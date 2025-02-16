Top 10 Largest And Longest Rivers In India: Essential Waterways That Impact Culture And Economy

7 / 12

Length: 3,180 km (in total, with a small portion in India) Origin: Tibet Mouth: Arabian Sea

The Indus River is one of the major rivers of the Indian subcontinent, flowing through the northern regions of India and Pakistan. Its origin is in Tibet, and it flows through the states of Jammu & Kashmir before moving into Pakistan. The river has historical importance, as it supported the ancient Indus Valley Civilization. It is a crucial source of water for both agricultural and industrial use in Pakistan, while its Indian stretch provides irrigation for parts of Jammu & Kashmir.