakon Bird Sanctuary is a bird lover's paradise, situated close to the backwaters. It's a perfect activity for families to observe migratory birds like Siberian storks, egrets, herons, and more while enjoying a boat ride or guided walk.

Fishing with Locals

Fishing with Locals

Discover traditional fishing techniques from the locals on a peaceful evening. Families can use simple nets or bamboo rods; they will provide enjoyment for both children and adults. It’s a calm, bonding activity that brings out the joy of slow living.

Ayurvedic Spa Experience

Ayurvedic Spa Experience

Several backwater resorts offer Ayurvedic therapies designed for families. While parents enjoy refreshing massages, kids can experience relaxing head or foot massages using herbal oils. It’s a wonderful way to unwind and refresh together.

Cooking Classes on a Houseboat

Cooking Classes on a Houseboat

Some houseboats and homestays provide cooking classes where families can learn how to make authentic Kerala dishes like appam, fish curry, and payasam. Kids enjoy taking part in these engaging sessions, and it's a delicious keepsake to bring home!

Kayaking Adventures

Kayaking Adventures

For families with teenagers or active members, kayaking in the backwaters can offer a thrilling experience. Navigate hidden canals, witness everyday life, and get some exercise—all amid stunning natural scenery.

Photography Expeditions

Photography Expeditions

Kerala’s backwaters are a photographer’s dream. From mirror-like waters to vibrant sunsets and lush greenery, every frame is a postcard. Families can go on a photography walk or boat ride, encouraging kids to capture nature through their lens.

Sunset Cruise with Traditional Music

Sunset Cruise with Traditional Music

End the day with a relaxing sunset cruise on the Vembanad Lake or Ashtamudi backwaters. Many cruises include live traditional music or Kathakali performances onboard, giving families a taste of Kerala’s rich art and culture as the sun paints the sky.

Kerala’s backwaters offer more than just scenic beauty—they provide meaningful experiences that bring families closer. From cultural insights and hands-on activities to moments of peace and adventure, every memory made here becomes a treasured story. So, pack your bags and get ready to explore the soul-soothing charm of Kerala with your loved ones!

Kerala BackwatersKerala TourismBackwater Adventuresexplore keralafamily vacation
